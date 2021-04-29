NFL Draft 2021: Should the Atlanta Falcons draft Kyle Pitts?

The Atlanta Falcons have gone back and forth on what they want to do with their No. 4 pick in the NFL Draft. Kyle Pitts' name has been mentioned a lot in their draft room.

Remarkably, the Falcons are in doubt over drafting Pitts in with their No. 4 pick. If the Falcons were going to trade the fourth overall pick, they should've done it already. Unless someone makes an irrefutable offer, Atlanta will select another offensive weapon for their veteran quarterback, Matt Ryan.

NFL Draft 2021: Kyle Pitts can be used in multiple ways for the Atlanta Falcons offense

Florida v Kentucky

Kyle Pitts has shown that he can play in multiple positions and not just at tight end. The former Florida Gators tight end ran his 40-yard dash in 4.44 on his Pro Day. With his size and speed, the Atlanta Falcons might be able to use Kyle Pitts like the New Orleans Saints used Jimmy Graham.

Atlanta is expected to stay put at 4 and take TE Kyle Pitts, per @JFowlerESPN & @DanGrazianoESPN



Pitts: No. 5 on PFF's Top 300 Big Board pic.twitter.com/lQ1kxbTbu5 — PFF (@PFF) April 28, 2021

Looking at the measurables for Kyle Pitts, he ranks within the 90th percentile in six categories for the tight end position. Here's how Pitts measured on his Pro Day last month.

NFL Draft 2021: Kyle Pitts can be an instant contributor for the Atlanta Falcons

Florida v Kentucky

Kyle Pitts showed glimpses of greatness during his sophomore season at Florida. Despite playing five fewer games in his junior season, Pitts posted more receiving yards and touchdowns than any other athlete. The Atlanta Falcons cannot go wrong with choosing Kyle Pitts with the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Over the past 60 years, there have been two tight ends drafted 5th overall (Mike Ditka, 1961) and Riley Odoms (1972). None has been drafted higher than 5th.



Kyle Pitts - who didn’t drop a single pass and will be 20 when the season starts - has a shot to snap that streak. pic.twitter.com/b2kw4S5mf7 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 25, 2021

Matt Ryan is under contract until the 2023 NFL season. The Falcons are paying Ryan a hefty amount. His contract will see him earn $23 million this year and $23.7 million next season.

Hence it will be hard, not to mention pointless, for the Falcons to draft in another quarterback with their No. 4 pick.

Florida TE Kyle Pitts draft score

Kyle Pitts is one of the few players who can step on the field during their rookie season and force defensive coordinators to rethink their game plan.

Kyle Pitts scored an overall draft score of 99 for the NFL's Next Gen Stats. According to those stats, Pitts is only the sixth player in their data since 2003 to have a score of 99 in both production and athleticism.

The Atlanta Falcons should select Kyle Pitts with the No. 4 pick and wait until the second round to draft a back-up quarterback for Matt Ryan.

