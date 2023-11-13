The Monday Night Football matchup in DFS sees the Denver Broncos facing the Buffalo Bills to wrap up Week 10 of the season.

Denver (3-5) enters this game winning two straight games, including a 24-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs last week. The Bills (5-4) were defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football in Week 9 by a 24-19 score.

This primetime matchup could see fans having to make tough decisions to set their lineup. Let's look at what players can help make an optimal DFS lineup on DraftKings and FanDuel for this game.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Monday, Nov. 13

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Quarterbacks

Russell Wilson (Broncos) - DraftKings: $5,600; FanDuel: $7,000

The Denver Broncos and its passing game have been a mystery as of late. Russell Wilson has thrown for under 200 yards in four consecutive games but has had seven touchdowns in the team's last four games.

Wilson is facing a Buffalo Bills defense dealing with injuries on that side of the ball. The only sure thing is that he will find the endzone, making him a potential DFS lineup option this week.

Josh Allen (Bills) - DraftKings: $8,500; FanDuel: $9,000

The Bills offense has looked fine when it comes to Josh Allen and the aerial attack. Allen has at least two touchdown passes in four of Buffalo's last five games.

There's a chance that the Madden 24 cover athlete could add to that against the Broncos defense that has allowed 16 passing touchdowns this season.

That's the fifth-most in the NFL. Allen might be the better play in your lineup at quarterback given his consistency.

Running Backs

Javonte Williams (Broncos) - DraftKings: $5,400; FanDuel: $6,400

The Denver running back has been getting his fair share of work this season, including 26 carries against the Chiefs last week. Javonte Williams has yet to have a touchdown on the ground but got in the air last week as well. He has back-to-back games with over 80 rushing yards.

Buffalo's defense has allowed 4.9 yards per carry, 30th in the league this season. Head coach Sean Payton could lean on Williams to help Wilson with play action. His value in both DraftKings and FanDuel makes him a favorable choice in a DFS lineup.

James Cook (Bills) - DraftKings: $6,300; FanDuel: $6,300

Buffalo's run game could have some competition as the team signed Leonard Fournette but it's James Cook in this matchup. Cook has over 10 carries in all but two games in 2023.

This could be a game where the Bills running back could get his second 100-yard game as Denver allows the most rushing yards. There's been a movement in his salary, meaning there's a sense Cook might get some work on Monday Night Football. Start him as a flex or as the main running back in your DFS lineup.

Wide Receivers

Courtland Sutton (Broncos) - DraftKings: $5,300; FanDuel: $6,600

A case could be made that Jerry Jeudy is an equally viable option here but Sutton has three straight games with a touchdown. Wilson has slightly leaned towards Sutton than Jeudy up to this point as well.

Sutton has reached 90 yards just once this season. Given the aforementioned injuries to Buffalo's defense, he could have a solid game worthy of a lineup spot. It would be a bit of a risk that might pay off.

Stefon Diggs (Bills) - DraftKings: $9,200; FanDuel: $8,800

The Bills All-Pro receiver has been as good as it gets when it comes to DFS lineups with double-digit targets in four of his last five outings. Denver's secondary might be in for a long day.

A slight concern could be the high price tag, especially in DraftKings. In the end, Diggs is worth the salary in DraftKings and FanDuel as he is a must-start at the position.

Tight Ends

Adam Trautman (Broncos) - DraftKings: $2,500; FanDuel: $4,400

Considering having Adam Trautman in a DFS lineup is a cost-effective move but may not get the production desired. He has been targeted five times just twice this season. Trautman's high in yards is 34 yards all season, which is a sign to add him even as flex as one's own risk.

Dalton Kincaid (Bills) - DraftKings: $4,800; FanDuel: $5,500

The Bills rookie tight end has found himself as one of Allen's favorite targets in the offense. Dalton Kincaid had a career-high 11 targets versus the Bengals in Week 9 with nine receptions. If you need to start a tight end in the game, Kincaid is far and away the better choice.

