NFL DFS Lineup: Week 13 Seahawks-Cowboys top picks for DraftKings and FanDuel TNF ft. CeeDee Lamb

The DFS matchup to kick off Week 13 of the 2023 season is between the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys. It will be the 22nd meeting overall between both teams.

Seattle (6-5) is entering this week's game on a two-game losing streak following a 31-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12. Dallas (8-3) is on a three-game winning streak after a 45-10 win over the Washington Commanders on Thanksgiving Day.

Setting up a lineup today will be all about how spending at the wide receiver position goes. Let's look at what players can help make an optimal DFS lineup on DraftKings and FanDuel for this game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top NFL DFS Picks for Thursday, Nov. 30

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith

Quarterbacks

Geno Smith (Seahawks) - DraftKings: $5,400; FanDuel: $6,600

Geno Smith had a game to forget against the 49ers with 180 yards and an interception. He faces a Cowboys defense that has allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

They also have 12 interceptions as a unit, which is tied for the fourth-most in the NFL. Placing him in a DFS lineup indicates confidence he can find success in the air in a short week.

Dak Prescott (Cowboys) - DraftKings: $7,200; FanDuel: $8,500

The Cowboys' aerial attack has been soaring as of late, thanks to Dak Prescott. He had at least three touchdown passes with 300+ yards in four of his last five starts.

The Seahawks defense has allowed 15.7 fantasy points a game to quarterbacks, a number Prescott has excelled in six straight games. Despite his high salary in DraftKings and FanDuel, he is worth every dollar.

Running backs

Zach Charbonnet (Seahawks) - DraftKings: $5,300; FanDuel: $5,900

As Kenneth Walker III is listed as doubtful with an oblique injury, Charbonnet will likely be starting in Seattle's backfield. The rookie running back has under 50 yards rushing in three consecutive games.

The only way Charbonnet becomes a factor in this Week 13 TNF matchup is by getting involved in the passing game. He has 14 receptions in the last three games, which is something to consider.

Tony Pollard (Cowboys) - DraftKings: $6,800; FanDuel: $7,600

The Dallas running back has found the endzone in back-to-back after eight straight games without a touchdown. Seattle's defense has allowed 226.10 points to running backs in fantasy, the sixth-most.

There is a chance Pollard could have a heavier workload, leading to more points in a DFS lineup. He could be the safer option, given his resurgence over the last few weeks.

Wide Receivers

DK Metcalf (Seahawks) - DraftKings: $6,500; FanDuel: $6,800

Metcalf has two straight games with under 10 targets after having double-digits in two of the Seahawks' last three games. The 186.90 fantasy points are the fourth-fewest when it comes to receivers by the Cowboys' defense.

With Tyler Lockett and rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba challenging for targets, Metcalf has struggled to find the endzone. He has just one touchdown in his last six starts. Getting some catches could be hard to come by, but he is worth a start at the position or even a flex.

CeeDee Lamb (Cowboys) - DraftKings: $8,900; FanDuel: $8,800

The Cowboys star has a touchdown in the team's last three games and is close to a must-start in DFS this game. Lamb has found a way to dominate secondaries as the Seahawks' secondary has struggled in some games this season. The question will be whether he can be contained and not get his sixth 100-yard game.

Having a hard time deciding between Metcalf and Lamb? Use Sportskeeda's Lineup Optimizer to set the best possible DFS lineup.

Tight Ends

Noah Fant (Seahawks) - DraftKings: $2,700; FanDuel: $4,700

Based on the team's depth chart, Will Dissly is a starter that is worth consideration in a lineup. Fant has just one game this season with at least five targets and two with 50 yards receiving. With attention to Seattle's wideouts, Fant might sneak some receptions and yards. He is a low-end flex option in any DFS lineup.

Jake Ferguson (Cowboys) - DraftKings: $4,000; FanDuel: $5,600

Ferguson is one to slot into a tight end spot in any lineup despite two straight games without a touchdown. He could be a sneaky option in the passing game for Prescott in matchups against the Seahawks linebackers.