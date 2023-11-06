NFL DFS Lineup: Week 9 Chargers-Jets top picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on MNF ft. Justin Herbert

Week 9 in DFS has been quite tricky for some games but that might not be the case as the Chargers and Jets face off. This game has both excellent talent and some great value to set that lineup.

All things considered, some positions could be invested more than others. Let's take a look at some top players for both teams on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Monday, November 6, 2023

Quarterbacks

Justin Herbert (Chargers) - DraftKings: $7,900; FanDuel: $8,100

Justin Herbert might be the better quarterback in this matchup given the season he's had thus far. In his last two games, the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback has thrown for at least 250 yards. He had 298 yards and three touchdowns versus the Chicago Bears last week.

However, he's facing a tough pass defense in the New York Jets who've allowed the sixth-fewest passing yards per game this season. Starting Herbert in this Monday Night Football matchup indicates that one feels he can be efficient in the air.

Zach Wilson (Jets) - DraftKings: $4,800; FanDuel: $6,800

In his six previous starts this season, Wilson has just two games with over 240 yards passing and one game with multiple touchdowns. A case is made that those who pick the Jets quarterback in DFS understand his role in this offense.

However, the Chargers' pass defense hasn't been great as they're tied for the most passing yards allowed per game this season. If there was ever a game where Wilson could find his groove in the air, this would be the game.

Running backs

Austin Ekeler (Chargers) - DraftKings: $8,400; FanDuel: $8,800

Ekeler might have a bigger impact on the Chargers run game given that the Jets have allowed the second-most rushing yards per game in 2023. He has three straight games with under 50 yards on the ground.

The 28-year-old is a bigger asset for Herbert in the passing game as he had 94 receiving yards and a touchdown last week. Expect him to have the ball in his hands in some capacity in this primetime Week 9 game.

Breece Hall (Jets) - DraftKings: $6,300; FanDuel: $7,600

Hall has shown flashes of how dynamic a player he is in this Jets offense. He has two consecutive games with at least five receptions and 50 yards receiving. This is important as the Chargers are in the top ten in the fewest rushing yards per game.

The young running back could get his fair share of yards on the ground but might be a tall task. There's a chance he can be an X-factor for Wilson as a pass catcher in Week 9 as he's a low-risk, high-reward in any DFS lineup.

Wide receivers

Keenan Allen (Chargers) - DraftKings: $8,700; FanDuel: $8,500

Allen has been targeted by Herbert at least 10 times in two of the last three games and leads the Chargers with 74 targets. He will be facing cornerback Sauce Gardner on Monday Night.

It will be a matchup that could shape DFS lineups if Allen can get some traction against Gardner. Herbert will find Allen as often as possible in this game to get the better of the Jets' secondary.

Garrett Wilson (Jets) - DraftKings: $6,500; FanDuel: $7,400

Wilson is the Jets clear No. 1 wideout with at least 12 targets in three of the last four games. He also has two straight games with 90 or more receiving yards as Zach Wilson is finding him whenever possible.

The young receiver could find himself being a steal in DFS given his value and the Chargers' lack of a pass defense. There's a big play possibility anytime the ball heads his way.

Tight Ends

Gerald Everett (Chargers) - DraftKings: $3,600; FanDuel: $5,100

Everett has found the endzone twice this season and is a safe option against the Jets on MNF. The focus will be on Allen and Ekeler but the veteran tight end could get some receptions if needed for Los Angeles. His price indicates that is the better option at the position should someone add him to their lineup.

Tyler Conklin (Jets) - DraftKings: $3,000; FanDuel: $4,700

Conklin has been a bit nonexistent in the Jets' passing game this season with just 20 receptions for 227 yards. Taking him in a DFS lineup means one expects to have a decent game with an outside chance of getting his first touchdown of the season.