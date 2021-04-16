NFL Draft 2021: Building the perfect quarterback from the top-5 QBs this year

The 2021 NFL Draft has five elite quarterback prospects. Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Mac Jones all have pieces of their games that separate themselves from everyone else. All five quarterback prospects also have holes in their games, which is normal.

When we look at the top-five quarterback prospects, we have conducted the perfect quarterback. We've taken part in each of the five quarterbacks and brought them into one. Let's take a look at what a perfect quarterback will look like with all five prospects combined into one.

Building the perfect QB from the top-five QB prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft

Smarts/Awareness: Trevor Lawrence - Clemson

CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl - Clemson v Ohio State

Trevor Lawrence grew up a Peyton Manning fan and Manning was one of the best NFL quarterbacks at reading defenses. That's one thing Trevor Lawrence has developed over his time playing quarterback in college. Lawrence led the Clemson Tigers to three straight College Football Playoff appearances and won a national championship as a freshman. His ability to manage a football game is something that separates him from the other five quarterbacks.

Arm Talent: Justin Fields/Zach Wilson - Ohio State/BYU

Ohio State QB Justin Fields and BYU QB Zach Wilson

When it comes to arm talent Justin Fields and Zach Wilson have their own ways of making plays. Justin Fields' ability to throw on the run with accuracy is something special to watch. Zach Wilson has the ability to make throws that we only see on video games. The perfect NFL arm talent is a mixture of Justin Fields and Zach Wilson.

Accurate pass % in last season played (Draft Class):



1. Justin Fields - 72.4%

2. Mac Jones - 72.0%

...

4. Trevor Lawrence - 67.4%

...

7. Zach Wilson - 61.8%

...

27. Trey Lance - 47.2% pic.twitter.com/JDO1TPbwZA — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 7, 2021

Body Structure: Mac Jones/Trevor Lawrence - Alabama/Clemson

Alabama QB Mac Jones and Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

If were building the perfect NFL quarterback, Mac Jones' frame is perfect for sustaining hits from defensive linemen. Jones' 6-foot-3, 214lbs frame is a great start. Trevor Lawrence is perfect when it comes to height. Lawrence stands 6-foot-6 and can easily see over the offensive line.

Poise/Clutch: Trevor Lawrence/Justin Fields - Ohio State/Clemson

Ohio State QB Justin Fields and Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields are the two quarterbacks that NFL teams want with the football when the game is on the line. Both Lawrence and Fields have shown that they can stay calm when the spotlight is on them. The perfect quarterback will have the poise of Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence's ability to perform in the clutch.

"Why would Trevor Lawrence have a chip on his shoulder? That's because since he was 14 he's been the best QB in the country."



— @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/nfEi1wfVxt — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 15, 2021

Mobility: Trey Lance - North Dakota State

NDSU QB Trey Lance

Trey Lance's ability to run the football at the quarterback position is what separates him from the rest of the top-five quarterbacks. Lance has a break-away speed that can break off a big play if needed. Trey Lance rushed for 1,182 yards and 16 touchdowns on 177 attempts in 2019.