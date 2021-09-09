What will happen to Ben Simmons if he doesn't report to Philadelphia 76ers' training camp?

The Philadelphia 76ers-Ben Simmons saga has been the central story this NBA offseason. The Australian international has made clear that he does not want to play for the Eastern Conference heavyweights anymore, and is planning to avoid appearing at training camp.

However, there will be significant financial implications for Ben Simmons, as pointed out by ESPN's Bobby Marks.

What sort of financial implications will Ben Simmons have to face if he doesn't show up for training camp?

As per Article VI, Section 1 of the CBA (collective bargaining agreement), a player can be fined up to 1/145th of their base compensation, apart from being suspended if they fail to attend a game or practice.

Hence, Ben Simmons could have to pay a fine of up to $227,613 for every practice and game that he misses.

However, the Philadelphia 76ers will have to suspend the point forward before fining him. They could also take an alternative approach by not suspending Simmons, refraining from opting for the "failure to render services" clause in the CBA.

They will still be able to impose basic fines on him, which are as follows - $2,500 for the first missed practice, $5,000 for the second missed practice, $7,500 for the third missed practice, and a reasonable fine if Simmons misses a fourth (or additional) practice.

Recent reports suggest that Ben Simmons is not keen on playing for the Philadelphia 76ers anymore, and his camp are working hard to find a new destination for him. But a potential deal for Simmons will be very difficult to negotiate, considering how much his trade value has dipped in the last few weeks.

Hence, Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers management find themselves in a serious muddle. They are looking to land a James Harden-like package for the Defensive Player of the Year runner-up. But the market value suggests they are not going to get anywhere near that value for Ben Simmons as things stand.

A good example of this is the Philadelphia 76ers' recent negotiations with the Sacramento Kings, which stalled after the latter franchise refused to involve either Tyrese Haliburton or De'Aaron Fox in Ben Simmons trade talks.

NBA trade rumors indicate that they are hesitant to even part ways with Harrison Barnes, and it looks like the Ben Simmons situation is only going to worsen with time.

