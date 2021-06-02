Ranking the top 32 linebackers going into the 2021 NFL season

In the NFL, linebackers are like the quarterbacks of defenses. The linebackers, along with the defensive ends in some cases, lead the defense. These are the players that make sure the defense is lined up correctly to counter the opposing offense.

Some NFL teams struggle with their linebacking core, while a few others have some of the strongest linebackers in the league. On that note, let's have a look at the 32 best linebackers going into the 2021 NFL.

#1 TJ Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

The two-time Defensive Player of the Year finalist led the NFL with 15 sacks in 2020. TJ Watt is ranked as the second-best defender in the league, second only to Aaron Donald, who edged out Watt for the Defensive Player of the Year honor last season.

Watt continues to lead the Steelers defense, which includes another linebacker force in Devin Bush.

Most QB hits since 2019:



1. T.J. Watt 78

2. Za'Darius Smith 61

3. Joey Bosa 58

4. Aaron Donald 55

5. 3 players tied 54@_TJWatt has been terrorizing QBs for the @steelers. pic.twitter.com/yOtXut459o — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) June 1, 2021

#2 Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks

Bobby Wagner has been the veteran of the Seattle Seahawks defense, the team he has been with since 2012. Wagner made his name as a pass rusher in 2020, as he had 23 quarterback pressures. He also had 81 tackles, three sacks and seven tackles for loss.

Most tackles since 2015:



1. Bobby Wagner 845

2. Lavonte David 694

3. Demario Davis 663

4. Blake Martinez 657

5. Eric Kendricks 639

#Seahawks have a GOAT 🐐 at LB pic.twitter.com/7kjUAPwSYv — Sports ON Tap Seattle (@SONTSeattle) May 30, 2021

#3 Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers

Fred Warner is entering his fourth NFL season with the San Francisco 49ers. Warner was a slot-style linebacker while playing college football at BYU. In his NFL career so far, he has played 48 games, registering 253 solo tackles, three interceptions, five forced fumbles and four sacks.

#4 Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Lavonte David has been a constant in the Buccaneers' defense for the last few seasons.

David was one of the best defenders in 2020 and was able to tame Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in the Super Bowl. With Tampa Bay re-signing all of their defensive starters, Lavonte David signed a two-year contract extension in March 2021 for $25,000,000.

#5 Eric Kendricks, Minnesota Vikings

Eric Kendricks has been a bright spot in the Minnesota Vikings' defense. In 2019 and 2020, Kendricks tallied 17 broken up passes. In 2020, he started 11 games, racking up 69 solo tackles.

#6 Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts

Darius Leonard's nickname isn't the 'Maniac' for nothing. At 25, Leonard has been in the NFL for three seasons and is the leader of the newly-rebuilt Colts defense. During this period, he has had more forced fumbles than any other linebacker in the NFL.

#6 Demarios Davis, New Orleans Saints

Demarios Davis is a ten-year veteran in the NFL. He has been an integral part of the Saints defense since signing with the team in 2018. Davis didn't have the best of seasons in 2020, but his breakout game against the San Francisco 49ers in week 10 was impressive, as he had 12 tackles and one sack.

#7 Deion Jones, Atlanta Falcons

Deion Jones' 2020 season was significantly more productive than the one in 2019. Jones recorded 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, 73 solo sacks and one forced fumble last year.

#8 Roquan Smith, Chicago Bears

Roquan Smith's stats were some of the best in 2020, including allowing opposing quarterbacks just a 75.8 passer rating in his coverage. Smith had four sacks, two interceptions and 98 solo tackles last season

#9 Dont'a Hightower, New England Patriots

A staple of the New England Patriots defense, Dont'a Hightower opted out in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. Hightower had 81 total quarterback pressure in 2018 and 2019, but he was conspicuous by his absence in defense, as the Patriots struggled to stop opposing receivers and quarterbacks.

#10 AJ Johnson, Denver Broncos

AJ Johnson is a tough linebacker, who had 58 defensive stops in 2020, the third-most in the NFL. His best game of the season came against the Tennessee Titans, where he had 1.5 sacks, nine total tackles and one tackle for loss.

#11 Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills won the AFC East and were just one game away from a trip to the Super Bowl. Matt Milano is a staple in their plus coverage, ranking as one of the best defenders in that category. He gave up only two touchdowns in 2019 and 2020 combined.

#12 Jayon Brown, Tennessee Titans

Jayon Brown is one of the best linebackers, with a forced incompletion percentage of 11.3%. Brown, who has played with the Titans for four years, has re-signed with the team on a three-year extension this off-season.

#13 Zach Cunninham, Houston Texans

Zach Cunningham is the type of linebacker who is constantly a part of the play. There's nothing he won't do to stop opposing offenses. One of the highest-paid linebackers in the NFL, Cunningham had the most defensive stops (70) in 2020 and the best run-stop percentage (12.8%) of all linebackers.

#14 KJ Wright

Currently a free agent, KJ Wright played with the Seattle Seahawks in 2020, a team he has been with since they drafted him in 2011. Although Wright didn't have a lot of production last season, he was still one of the best in the NFL. His ability to read offenses makes him valuable to a defense, which makes it surprising why he is still without a team this off-season.

#15 Myles Jack, Jacksonville Jaguars

Myles Jack is one of the best linebackers currently in the NFL, but his inconsistency makes some doubt his ability.

At the start of 2020, he started off strong, including a week 1 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Jack sacked then Colts quarterback Phillip Rivers and recorded 11 sacks in the game. Towards the end of the season, though, Jack wasn't as dominant.

#16 Blake Martinez, New York Giants

Blake Martinez's first season with the Giants was better than anyone could have hoped for. After spending three campaigns with the Green Bay Packers, Martinez had a breakout NFL season in 2020, posting career-high totals. He should be a big part of the Giants defense in 2021 as well.

#17 Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers

A season-ending knee injury cut short Devin Bush's second NFL season last year. But before the injury, he and TJ Watt were an unstoppable duo, leading a then-undefeated Steelers defense. In his third season, Bush's numbers should skyrocket, as he has had time to learn the defense in the last few seasons.

#18 Nick Kwiatkoski, Las Vegas Raiders

Nick Kwiatkoski is a dark horse in the linebacker competition. He has allowed just one touchdown in his coverage in the past two NFL seasons.

#19 Josey Jewell, Denver Broncos

Former Iowa standout, Josey Jewell, has been solid with the Denver Broncos. He has allowed just 9.6 yards of completion in his coverage.

#20 Benardrick McKinney, Houston Texans

Benardrick McKinney is a great option against the rush. McKinney takes blocks and is a true playmaker.

#21 Jaylon Smith, Dallas Cowboys

Jaylon Smith's 2020 campaign didn't help his standing as a linebacker in the NFL. But in 2021, Jaylon Smith should be able to truly make a name for himself. Joined by Leighton Vander Esch and now rookie Micah Parsons out of Penn State. Smith should have no trouble standing out.

#22 Cory Littleton, Las Vegas Raiders

Corey Littleton is another player who would wish he had a better 2020 NFL campaign. He was unable to make any stops on the football and also missed 14 tackles, a career-high for the linebacker.

#23 Kenneth Murray, Los Angeles Chargers

As a rookie in Los Angeles last season, Kenneth Murray is recovering from shoulder surgery this off-season. He will hope to have a strong comeback season in 2021. Murray had 14 solo tackles and just one sack last season.

#24 Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo Bills

Tremain Edmunds is a solid, athletic linebacker, but he can be quite inconsistent. He is a linebacker who makes a big stop, but on the next play, he tends to give up a touchdown.

#25 Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Devin White had a tremendous postseason in 2020, leading the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl victory. White has made more tackles for loss (33), which is more than any linebacker in 2019 and 2020. He continues to get better and faster, which is great news for the Bucs.

#26 Jamie Collins Sr., Detroit Lions

After spending most of his career with the Patriots, Collins had a breakout NFL campaign with the Detroit Lions in 2020. He was a bright spot in an abysmal defense, registering three forced fumbles and 11 quarterback pressures.

#27 Kevin Pierre-Louis, Houston Texans

Kevin Pierre-Louis has been an NFL journeyman since being drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2014. Pierre-Louis played with the Washington Football Team in 2020 and was given a chance to make an impact in defense.

#28 Cole Holcomb, Washington Football Team

Cole Holcomb has battled injuries in his young career but is still quite an effective linebacker. Holcomb allowed just 6.8 yards per reception in his coverage in the 2020 NFL.

#29 Shaq Thompson, Carolina Panthers

Shaq Thompson could be a solid option at linebacker,, but 2020 was one of his worst seasons as a pro. The 2021 NFL season should be a comeback campaign for him. Last year's Week-3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers was the best for Thompson, as he had 11 tackles and a forced fumble.

#30 Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco 49ers

Playing next to Fred Warner has its perks. Dre Greenlaw allowed only 7.4 yards per carry in his coverage in 2020. Greenlaw also missed just 4.7% of his tackles in 2019 and 2020 combined.

#31 Jordan Hicks, Arizona Cardinals

Since starting his NFL career in Philadelphia, Jordan Hicks has had his ups and downs with the Arizona Cardinals. Last NFL season was no different, as he had just one interception.

#32 Isaiah Simmons, Arizona Cardinals

Isaiah Simmons' rookie year was not a bad one in what could be a promising career. Simmons had 54 tackles, two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in the 2020 NFL.