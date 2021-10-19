NFL Week 6 Fantasy Football Takeaways: Jonathan Taylor and CeeDee Lamb score big in high-scoring showcases

NFL Week 6 saw several players fall to the injury plague and once more destroy many fantasy football lineups. Kareem Hunt is out for at least Week 7, Latavius Murray left with a thigh injury, and Kadarius Toney was taken out very early after a hot start. Jonathan Taylor is being used in a Derrick Henry-type workhorse role in Indianapolis and CeeDee Lamb is finally showing up in 2021. Here are the top takeaways from Week 6 in fantasy football.

NFL Week 6 Fantasy Football Takeaways

#1 - Jonathan Taylor takes advantage of leading the offense

The Indianapolis Colts have had moments this season with the passing game, but running back Jonathan Taylor is the only real consistent playmaker. He had a slump after Week 1, but has had over 20 fantasy football points in his last three games.

Taylor has over 100 total yards in each of his last three games and five touchdowns in that span. The Colts seem content with handing the ball to Taylor and letting him do what he does on the field.

#2 - CeeDee Lamb has a season-high performance when it mattered most

CeeDee Lamb hasn't been a bust in fantasy football at all this year, as he is the 8th-best wide receiver with 497 yards and 4 touchdowns. However, Lamb was limited in Week 3 and Week 4, totaling less than 80 yards from both games. The Dallas Cowboys were in a tough battle with the New England Patriots this week, and CeeDee Lamb's 149 yards and two touchdowns were there deciding factor in giving Dallas the win.

#3 - Najee Harris is the legit playmaker who Pittsburgh drafted

The offensive line for the Pittsburgh Steelers was the top storyline early in the season and seemed to be the reason rookie Najee Harris was going to end up as a bust in fantasy football.

Harris found some production with a record-setting performance as a pass-catcher in Week 3, but is now on the right path. He has had 62, 122, and 81 rushing yards in his last three games with a touchdown in each game, too. Harris has learned to work around his offensive line rather than with it, and it should help carry the Steelers back into contention.

