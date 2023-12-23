NFL DFS Lineup: Week 16 Bills-Chargers top picks for DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Josh Allen

A DFS lineup can be set for Saturday evening as the Buffalo Bills face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16. These two AFC teams last faced off in Week 12 of the 2020 season as the Bills won 27-17.

Buffalo (8-6) has won three of their last four games, including a 31-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys last week. Los Angeles (5-9) suffered their fifth loss in six games during their last outing as they went down to the Las Vegas Raiders 63-21 on the road.

There are some intriguing decisions to make when setting a lineup for this game, specifically at wide receiver. Let's look at the players who can help make an optimal DFS lineup on DraftKings and FanDuel for this game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top NFL DFS picks for Saturday, Dec. 23

Los Angeles Chargers QB Easton Stick

Quarterbacks

Josh Allen (Bills) - DraftKings: $8,100; FanDuel: $9,500

Josh Allen has at least one passing and rushing touchdown in three straight starts. He has 27 carries while averaging 12.3 yards rushing in that same stretch. Needless to say, Allen has been rolling under center and on the ground. He should be a virtual lock in any DFS lineup for this game.

Easton Stick (Chargers) - DraftKings: $5,500; FanDuel: $6,400

Stick threw for 257 yards and three touchdowns in the Chargers blowout loss to the Raiders in Week 15. He is facing a Bills defense this week that has allowed under 200 yards passing in eight games this season. Stick has great value in both DraftKings and FanDuel and could create space in a lineup for more expensive talent.

Do you find it difficult to decide between Allen and Stick? Use Sportskeeda's Lineup Optimizer to set the best possible DFS lineup.

Running Backs

James Cook (Bills) - DraftKings: $6,900; FanDuel: $8,500

The second-year player has five straight games with over 100 total scrimmage yards. Cook has three rushing touchdowns in that same stretch. He should be a lock-in given his versatility against the Chargers defense. His salary might be high when it comes to FanDuel but he has shown to be worth it.

Week 16 Bills-Chargers DraftKings DFS lineup with James Cook and Austin Ekeler

Austin Ekeler (Chargers) - DraftKings: $7,200; FanDuel: $6,800

Austin Ekeler has under 100 total scrimmage yards in four of the Chargers' last five games. Buffalo is ranked in the top 15 in allowing the fewest passing and rushing yards per game. In a DFS lineup for this game, the running back might have a big enough game to move the needle.

Wide Receivers

Stefon Diggs (Bills) - DraftKings: $8,700; FanDuel: $8,900

The Buffalo star has found the endzone just once in his last five games. However, he has 10+ targets in two of the team's last three games. This Los Angeles defense allows third-most passing yards to opposing offenses per game. His high salary is tricky but start him in either DraftKings or FanDuel in a lineup this week.

Week 16 Bills-Chargers FanDuel DFS lineup with Stefon Diggs and Joshua Palmer

Joshua Palmer (Chargers) - DraftKings: $5,000; FanDuel: $5,500

Palmer has had two 100-yard receiving games this season, including last week with 113 yards and his second touchdown. The loss of Keenan Allen for the rest of the season has opened up opportunities for Palmer and rookie Quentin Johnston. When it comes to Palmer, he might be the way in either the receiver or flex spot in a DFS for this game.

Tight Ends

Dalton Kincaid (Bills) - DraftKings: $5,000; FanDuel: $6,000

Kincaid tied for a season-low of two targets versus Dallas last week. Besides that game, he has had nine games with at least five targets and five with 50+ receiving yards. The rookie tight end should find opportunities in this game given the Chargers' pass defense. He is worth a start in the lineup for this game.

Gerald Everett (Chargers) - DraftKings: $5,200; FanDuel: $6,000

The veteran tight end has one touchdown over the last four games for the Chargers. He has been targeted 25 times with 18 receptions and 167 yards. Like Kincaid, Everett could see some action as Stick uses him as a safety net and is a solid flex option or starter in a DFS lineup.