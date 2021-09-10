LeBron James to collaborate with Myles Garrett over special message video for Cleveland fans

As per ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter, LA Lakers talisman LeBron James and Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett have collaborated to send a message to fans of Cleveland sports. Schefter posted a 4-second teaser on his Twitter account, and the message is expected to come out today.

The teaser shows the names of the two athletes along with the logo of Ladder Sports, a company that was co-founded by LeBron James in 2018. The other co-founder of the company is Arnold Schwarzenegger, who is renowned for his career in Hollywood and his stint as the governor of the State of California.

LeBron James has a close connection with Cleveland, as he was born there. He enjoyed two tenures with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the first of which started when the franchise drafted him first overall in the 2003 NBA draft. It lasted until 2011, after which James went on to join forces with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh at the Miami Heat.

He returned for a second spell and ended up fulfilling his promise of delivering a championship to the city of Cleveland. The Cavaliers won the NBA title in 2016, making a historic comeback against the Golden State Warriors and securing the finals series in seven games.

LA Lakers and LeBron James are favorites to win the 2021-22 NBA championship after an eventful offseason

Los Angeles Lakers #23 LeBron James drives forward with the ball.

The LA Lakers were arguably the busiest team in the offseason, landing a flurry of veterans and role players on minimum salaries. However, their most notable addition was 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook, who joined the team in a trade from the Washington Wizards. Thanks to Westbrook's arrival, the LA Lakers now have a 'Big 3' of their own, and are strong favorites to win the NBA championship in the coming season.

The LA Lakers also landed LeBron James' long-time friend and veteran power forward Carmelo Anthony this summer, reuniting two members of the 'Banana Boat' crew. Anthony has morphed into a role player in recent years, shooting his threes and rebounding the ball.

With a core of Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis surrounded by a plethora of NBA vets, it won't be controversial to say that only the Brooklyn Nets can match the Lakers in terms of squad depth and quality.

