NFL DFS Lineup: Week 17 Lions-Cowboys top picks for DraftKings and FanDuel MNF ft. Amon-Ra St. Brown

Setting a DFS lineup for an MNF game on a Saturday seems odd as the Detroit Lions face the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC showdown. Detroit (11- 4) has won three of its four games, including a 30 - 24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16. Meanwhile, Dallas (10 - 5) is on a two-game losing streak after a tough 22 -20 loss to the Miami Dolphins last week.

There are many ways to go when putting together a formidable lineup as the salaries will come into play. Let's look at some players who can help make an optimal DFS lineup on DraftKings and FanDuel for this game.

Top NFL DFS picks for Saturday, Dec. 30

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff

Quarterbacks

Jared Goff (Lions) - DraftKings: $6,800; FanDuel: $7,800

Goff is the conductor of the Lions' high-powered offense and has at least one touchdown pass in eight straight starts. In five of those eight starts, he threw two or more touchdowns.

Dallas' defense has allowed 19 passing touchdowns this season. His salary makes him an enticing option in DFS for this game.

Dak Prescott (Cowboys) - DraftKings: $7,800; FanDuel: $8,500

Dak Prescott is on a roll with 250+ yards passing and at least touchdowns in four of his last five starts. The Cowboys star has been a better signal-caller at AT&T Stadium than on the road. He has 20 touchdowns and two interceptions when playing at home, making him a great option in any lineup.

Running Backs

David Montgomery (Lions) - DraftKings: $6,600; FanDuel: $7,300

The veteran RB has 10+ carries in seven straight games with five touchdowns over that stretch. He and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs (DraftKings: $6,800; FanDuel: $8,400) are a formable duo in Detroit's backfield.

Montgomery leads the way with five games of over 60 yards rushing in seven starts. He and Gibbs are worth starting in any lineup, especially in DraftKings.

Tony Pollard (Cowboys) - DraftKings: $6,400; FanDuel: $7,000

Pollard and the Dallas running game has not been as consistent as the playoffs are looming. He has just three rushing touchdowns over his last games with 10 straight games with at least 10 carries.

The Lions defense are fourth in the NFL in fewest rushing yards allowed. Based on that, Pollard might be a factor in the passing game and a soild option in DFS.

Wide Receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown (Lions) - DraftKings: $8,400; FanDuel: $8,600

Amon-Ra St. Brown has back-to-back games with 100+ receiving yards and a touchdown. He has three touchdowns in three of the Lions last four games.

St. Brown has 32 targets over the last three games and Goff's favorite option in the team's passing game. His salary is high but is a great candidate in the lineup this week.

CeeDee Lamb (Cowboys) - DraftKings: $9,100; FanDuel: $9,400

The clear No. 1 option at wideout has over five receptions and 10+ targets in four consecutive games. CeeDee Lamb reached the endzone three times over those stretch of games.

Detroit's defense might in for a long day, which is good news should he be in a DFS lineup for this game.

Tight Ends

Sam LaPorta (Lions) - DraftKings: $6,000; FanDuel: $7,200

The rookie tight end had a career-high three touchdowns against the Denver Broncos in Week 15. Besides St. Brown, LaPorta is a threat to pick up some big yards with the potential to score. While the cost is high, he is a great option based on the salary remaining.

Jake Ferguson (Cowboys) - DraftKings: $5,000; FanDuel: $6,000

Ferguson has 10+ fantasy points in three of his last four games with just one touchdown over that time. He could become an X-factor if the Lions defense focuses on Lamb closely down the field. The DFS salary allows space in a lineup to stack up.