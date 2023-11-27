NFL DFS Lineup: Week 12 Bears-Vikings top picks for DraftKings and FanDuel MNF ft. Justin Fields

The final game for a DFS lineup to be set in week 12 is between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings on MNF. Chicago (3-8) suffered their third loss in four games in week 11 to the Detroit Lions. Minnesota (6-5) saw their five-game winning streak come to an end last week against the Denver Broncos.

This game presents some difficult decisions at some skill positions, meaning the salaries will have a significant impact on lineups. Let's look at what players can help make a favorable DFS lineup on DraftKings and FanDuel for this game.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Monday, Nov. 27

Minnesota Vikings QB Joshua Dobbs

Quarterbacks

Justin Fields (Bears) - DraftKings: $7,000; FanDuel: $8,000

Bears fans were happy to see Justin Fields back under center last week after missing four starts. Fields found the endzone against the Lions, with 169 yards passing and 104 yards on the ground.

The Bears' defense allows an average of 16.4 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Taking him into a DFS lineup could pay off, as he could duplicate what he did last week.

Joshua Dobbs (Vikings) - DraftKings: $5,900; FanDuel: $7,500

The veteran quarterback has been nothing short of amazing in his three appearances (two starts) with the Vikings. He has five touchdowns and an interception over that stretch, with a rushing touchdown in each game.

His value in DraftKings is hard to pass up as the Bears allow the seventh-most points in fantasy to quarterbacks. Adding him over Fields comes down to how much confidence one has in Dobbs to have a big game.

Running backs

Khalil Herbert (Bears) - DraftKings: $5,100; FanDuel: $6,200

With D'Onta Foreman listed as doubtful for Week 12, Herbert will likely see the majority of carries in the backfield. A concern for Herbert is that Fields had more carries (18) last week over him (16).

The running back has three straight games with 10+ carries and over 70 yards in two of those games. He and Fields could control the game on the ground and bolster his value in any DFS lineup.

Alexander Mattison (Vikings) - DraftKings: $5,300; FanDuel: $6,600

Some could make the point that Ty Chandler could challenge Mattison in this MNF matchup. Mattison has 15+ carries in three of Minnesota's last four games, getting the workload in the run game.

The Vikings have scored five touchdowns on the ground this season and none belong to Mattison. Add him to the lineup if possible because he will get the carries and yards.

Wide Receivers

D.J. Moore (Bears) - DraftKings: $6,000; FanDuel: $7,200

Having a player like D.J. Moore is closer to a lock in DFS this week when looking at the other options available. He has his starting quarterback back under center, as he failed to reach 60 yards in the four games Fields missed.

Last week against the Lions, the star receiver got 96 yards. He might reach 100 this week versus Chicago. Minnesota's defense has allowed an average of 107.2 yards to wideouts entering this game.

Jordan Addison (Vikings) - DraftKings: $5,700; FanDuel: $6,600

Dobbs has targeted Addison 13 times with seven receptions over the last two games. The rookie receiver has not found the endzone in three straight games but that could change. Addison is the No. 1 wideout on this Vikings roster as he is a sound option to slot into a lineup in Week 12.

Tight Ends

Cole Kmet (Bears) - DraftKings: $4,400; FanDuel: $5,400

As with Moore, Kmet is a key part of the Bears offense but is entering this NFC North game with back-to-back games with under 50 receiving yards. He is hard to pass up as a flex option in any DFS lineup. He has shown his big-game ability and that keeps him a viable option.

T.J. Hockenson (Vikings) - DraftKings: $5,800; FanDuel: $7,000

Of the two tight ends in this game, T.J. Hockenson is one to start in a DFS lineup at the position. He has had 15 receptions and a touchdown since Dobbs became Minnesota's starting quarterback. Expect him to play a part in the Vikings passing game versus the Bears.