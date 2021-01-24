Reports: Detroit Lions looking to trade QB Matthew Stafford

According to reports from NFL.com, the Detroit Lions and quarterback Matthew Stafford have agreed to part ways and the team are looking for trade destinations for their longtime QB.

The Lions are the only team Stafford has ever played for. But, after firing their coach and general manager in 2020, Detroit are looking to start a new chapter in the franchise's long history.

And this from Detroit: pic.twitter.com/M0L46PzCw2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 23, 2021

Stafford would move on from the Lions with the franchise leaders in QB wins, touchdowns, and passing yards.

Drafted first overall in the 2009 NFL Draft, Stafford has started parts of 12 seasons with the Lions, has completed 62.6% of his 6,224 career passing attempts, for 45109 yards, 282 touchdowns, and 144 interceptions.

Jeremy Reisman, a writer for Pride of Detroit, captured the feeling of many Lions fans reaction to their franchise QB likely moving on.

"You’ll have to forgive me for my lack of excitement," Resiman wrote. "This sucks. I can completely understand it—and even believe it’s the right move—and still absolutely hate it."

Who could trade for Matthew Stafford?

According to NFL.com reports from Tom Pelissero, there could be numerous teams in on the 33-year-old Stafford.

Stafford has two years left on his contract but could be an attractive option for one of the many QB-needy teams looking for an established veteran rather than a young drafted QB.

Advertisement

"Despite Stafford's age and injury history," Pelissero wrote. "There figures to be a strong trade market if the Lions are willing to move him."

Pelissero begged the Broncos, Colts, Panthers, Patriots, Saints and Washington Football Team as franchises that have a need at quarterback this offseason and could look to fill that position with Stafford.

One of the most-linked teams to Stafford have been the San Francisco 49ers, who could buy out their current QB, Jimmy Garoppolo, with a limited cap penalty.

Kyle Shanahan's offense has succeeded with lacklustre QB play in recent years, but bringing in Stafford could be the move to take the team to the next level, and to get back to the Super Bowl.

Belichick on his way to get Matt Stafford pic.twitter.com/Tys91tjLin — BroBible (@BroBible) January 23, 2021

According to Pelissero, a trade could come quickly as a move would certainly happen before the fifth day of the 2021 league year (in March) when Stafford is owed a major $10 million roster bonus.