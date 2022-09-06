NFL Division Winner Futures: Indianapolis Colts & Los Angeles Rams | 2022 NFL Season

NFL Division Winner Futures: Look for Taylor & Co to get some revenge after a disappointing 2021

The best week of the year is finally here. The NFL season kicks off on Thursday with a team featured in this article hoisting their championship banner. This is a moment that major football fans look forward to every year. Sports betting is starting to become legalized in more and more states, so this could be a profitable season for many diehard fans. If you want two teams poised to win their division, you've come to the right place!

Bet #1: Indianapolis Colts to win the AFC South (-135)

Last season, the Indianapolis Colts suffered a head-scratching loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the last week of the season to keep them out of the playoffs. Despite missing the playoffs, Jonathan Taylor had a monster season and has separated himself as one of the best running backs in the NFL. One of the most notable moves this offseason was the Colts' acquisition of Matt Ryan. They are hoping the quarterback change can lead them to the postseason.

The major reason this bet has so much value is the decline of the division winner from last season. The Tennessee Titans won the AFC South last season, but this year's roster looks a little worse. The Colts, on the other hand, have seemingly gotten better and a whole lot of motivation on their side. Michael Pittman is looking to have a breakout year with a new quarterback at the helm, and he should be a lot of fun to watch this season. This one seems pretty straightforward. The best team should win, perhaps, the worst division in the NFL.

We're going with the Indianapolis Colts to win the NFC South.

Bet #2: Los Angeles Rams to win the NFC West (+125)

Getting these odds for the defending Super Bowl champions to win their division is perfect. The Los Angeles Rams haven't lost much talent from last season and still have one of the most star-studded rosters in the league. Highlighted by Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald, the Rams have one of the best defenses in the league and have added a few key pieces to make another deep playoff run.

Offensively, the Rams have the reigning NFL receiving triple crown winner and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp. With the young runningback Cam Akers feeling healthy, LA's offense looks like they could be even better than last season.

In terms of the other teams in the division, the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals should be competitive but haven't improved enough to dethrone the defending champs.

Take the Rams to win the NFC West and don't think twice about it! It may be one of the best divisions in the NFL, but the Rams should come through.

