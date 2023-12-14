NFL DFS Lineup: Week 15 Chargers-Raiders top picks for DraftKings and FanDuel TNF ft. Austin Ekeler

The start of DFS for Week 15 of the 2023 season is an AFC West matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders. These two teams last faced off in Week 4, where the Chargers won by a 24-17 score over the Raiders.

Los Angeles (5-8) suffered its fourth loss in five games after getting defeated by the Denver Broncos 24-7 at home. Las Vegas (5-8) dropped its third straight game, losing to the Minnesota Vikings 3-0 in Week 14.

Setting the lineup for this game might be challenging, but there is value. Let's look at the players who can help make an optimal DFS lineup on DraftKings and FanDuel for this game.

Top NFL DFS picks for Thursday, Dec. 14

Los Angeles Chargers QB Easton Stick

Quarterbacks

Easton Stick (Chargers) - DraftKings: $4,900; FanDuel: $6,500

Stick gets his first NFL start as Justin Herbert is out of the season with a finger injury. He had 179 yards on 13 of 24 passing versus the Broncos last week in relief of Herbert. The 28-year-old might be a risk to start in DFS this week, but worth considering.

Aidan O'Connell (Raiders) - DraftKings: $5,000; FanDuel: $6,500

The rookie signal-caller has three touchdowns to five interceptions over his last five starts, with double-digit fantasy points in that stretch as well. O'Connell is reportedly on a short leash and could be pulled for Jimmy Garoppolo. This is something to factor in when starting him in any lineup.

Running backs

Austin Ekeler (Chargers) - DraftKings: $7,100; FanDuel: $7,300

This game has the potential to be dictated by the play of Austin Ekeler. He has at least 15 touches in two of his last three games. There is a good chance that the offense will run through Ekeler, making him a virtual lock in any DFS lineup for this game.

Josh Jacobs (Raiders) - DraftKings: $6,600; FanDuel: $7,400

The Raiders star running back is in a somewhat similar position as Ekeler because of the quarterback situation. Josh Jacobs should get it going on the ground to help the passing game. He has 20+ carries in three of the team's last five games and is a must-start in the lineup.

Wide receivers

Quentin Johnston (Chargers) - DraftKings: $3,800; FanDuel: $5,600

This is a toss-up between Johnston and Joshua Palmer, as Keenan Allen is out for this game. The rookie receiver has back-to-back games with at least fantasy points. The main concern is the consistency in production, but having him and Palmer in the same lineup might be ideal.

Davante Adams (Raiders) - DraftKings: $7,400; FanDuel: $7,100

Davante Adams has been targeted at least ten times in three of the last four Raiders games. With double-digit fantasy points in four consecutive games, he is still worth a start in any lineup against the Chargers pass defense.

Tight ends

Gerald Everett (Chargers) - DraftKings: $3,400; FanDuel: $5,100

The veteran tight end could see his role elevated due to Allen's absence at receiver. Everett could see competition from Donald Parham Jr., but Stick needs familiarity in his first career start. Start Everett in either the tight end or flex spot in any lineup.

Michael Mayer (Raiders) - DraftKings: $2,800; FanDuel: $4,700

The rookie tight end has one total touchdown all season with five straight games under 50 yards receiving. Mayer has been limited in yards and targets because of Adams and Jakobi Meyers at receiver. He is a risky start, but his value might be worth it.