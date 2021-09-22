NFL DFS picks Week 3: Best FanDuel and DraftKings picks and lineup advice

It's almost Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season, and we are starting to get a sense of which players to avoid in the weekly FanDuel and DraftKings tournaments. These tournaments are held each week, and there are some for each game day as well. They allow you to build a roster lineup each week as opposed to running with the same team for an entire season, as in fantasy football.

There is an NFL DFS GPP tournament for FanDuel and DraftKings for Week 3 of the NFL season. FanDuel's budget to build a team is $60,000, and has no more than four players from the same team. DraftKings has a budget of $50,000 to create a team. Before you go and build a team for this week's tournaments, here is some advice on building a quality lineup:

Best FanDuel/DraftKings lineup advice

QB Teddy Bridgewater - $7300 (FanDuel), $5800 (DraftKings) - vs New York Jets

Teddy Bridgewater is becoming one of the more consistent QBs in fantasy football, after a 2-0 record on the road. He hasn't thrown a pick yet this season, and has a QB rating of 120.7.

The New York Jets will be yet another average defense the Denver Broncos will have to take advantage of. WR Jerry Jeudy is out, but Denver have plenty of depth to have the upper hand.

RB Derrick Henry - $9700 (FanDuel), $8600 (DraftKings) - vs Indianapolis Colts

Most rushing yards this season



👑 Derrick Henry - 240

👑 Derrick Henry after contact - 201

🔸 Joe Mixon - 196

🔸 Lamar Jackson - 193



👑 Derrick Henry - 240

👑 Derrick Henry after contact - 201

🔸 Joe Mixon - 196

🔸 Lamar Jackson - 193 https://t.co/kgXTKMk6GB

Derrick Henry led his team to a win by being the bellcow. He had 182 yards on 35 carries and three TDs.

The Indianapolis Colts have a bit more talent on the DL compared to the Seattle Seahawks. The Titans are struggling, and are leaning on Henry to lead the way. He may not inch near 200 yards in Week 3, but should surpass 100 yards and keep his team ahead.

RB Ty'Son Williams - $6400 (FanDuel), $5800 (DraftKings) - at Detroit Lions

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Most yards per rush this season, among RB:



1. Tony Pollard 7.69

2. Nick Chubb 6.85

3. Ty'Son Williams 6.45

4. Devin Singletary 6.42

5. Melvin Gordon 5.50



*min. 15 rushes Most yards per rush this season, among RB:



1. Tony Pollard 7.69

2. Nick Chubb 6.85

3. Ty'Son Williams 6.45

4. Devin Singletary 6.42

5. Melvin Gordon 5.50



*min. 15 rushes https://t.co/aWKoFVLXcn

Ty'Son Williams has been making the most of his opportunities in the depleted backfield of the Baltimore Ravens.

He has been the featured runner for the Ravens, and has played exceptionally well. The matchup against the Detroit Lions makes him an enticing pick for your lineup. The Lions allowed Aaron Jones to score four times on them, and Williams could have at least two himself in Week 3.

WR Sterling Shepard - $6400 (FanDuel), $5900 (DraftKings) - vs Atlanta Falcons

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy Sterling Shepard first two games



🔵 16 catches

🔵 207 yards

🔵 1 TD



A career-high receiving yards over any two-game span for Shepard 🔥 Sterling Shepard first two games



🔵 16 catches

🔵 207 yards

🔵 1 TD



A career-high receiving yards over any two-game span for Shepard 🔥 https://t.co/RcSPAaG50G

Sterling Shepard is a surprisingly much better target for Daniel Jones than Kenny Golladay. He has 207 yards and a TD over two games already, and the Atlanta Falcons have one of the worst secondaries.

Shepard has been one of the only real consistent receivers for the New York Giants. He could easily end up with over 20 points in Week 3.

WR Keenan Allen - $6900 (FanDuel), $6600 (DraftKings) - vs Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs aren't winning games with a blowout yet. Their defense allowed the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens to keep things close, and the Ravens even got a win over the Chiefs.

The LA Chargers are having a nice start to their season, but could use a statement game like this one. Keenan Allen could go off and have over 100 yards and a TD or two in this game.

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones - $5500 (FanDuel), $3000 (DraftKings) - vs Chicago Bears

Mary Kay Cabot @MaryKayCabot With #Browns Jarvis Landry on IR for at least 3 games, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz and Demetric Felton will have to grow up fast cleveland.com/browns/2021/09… With #Browns Jarvis Landry on IR for at least 3 games, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz and Demetric Felton will have to grow up fast cleveland.com/browns/2021/09…

Donovan Peoples-Jones has shown promise this season, and is primed for his best game to date. Jarvis Landry is out, and Odell Beckham Jr is still questionable. His price is extremely cheap for a WR who could be the team's leader in catches and yards.

TE Noah Fant - $6100 (FanDuel), $4800 (DraftKings) - vs New York Jets

Stacking Noah Fant with Teddy Bridgewater could turn out to be positive. With Jerry Jeudy out, there is a lot more targets available to spread around.

Fant is second in the team in targets, and Teddy Bridgewater could have a great game against the Giants. Fant could become his favorite target going forward.

FLEX RB Trenton Cannon - $4900 (FanDuel), $4500 (DraftKings) - vs Green Bay Packers

49er_Edits @49er_edits #FTTB RB JaMycal Hasty is OUT for Week 3. RBs Trey Sermon and Elijah Mitchell and Trenton Cannon have a chance to play, Kerryon Johnson is on PS and can be called up. #49ers RB JaMycal Hasty is OUT for Week 3. RBs Trey Sermon and Elijah Mitchell and Trenton Cannon have a chance to play, Kerryon Johnson is on PS and can be called up. #49ers #FTTB https://t.co/hFBamWGOno

The San Francisco 49ers have their top three RBs injured, so Trenton Cannon could see an expanded role in Week 3. He's not guaranteed to start or see the most carries. But he's still good enough to be the FLEX option going against the Green Bay Packers.

DEF Arizona Cardinals - $4600 (FanDuel), $3000 (DraftKings) - at Jacksonville Jaguars

Arizona Cardinals vs Tennessee Titans

The Arizona Cardinals are one of the most exciting teams this season, and it is not solely due to their offense. Their defense has an excellent pass rush, and their secondary just needs to contain Trevor Lawrence as everyone else has so far this NFL season.

Total Budgets: $57,800 of $60,000 (FanDuel), $48,000 of $50,000 (DraftKings).

