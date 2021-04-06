2021 NFL Draft: 5 prospects New England Patriots should consider

The New England Patriots' historic spending spree during the 2021 NFL free agency period saw them address most of their positional needs.

They signed the top two free-agent tight ends, Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, and strengthened their wide receiver unit with Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne. The Patriots then signed linebackers Matthew Judon and Kyle Van Noy and also reached terms with Deatrich Wise Jr. and Henry Anderson to bolster the defense.

2021 NFL Draft: Top five NFL draft prospects the New England Patriots should pursue

With the majority of their positional needs covered during free agency, who will the New England Patriots target during the 2021 NFL Draft?

Let's take a look.

#1 - Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Alabama v Arkansas

Rumors suggest that the San Francisco 49ers with select Mac Jones with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

But if the 49ers pass on Jones, the Patriots will definitely be eyeing the QB. Bill Belichick has a great relationship with Alabama coach Nick Saban and was also present at Alabama Pro Day to get a closer look at Jones.

A tremendous player blessed with great vision and ability to read coverages, Jones could be the long-term solution at QB for the Patriots.

#2 - Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

Ohio State v Penn State

The New England Patriots own the 15th pick in the 2021 NFL draft but are reportedly interested in trading up to grab a quarterback during this year's draft.

Rumors suggest that both the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons will be willing to trade back during the draft as neither team is looking to make a change at QB. The Patriots could seize the opportunity and trade up to draft QB Justin Fields.

Justin Fields to New England outside the Top 10? Todd McShay details why it could happen: https://t.co/xC9okemgEH pic.twitter.com/RU1VruaKt3 — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) April 2, 2021

#3 - Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

Penn State v Minnesota

Rashod Bateman is a wide receiver who's getting overlooked by a number of NFL teams.

Even though the New England Patriots have signed a couple of free agent wide receivers, Rashod Bateman is a player that they cannot pass on if he's still available.

A rare combination of great size, tremendous speed and tight route running, Bateman could be the deep threat that the Patriots currently lack.

Patriots draft Rashod Bateman Challenge #NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/ubnJgJaE7z — Rashod Bateman Stan (@PatsNationYT) March 13, 2021

#4 - Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One - Alabama v Notre Dame

Christian Barmore is a talented interior defensive lineman who will give the Patriots' run blocking game a huge boost. He can walk into New England and be an instant contributor to their defense up front.

Barmore played at Alabama, a program that coach Belichick has an affinity towards having drafted plenty of players from the school in the past. The lineman will be a terrific addition to the team's defensive line.

5) 2021 NFL Draft: Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

SMU v TCU

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung retired last month and the team will look to find his replacement during the 2021 NFL Draft.

Trevon Moehrig could develop into a replacement for Chung and would be a great fit for the Patriots defense. He caught seven interceptions in his time with TCU and is one of the best safeties available in this year's draft class.

Moehrig would fill the only glaring hole in the Patriots' defense.