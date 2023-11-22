NFL DFS Lineup: Week 12 Cowboys-Commanders top picks for DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Dak Prescott

NFL DFS requires a very different strategy compared to the season-long leagues in fantasy football. Long-term value and potential upside are basically irrelevant in daily formats, but some of the most important factors in traditional styles.

DFS deals with just one game at a time when assessing a player value, making the analysis process much more about direct weekly matchups than anything else.

Week 12 of the 2023 fantasy football season will feature the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Washington Commanders on Thanksgiving Day. This matchup is enticing for fantasy football players, especially those involved in DFS contests.

Several players hold a ton of value in this game when looking at the relevant matchups and potential game scripts.

Some of the most popular platforms that host massive DFS contests include DraftKings and FanDuel. The following list of players outlines the best targets at each position in those contests, as well as their player price tag on both platforms, for the game between the Cowboys and Commanders. Projections and pricing were produced with the help of the Lineup Optimizer.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Thursday, Nov. 23

Cowboys vs Commanders for DFS

Quarterbacks

Dak Prescott (Cowboys) - DraftKings: $6,800; FanDuel: $8,500

Dak Prescott has recently been on a tear in fantasy football, finishing among the top three weekly quarterbacks in four of his past five games. He failed to finish among the top 15 players in his position in his first five games, so he has really turned things around.

The Commanders are allowing the most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, making Prescott an elite DFS option.

Running Backs

Tony Pollard (Cowboys) - DraftKings: $6,700; FanDuel: $7,200

It's almost unbelievable that Tony Pollard has scored just two touchdowns during the entire 2023 NFL season so far, considering how dominant the Cowboys' offense has been.

The good news for his fantasy value is that the second one came in their most recent game, so he could be in line for a strong finish to the year.

Brian Robinson Jr. (Commanders) - DraftKings: $5,900; FanDuel: $6,700

Brian Robinson Jr. is in rare company as one of the only fantasy football players this year to record the highest weekly score of any player in his position multiple times. He has also set season-highs in receptions in each of the past two weeks, recording six and seven of them, respectively.

Wide Receivers

CeeDee Lamb (Cowboys) - DraftKings: $8,700; FanDuel: $9,200

Few fantasy players have been more dominant than CeeDee Lamb in recent weeks. He has recorded five consecutive finishes among the top 15 wide receivers in PPR leagues, including three of them among the top two.

The Commanders allow the third-most fantasy points per game to his position, making him the ideal target to pay up for in DFS.

Terry McLaurin (Commanders) - DraftKings: $5,400; FanDuel: $6,500

Terry McLaurin is the only Commanders wide receiver who has been posting consistent fantasy production this year. He has recorded at least eight targets in six of his past eight games, racking up six finishes among the top 25 wide receivers in his past 10 games.

Despite a challenging matchup against the Cowboys' elite passing defense, his reliable volume still makes him a decent option at his relatively cheap price tag.

Tight Ends

Jake Ferguson (Cowboys) - DraftKings: $3,900; FanDuel: $6,100

Jake Ferguson has emerged as one of the most surprising star tight ends in fantasy football. He has finished among the top 12 players in his position six times this year, establishing his place as a TE1 on many fantasy rosters.

He has also scored a touchdown in three of his past four games, giving him plenty of upside in Week 12 contests.

