NFL DFS picks Week 3: Best FanDuel and DraftKings picks and lineup advice

It's almost Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season, and we are starting to get a sense of which players to avoid in the weekly FanDuel and DraftKings tournaments. These tournaments are held each week, and there are some for each game day as well. They allow you to build a roster lineup each week as opposed to running with the same team for an entire season, as in fantasy football.
There is an NFL DFS GPP tournament for FanDuel and DraftKings for Week 3 of the NFL season. FanDuel's budget to build a team is $60,000, and has no more than four players from the same team. DraftKings has a budget of $50,000 to create a team. Before you go and build a team for this week's tournaments, here is some advice on building a quality lineup:
Best FanDuel/DraftKings lineup advice
QB Teddy Bridgewater - $7300 (FanDuel), $5800 (DraftKings) - vs New York Jets
Teddy Bridgewater is becoming one of the more consistent QBs in fantasy football, after a 2-0 record on the road. He hasn't thrown a pick yet this season, and has a QB rating of 120.7.
The New York Jets will be yet another average defense the Denver Broncos will have to take advantage of. WR Jerry Jeudy is out, but Denver have plenty of depth to have the upper hand.
RB Derrick Henry - $9700 (FanDuel), $8600 (DraftKings) - vs Indianapolis Colts
Derrick Henry led his team to a win by being the bellcow. He had 182 yards on 35 carries and three TDs.
The Indianapolis Colts have a bit more talent on the DL compared to the Seattle Seahawks. The Titans are struggling, and are leaning on Henry to lead the way. He may not inch near 200 yards in Week 3, but should surpass 100 yards and keep his team ahead.
RB Ty'Son Williams - $6400 (FanDuel), $5800 (DraftKings) - at Detroit Lions
Ty'Son Williams has been making the most of his opportunities in the depleted backfield of the Baltimore Ravens.
He has been the featured runner for the Ravens, and has played exceptionally well. The matchup against the Detroit Lions makes him an enticing pick for your lineup. The Lions allowed Aaron Jones to score four times on them, and Williams could have at least two himself in Week 3.
WR Sterling Shepard - $6400 (FanDuel), $5900 (DraftKings) - vs Atlanta Falcons
Sterling Shepard is a surprisingly much better target for Daniel Jones than Kenny Golladay. He has 207 yards and a TD over two games already, and the Atlanta Falcons have one of the worst secondaries.
Shepard has been one of the only real consistent receivers for the New York Giants. He could easily end up with over 20 points in Week 3.
WR Keenan Allen - $6900 (FanDuel), $6600 (DraftKings) - vs Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs aren't winning games with a blowout yet. Their defense allowed the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens to keep things close, and the Ravens even got a win over the Chiefs.
The LA Chargers are having a nice start to their season, but could use a statement game like this one. Keenan Allen could go off and have over 100 yards and a TD or two in this game.
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones - $5500 (FanDuel), $3000 (DraftKings) - vs Chicago Bears
Donovan Peoples-Jones has shown promise this season, and is primed for his best game to date. Jarvis Landry is out, and Odell Beckham Jr is still questionable. His price is extremely cheap for a WR who could be the team's leader in catches and yards.
TE Noah Fant - $6100 (FanDuel), $4800 (DraftKings) - vs New York Jets
Stacking Noah Fant with Teddy Bridgewater could turn out to be positive. With Jerry Jeudy out, there is a lot more targets available to spread around.
Fant is second in the team in targets, and Teddy Bridgewater could have a great game against the Giants. Fant could become his favorite target going forward.
FLEX RB Trenton Cannon - $4900 (FanDuel), $4500 (DraftKings) - vs Green Bay Packers
The San Francisco 49ers have their top three RBs injured, so Trenton Cannon could see an expanded role in Week 3. He's not guaranteed to start or see the most carries. But he's still good enough to be the FLEX option going against the Green Bay Packers.
DEF Arizona Cardinals - $4600 (FanDuel), $3000 (DraftKings) - at Jacksonville Jaguars
The Arizona Cardinals are one of the most exciting teams this season, and it is not solely due to their offense. Their defense has an excellent pass rush, and their secondary just needs to contain Trevor Lawrence as everyone else has so far this NFL season.