NFL Trade Rumors: 3 teams that should trade for Latavius Murray

As the 2021 season reaches the end of Week 6 action, the upcoming NFL trade deadline comes into greater focus along with Latavius Murray's future.

The 31-year-old is in his first year with the Baltimore Ravens, where he’s recorded 151 rushing yards on 44 attempts with 3.4 yards per carry and three rushing touchdowns. Murray hasn’t been a factor in the passing game as he’s yet to record a single target or reception heading into Week 5 action against the Indianapolis Colts.

Latavius Murray is a hot commodity ahead of the NFL trade deadline

Murray has taken more of a secondary role at the running back position as Ty’Son Williams has produced more in his role with 164 rushing yards while averaging 6.1 yards per attempt. Meanwhile, DeVonta Freeman and Le’Veon Bell have each picked up increasing workloads as the season rolls along.

Matt 🔌 @EastPointMadeMe Ravens got Leveon Bell, Devonta Freeman & Latavius Murray as back ups. That's crazy. Ravens got Leveon Bell, Devonta Freeman & Latavius Murray as back ups. That's crazy.

All of that has led to the Ravens fielding trade inquires concerning their running back position due to the depth. Here are three teams that may benefit from trading for Murray this season.

#1 - New York Giants

Over the last two years, the Giants have had to dig deep in their running game due to injury issues with Pro Bowler Saquon Barkley. The Penn State product is now dealing with an ankle ailment that he suffered in the Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Barkley will likely miss extended action, leading to increased importance towards having depth in the backfield. Devontae Booker will handle the lead-back duties, but he hasn’t found much success running the ball with 64 yards on 23 carries, averaging 2.8 yards per attempt. Murray can step in to provide another stable option to help balance the offense.

Jamison Hensley @jamisonhensley Latavius Murray said the carries and touches given to Ravens running backs are “up in the air” even for the running backs on game day."That’s just the way we got to prepare and got to understand that it can be like that,” Murray said. Latavius Murray said the carries and touches given to Ravens running backs are “up in the air” even for the running backs on game day."That’s just the way we got to prepare and got to understand that it can be like that,” Murray said. https://t.co/HNnMZsXKD4

#2 - Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have become a mix-and-match puzzle in the backfield this season. It has seen Cordarrelle Patterson play a hybrid running back and wide receiver role. Meanwhile, Mike Davis has only played well enough to earn a shared workload.

Murray wouldn’t step in as a clear-cut starter, but his years of experience in a split workload can only help the Falcons rank higher than 25th in rushing yards this season.

#3 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers’ slow start to the season has been much more than Ben Roethlisbergers’ struggles in the passing game. Rookie Najee Harris is progressively improving this year after recording his best outing with 122 rushing yards in the Week 5 win over the Denver Broncos.

However, Pittsburgh will benefit from more depth behind Harris. Murray is a steady hand in the running game that can work well in spurts, especially in goal-line situations. Harris will continue to be the workhorse option, but having the 31-year-old backing him up will keep him fresh throughout his first campaign.

