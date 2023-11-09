NFL DFS Lineup: Week 10 Panthers-Bears top picks for DraftKings and FanDuel TNF ft. Bryce Young

The Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers will kick off Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season on Thursday Night Football this week. This is a game where the team's win-loss must be overlooked. The Bears are 2-7 as the Panthers are 1-7 but there's talent on each team despite the records.

That being said, it's key to invest more in some positions than others. Here's a look at an optimal DF lineup for some top players for both teams on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Thursday, November 9, 2023

Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young

Quarterbacks

Bryce Young (Panthers) - DraftKings: $9,800; FanDuel: $6,600

The top pick in this year's NFL Draft has struggled a bit this season but has at least one touchdown in his last four starts. Young has struggled to stay upright as he's been sacked 26 times, tied for the fourth-most.

In this matchup versus the Chicago Bears, he could have a good game in the air if able to stay upright. Chicago has allowed the fifth-most passing yards per game with 256.9 yards.

Young could use some mobility to make some plays as well. He might be the better option should you go with a QB in your DFS lineup.

Tyson Bagent (Bears) - DraftKings: $4,900; FanDuel: $7,200

Bagent will start his fourth NFL game versus the Carolina Panthers as Justin Fields is out again this week.

The rookie has been keeping Chicago afloat as much as he can in Fields' absence. He has three touchdowns to six interceptions this season.

Adding Bagent to a lineup is a major risk as the Bears' passing game has lacked consistency all season. Carolina's defense has allowed the second-fewest passing yards on average over the last three games at 167 yards.

Running Backs

Chuba Hubbard (Panthers) - DraftKings: $5,100; FanDuel: $6,400

The backfield for the Panthers is interesting as a case could be made that it's a battle between Hubbard and Miles Sanders. Hubbard has at least 15 carries in three straight games and might be four given the matchup.

The running back could take pressure off Young and set up the play-action pass. Hubbard should be considered a solid DFS flex option in your lineup depending on the carries. Expect him and Sanders to be factors in this game.

D'Onta Foreman (Bears) - DraftKings: $5,500; FanDuel: $6,700

Foreman has been the lead running back as Khalil Herbert has been dealing with an ankle injury. There's a small chance Herbert might be activated ahead of the Week 10 matchup. Sticking with Foreman is the ideal option here given the short week.

He had 20 carries for 83 yards in Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints. Chicago has to establish to run as Bagent needs help in the offense. Take him here in your DFS lineup if you trust him to be the starter this week.

Wide Receivers

Carolina Panthers WR Adam Thielen

Adam Thielen (Panthers) - DraftKings: $7,700; FanDuel: $7,800

Thielen is the Panthers' No. 1 option at receiver with 76 targets, including 10 or more in three of Carolina's last three games. Young has found a safety blanket in the veteran wideout this season.

Should the ball come out of Young's hand this game, expect it to be in the direction of Thielen. He is a safe start in DFS given his production over the last couple of games and the susceptibility of the Bears' pass defense.

DJ Moore (Bears) - DraftKings: $5,800; FanDuel: $7,200

Moore could look to have a good game against his former team but it comes down to his quarterback in Bagent. Since his monster game with 230 yards and three touchdowns in Week 5, Moore hasn't reached 60 yards or had another touchdown in a game.

The question is can Bagent find Moore against a stout passing defense in the Panthers? This makes the receiver a 50-50 option to start in a lineup.

Tight Ends

Hayden Hurst (Panthers) - DraftKings: $2,900; FanDuel: N/A

Hurst hasn't been on the radar that much for Carolina as his biggest game came in Week 9 with 54 yards. There's a small chance that he could see some targets should the Bears contain Thielen. Stay away from him if possible in DFS unless you trust him enough as a flex option.

Cole Kmet (Bears) - DraftKings: $4,200; FanDuel: N/A

Kmet has been targeted 18 games over the last two games with touchdowns last week versus the Saints. The Bears' tight end might be a safe option for Bagent as the passing game might be a challenge in Week 10. If you want to start a tight end in a DFS lineup, go with Kmet.

