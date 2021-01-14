NFL Divisional Round Playoffs: Coverage Map, TV Schedule, Time and Live Stream

The Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs is here and just like every weekend, we've got you covered with the TV broadcast schedule for this weekend's games.

Much like the structure of last weekend's NFL Super Wild Card schedule, all games will receive individual national coverage with no competing games, meaning that these matchups are scheduled one-at-a-time so that viewers don't have to miss a second of the action.

NFL Divisional Round Playoffs: Coverage Map

NFL Playoffs: Divisional Round TV and Live Stream schedule

Saturday, January 16th

7. Los Angeles Rams (10-6) @ 1. Green Bay Packers (13-3)

4:35 pm EST

FOX

The Los Angeles Rams travel to Green Bay, Wisconsin in a Divisional Round matchup set for Saturday afternoon. FOX will be responsible for the first broadcast of the day, and the first of the network's two broadcasts on Divisional Round weekend, live from Lambeau Field. Viewers can turn on on FOX, FOX Deportes, or at FOXsports.com.

5. Baltimore Ravens (11-5) @ 2. Buffalo Bills (13-3)

8:15 pm EST -

NBC

After missing the playoffs for 18 straight years, the Bills have made the postseason in three of the last four years, and are set to host their second playoff game in this century, after successfully defending their home turf last weekend against the Colts. Ravens at Bills will kick off live at 8:15 pm EST on NBC. Streaming options include NBC All Access.

Sunday, January 17th

7. Cleveland Browns (11-5) @ 1.Kansas City Chiefs (14-2)

3:05 pm EST

CBS

The Cleveland Browns showed up to Super Wild Card Weekend with an upset on their minds and managed to convincingly defeat the Steelers within the once-feared confines of Heinz Stadium. Cleveland will travel to Kansas City, Missouri for a face-off with the top-seeded Chiefs, live from Arrowhead Stadium on CBS.

The Browns are coming to Arrowhead. pic.twitter.com/2xmivxDWIq — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 11, 2021

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5) @ 2. New Orleans Saints (12-4)

6:40 pm EST

FOX

The most-anticipated matchup of the Divisional Round features the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by future Hall of Famer Tom Brady, venturing to Mercedes-Benz stadium in New Orleans to take on superstar QB Drew Brees and his Saints squad. This contest is the final game of the Divisional Round, as the winner will punch their ticket to the NFC Championship game next weekend against either the Los Angeles Rams or the Green Bay Packers, depending on the results of those teams' Saturday matchup. FOX holds the broadcast rights to this game.