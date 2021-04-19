NFL Draft 2021: Jayson Oweh, Penn State (Profile)

One of the most talked-about prospects set to participate in the 2021 NFL Draft is Penn State Nittany Lions EDGE rusher Jayson Oweh.

Oweh is a dominant athlete and was a four-star recruit coming out of Blair Academy in Blairstown, New Jersey.

The DE didn't record a sack in the 2020 season but was still selected as a First Team All Big-10 player due to his rapidity and all-action performances in his sophomore campaign.

Oweh recorded 54 pressures through 409 pass-rushing attempts, according to PFF.

2021 NFL Draft prospect: EDGE Jayson Oweh

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 257 lbs.

Class: Sophomore

School: Penn State

2021 NFL Draft prospect: Jayson Oweh Strengths

💢 Best Run Defender: Kwity Paye

💢 Most Athletic: Jayson Oweh

As mentioned, the main reason Oweh is such a highly regarded draft prospect is due to his massive athletic upside and measurements. Oweh has a pair of 34 ½” arms and ran the 40-yard-dash in 4.39s at his pro day, which is an astonishing pace for an edge rusher. As such, Oweh is seen as perhaps the best physical specimen at the 2021 NFL Draft, and that's a statement inclusive of both defensive and offensive players.

Nick Falato of FanNation writes of Oweh:

"(He is) a difficult unblocked run defender who uses his unique athletic traits to make the quarterback wrong on zone-reads. He can quickly collapse inside or use his length and suddenness to explode outside and make tackles in pursuit. He has such a good spring in his step. Did see him get blindsided a bit too much in the split-zone type of concepts--he could be a bit more aware as a run defender."

The athletic traits that Oweh possesses put him in elite company. The ceiling for this player is unlimited, just so long as his application matches his natural talents. Oweh appears a bonafide first-round selection.

2021 NFL Draft prospect: Jayson Oweh Weaknesses

At his pro day, Oweh underperformed slightly in the bench press, but most analysts agree this is more down to his long arms than any perceived lack of strength. The long arms, of course, are positive in terms of creating separation at the line of scrimmage, and Oweh's hand speed is way above average even with those long limbs. Consequently, I personally wouldn't read too much into his minor struggles on the bench.

2021 NFL Draft prospect: Jayson Oweh Career Stats

In his three-year college career at Penn State, Oweh completed 63 tackles, 13.5 of which were for a loss. He also hit seven sacks during the 2018 & 2019 seasons and caused two forced fumbles. Though Oweh didn't register any sacks in 2020, his tackling metrics were way up on previous years -- Oweh registered 38 tackles during the Nittany Lions' 2020 campaign.