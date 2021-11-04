NFL DFS picks: Best FanDuel and DraftKings lineup advice for November 4 | NFL Week 9

Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season begins with the New York Jets and the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. The lineups on FanDuel and DraftKings should be interesting, with both teams coming off positive performances from Week 8.

These platforms run a weekly tournament where you can build your fantasy lineup. You can join a tournament for Thursday Night Football with a lineup made only of players from the Jets and the Colts.

FanDuel's budget to build a team is $60,000. DraftKings has a smaller budget of $50,000 to create a team. Single-game tournaments are different, as you pick five players (FanDuel) or six players (DraftKings) from any offensive skill position, defense and kicker, with one being an MVP who earns 1.5x points.

Check out some tips to build the best lineup of NFL players to take to the field in Thursday Night Football on November 4th.

Best FanDuel/DraftKings lineup advice for NFL Week 9's Thursday Night Football

MVP/Captain - RB Jonathan Taylor - $16,000 (FanDuel)/$17,400 (DraftKings)

Jonathan Taylor is the second-best fantasy football running back entering Week 9 and could soon be the number one player with Derrick Henry out. Taylor has been the main constant for the Indianapolis Colts' offense with 322 rushing yards in his last three games. He has also scored at least once in his last five games and hasn't had fewer than 10 fantasy football points since Week 3. The New York Jets are 18th against the run and Taylor is the best option to play as the MVP.

RB Michael Carter - $13,000 (FanDuel)/$8,600 (DraftKings)

Michael Carter had a breakout performance last week with 172 total yards and a score. The Jets have a quality workhorse in their backfield once more who can help carry the offense when the passing game stalls. He will be an RB2 against the Colts this week and could post over 100 yards again.

TE Mo Alie-Cox - $7,500 (FanDuel)/$5,200 (DraftKings)

Mo Alie-Cox was held without a catch on four targets last week, but is still worth starting this week. Alie-Cox is a massive redzone threat and should expect more than four targets this week. His season has been pretty inconsistent, but he has been able to sprinkle in some great fantasy football scores at times.

QB Mike White - $14,000 (FanDuel)/$9,800 (DraftKings)

Mike White surprised everyone with 405 yards and three touchdowns in his first start this season. He could force a quarterback controversy down the road with another solid performance in Week 9. The Colts' defense is 15th against the pass, but they haven't played their best football lately. White likely won't get near 400 passing yards again, but he could play well enough to give the Jets their second-straight victory.

WR Elijah Moore - $8,000 (FanDuel)/$6,200 (DraftKings)

Rookie Elijah Moore played his best game of the season by catching all six of his targets for 67 yards in last week's win. Now that he's healthy again, Moore should compete at a high level as White's top receiver. The Jets only have a few quality receivers to work with in the first place and Moore is proving to be the best in the group.

WR Denzel Mims - $2,000 (DraftKings)

When it comes to single-game tournaments, finding a sixth player can be a struggle. The Colts and the Jets aren't filled with playmakers, so you have to hope you claim a sleeper for your lineup. Denzel Mims could end up having a sneaky good game. With Mike White able to distribute the ball well, Denzel Mims could see a season-high four targets in the game. He's worth adding to the lineup with his value pricetag.

