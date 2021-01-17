NFL divisional round picks straight up

Saturday will have a double-header that will start off the NFL Divisional Round Playoffs off right. Sean McVey will lead the Los Angeles Rams into Green Bay to play good friend Matt LaFleur. Both of them coached in Washington together and remain friends to this day.

Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills will end Saturday's double-header in a snow storm. Lamar Jackson has never played in the snow and is not looking forward to playing on Saturday. Meanwhile, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will look for another big performance in his young career.

On Sunday the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs will kick off the double-header. Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce will look to lead the Chiefs back to the AFC Playoffs for the second straight year. Baker Mayfield will also look to be the one of the two 2018 NFL Draft class quarterbacks left in the playoffs.

Cleveland is aiming to shock the world and upset the Chiefs on Sunday. If the Browns can go into Arrowhead Stadium and beat the Chiefs it may go down as one of the biggest upsets in NFL Playoff history. Game one of the double-header on Sunday is a must-watch.

On Sunday Night Football it could be the end of a historic NFL career. Tom Brady and Drew Brees go head-to-head one more time. Drew Brees is rumored to call it a career after this season while Tom Brady is chasing his seventh NFL Super Bowl ring.

New Orleans Saints went 2-0 against the Buccaneers during the 2020 NFL regular season and the Buccaneers will look to erase that 2-0 record by winning the big game. Sunday Night Football may break viewing records for the NFL and it's all because two of the greatest NFL quarterbacks of all-time will be involved.

🏈 NEXT WEEKEND 🏈



Rams vs. Packers

Ravens vs. Bills



Browns vs. Chiefs

Buccaneers vs. Saints pic.twitter.com/hU37CRsDmR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 11, 2021

2021 NFL Divisional Round Playoffs have four intriguing games that can be won by either team. Let's take a look at how the four games will turn out this weekend.

2021 NFL Divisional Round Playoff Saturday and Sunday game picks

Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers

Final Prediction: Los Angeles Rams 24, Green Bay Packers 21

Los Angeles Rams defense will lead them to the NFC Championship game next weekend.

Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills

Final Prediction: Buffalo Bills 31, Baltimore Ravens 17

Lamar Jackson struggles to run and pass the football in the snow sending Buffalo to the AFC Championship game.

Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs

Final Prediction: Kansas City Chiefs 42, Cleveland Browns 21

Kansas City Chiefs offense will be too much for the Cleveland Browns defense sending the Chiefs to the AFC Championship game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints

Final Prediction: New Orleans Saints 42, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35

Drew Brees will continue his NFL career and head into the NFC Championship game chasing his second Super Bowl ring.