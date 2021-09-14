NFL Defensive Player of the Year Race 2021: Linebackers lead the way

Week 1 provided the NFL with some worthy back-and-forth contests. Some games were dominated by those who had defensive giants in their ranks. Linebackers have almost completely led the way in defensive player rankings.

This is only the first week of NFL games, so there are quite a few new players on the list. Missing is the perennial sack monster, Aaron Donald, though. On that note, here's a look at the top five power rankings for the Defensive Player of the Year:

2021-22 NFL DPOTY - Week 1

The Week 1 rankings for DPOTY are missing the usual suspects - Aaron Donald, TJ Watt and Myles Garrett. Watt had himself quite a game, but others simply outperformed the 2020 runner-up. None of the players on the list had their crack at the top 10 for DPOTY honors last NFL season, though.

One thing is for sure. If this is the level at which defensive players fare in their pursuit of NFL DPOTY honors, the league will be in for a treat. These five players went above and beyond to chase opposing quarterbacks and come down with the ball by any means necessary:

#5 Bobby Wagner

Wild Card Round - Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks

13 tackles, 6 solo, 7 assisted, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass defended.

Previous DPOTY Power Rankings - (-)

Bobby Wagner is the last piece of the 'Legion of Boom', the once-feared defense of the Seattle Seahawks. Wagner is a crucial piece the Seahawks lean on to get the job done.

Wagner is currently #2 on the total tackles list, only behind Eric Kendricks from the Minnesota Vikings. Wagner has more going on than just tackles.

He was all over the field to constantly pressure Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts. The Seahawks easily cruised to a 28-16 victory on Sunday. Bobby Wagner might be someone to look out for in the end of the year rankings.

#4 Michael Pierce

Minnesota Vikings vs Cincinnati Bengals

7 tackles, 3 solo, 4 assisted, 2 sacks, 2 tackles for a loss resulting in -14 yards.

Previous NFL DPOTY Power Rankings - (-)

Michael Pierce came over from the Baltimore Ravens, and the Minnesota Vikings now have to be happy about acquiring the big defensive tackle. The Ravens signed Pierce in 2020, but he decided to opt out of the 2020 NFL season due to COVID-19 concerns.

After a full season off, new Vikings DT Michael Pierce had a strong start to his '21 campaign vs the Bengals.



He showed off his athleticism and was able to rack up 2 sacks, 7 combined tackles including 2 TFL. Making his presence felt on the DL #Skol pic.twitter.com/nCrHQtv9DA — Matt Anderson (@MattAnderson_8) September 12, 2021

Pierce made up for that lost time in Week 1 this season. He was all over Joe Burrow, accounting for two sacks and seven tackles. Pierce had previously had a career-high sack count of two. He easily matched that number in Sunday's NFL game, which the Vikings lost to the Bengals in an overtime thriller, 27-24.

#3 Maxx Crosby

Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders

6 tackles, 4 solo, 2 assisted, 2 sacks, 2 tackles for loss.

Previous NFL DPOTY Power Rankings - (-)

Monday Night Football ended in an absolute thriller. Although the score was even throughout most of the game, Crosby terrorized Lamar Jackson on the night. The Las Vegas Raiders pulled off an improbable win to start their NFL campaign against the Baltimore Ravens. The final score read 33-27 in their favor.

Maxx Crosby has cemented himself as one of the best past rushers in the NFL. He has complemented his 17 sack count in the past two NFL seasons with his performances in Monday night's victory. Even though Jackson rushed for 86 yards and threw for 235, Crosby made his presence felt with every chance he got.

#2 Shaq Thompson

New York Jets vs Carolina Panthers

10 tackles, 5 solo, 5 assisted, 1 sack, 1 interception, 3 passes defended, 1 tackle for loss resulting in -10 yards.

Previous NFL DPOTY Power Rankings - (-)

Sam Darnold's time with the Carolina Panthers has officially begun. Even more impressive was how linebacker Shaq Thompson played in Sunday's game. Thompson couldn't stop being a force to be reckoned with.

He accounted for ten tackles, a sack, an interception and three passes defended. If it had not been for the #1 spot player, Thompson would have been running away with the top spot as the NFL defensive player of the year.

Zach Wilson had a terrible day, throwing for three interceptions and getting sacked six times. That's because Thompson and the rest of the Carolina Panthers defense didn't allow the rookie to find his footing.

#1 Chandler Jones

Arizona Cardinals vs Tennessee Titans

6 solo tackles, 5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 4 tackles for loss resulting in -46 yards.

Previous NFL DPOTY Power Rankings - (-)

Chandler Jones absolutely played as a man possessed. Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans could not get any form of offense going, thanks to Jones and the rest of the bullying Arizona Cardinals defense.

Chandler Jones has THREE sacks in the first quarter 🤯



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/4o2JCTvvbe — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 12, 2021

Jones went off for five sacks, two forced fumbles and four tackles for a loss in the Arizona Cardinals' victory over the Titans. The final score of 38-13 was one of pure dominance.

After Jones requested a trade earlier this year, he seems to have moved past the anger he felt with the Cardinals' brass. That, or he is going to make his worth skyrocket this season. Jones only had one sack last season after suffering a season-ending injury.

Jones now sits at five, with only one NFL game played. He might get a much bigger contract if he continues with this level of play.

Edited by Bhargav