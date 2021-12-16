NFL DFS picks: Best DraftKings and FanDuel lineup advice for NFL Week 15

NFL Week 15 promises to be wild, and the DFS slate will be even wilder. With a potentially explosive Thursday night matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, two Saturday NFL games, and the main slate on Sunday, DFS managers will have plenty to play with.

With multiple NFL players landing on COVID reserve lists, DFS players should stay fluid and on top of every breaking NFL news to make sure their lineups do not have any inactive players. Of course, potentially inactive starters (e.g., Odell Beckham Jr.) also means that other players on the same team have more opportunities, and opportunity is king in DFS/fantasy football.

Best DraftKings/FanDuel lineup advice for NFL Week 15

Thursday Night Football

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire

MVP/Captain: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs ($10,500 DraftKings | $11,000 FanDuel)

The Chargers give up 20+ fantasy points per game to the running back position, and they are bottom 3 in the league in rushing touchdowns given up. While the Chiefs look to pass first, pass some more, and when in doubt, pass the ball, their confidence in RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire has increased. In his last 3 games, he’s averaging 4.5 yards per carry and has 3 rushing touchdowns. Play him as your MVP/Captain in a DFS lineup with confidence.

Chargers⚡️Union @ChargersUnion CHIEFS @ CHARGERS



Thursday Night Football



WINNER TAKES AFC WEST CHIEFS @ CHARGERSThursday Night FootballWINNER TAKES AFC WEST https://t.co/nLQEhQRZnv

Saturday DFS Slate

Cleveland Browns runningback Nick Chubb

1 - Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns ($7,800 DraftKings | $8,000 FanDuel)

The Las Vegas Raiders are fantasy friendly with opposing running backs. With RB Kareem Hunt expected to miss this week’s game due to injury and QB Baker Mayfield placed on COVID reserve, Chubb should be in line for a significant workload. DFS managers should target him for a big fantasy weekend.

#2 - Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders ($7,300 DraftKings | $7,500 FanDuel)

The Cleveland Browns have given up their fair share of fantasy points to opposing wide receivers (around 20 fantasy points per game), and Hunter Renfrow continues to be a steady source of receptions and yards. With TE Darren Waller out due to injury, look for Derek Carr to continue to target his top receiving option. For DFS purposes, Renfrow has a safe floor for fantasy production.

#3 - Jakobi Meyers, WR, New England Patriots ($5,100 DraftKings | $5,900 FanDuel)

Jakobi Meyers is a walking positive touchdown regression. Despite getting his first career touchdown catch, the Patriots receiver continues to look for that second TD. He continues to draw his share of targets from Mac Jones, and this week’s game against the Indianapolis Colts is indoors away from the elements, so expect the Patriots to attempt at least 3 passes. DFS managers should target Meyers as a low-end WR2.

Sunday DFS Main Slate

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones

#1 - Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys ($6,500 DraftKings | $7,500 FanDuel)

Dak Prescott has not exactly been lighting up the box score or fantasy scoreboard, but he has another chance against the New York Giants this week. The Giants defense has given up a healthy number of fantasy points to wide receivers and has given up 16 receiving touchdowns to the position this season. Prescott favors his receivers in the red zone, so look for multiple touchdown passes from the Cowboys QB as the team looks to lock up the NFC East.

Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho

#Cowboys



I may be committing treason by saying this, but it’s time to worry about Dak Prescott. Here’s why: I may be committing treason by saying this, but it’s time to worry about Dak Prescott. Here’s why: #Cowboys https://t.co/fhatagxZnH

#2 - Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals ($5,100 DraftKings | $6,500 FanDuel)

Running back James Conner is dealing with an ankle injury. Conner and the team do not seem concerned about the injury, but the Cardinals proved to take extra caution with injured players this season and are in no hurry to rush him back against the lowly Detroit Lions. With Chase Edmonds expected to return this week, he could take over the majority of the work while the team lets Conner rest a week. For DFS purposes, Edmonds’s cheap price and potentially increased workload make him a great fantasy target.

#3 - James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars ($5,400 DraftKings | $6,300 FanDuel)

James Robinson cannot run away from being the Jaguars’ best offensive weapon no matter how hard coach Urban Meyer tries to deny it. That being said, the running back’s workload is dependent on the head coach’s whim. Against the Houston Texans rush defense (who last week made Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny look like a fantasy stud), the Jaguars would be wise to utilize Robinson more. DFS players should target Robinson based on the matchup and take the risk that Meyer will not handcuff his running back.

#4 - George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers ($7,500 DraftKings | $7,800 FanDuel)

George Kittle, with his high draft capital in the tight end position, is finally paying dividends for fantasy and DFS purposes. DFS players should pay up for their services once again as the Atlanta Falcons' pass defense should be friendly to opposing team receivers. With the 49ers using WR Deebo Samuels more as a running back, this opens up opportunities down the field for Kittle. In DFS lineups this Sunday, play him at TE with confidence.

#5 - Julio Jones, WR, Tennessee Titans ($5,400 DraftKings | $6,000 FanDuel)

The Julio Jones experience in Tennessee has not gone exactly as hoped. With only one 100+ receiving yard game this season and dealing with a hamstring injury, the Titans wide receiver has not lived up to fantasy expectations. The Titans are reportedly looking to get more opportunities for their prized free agent addition before the playoffs begin. Star receiver A.J. Brown is set to return to the playoffs, so any additional volume during the regular season for Jones will benefit anyone willing to take a shot at him in DFS. The Pittsburgh pass defense is a good start as they give up a decent number of fantasy points, including touchdown catches to opposing wide receivers.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar