NFL Draft 2022: Biggest Steals

The NFL Draft has come and gone and there is much to consider. Aisde from the winners and losers, there are other aspects to consider. This article will look at the biggest steals of the 2022 NFL Draft.

There are some other players who would probably qualify for this category, but this will mainly focus on players who went several spots later than expected by the majority of analysts.

Jermaine Johnson II in action for Florida

1. Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE, Florida State (26th overall to New York Jets)

There could have been some other potential choices here in the first round, but the biggest discrepancy in pick-to-player value was Johnson. He was many people's eighth overall prospect and some had him ahead of number one overall pick Travon Walker among the edge defenders.

His combination of explosiveness, power, length and his ability to flatten to the quarterback gives him the potential to become a true alpha edge rusher. He’s already an outstanding run defender. He could have easily been their target at number four or ten in the draft.

Jaquan Brisker in action for Penn State

2. Jaquan Brisker, SAF, Penn State (48th overall to Chicago Bears)

Two secondary draft prospects could have gone here. Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. went 42nd overall with Brisker coming off the board six spots later.

We chose the latter since there were legitimate concerns about Booth’s medical history and we didn’t see him do anything since the conclusion of the season. Brisker, on the other hand, put together a high-level combine performance and has reportedly fully recovered from his shoulder harness.

The Penn State safety was expected to go late in the first round. His ability to fly up the alley in the running game, his awareness in coverage and the energy he brings has won him many fans. Brisker fits very well in a two-high safety-based defense, even if he is not best suited rolling into the deep middle frequently.

Chad Muma in action for Wyoming

3. Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming (70th overall to Jacksonville Jaguars)

If you had told the Jaguars that they could grab Muma early in the third round instead of trading up late into the first for Utah’s Devin Lloyd, there would have been no question about which move they’d rather make.

That’s why it’s something of a curious decision as to why they got both, when they already gave a big contract to Foyesade Oluokun in free agency. They can incorporate all three into their defense and the value here was simply too good.

Many had Muma as the clear-cut number three linebacker, behind only Lloyd and Georgia’s Nakobe Dean, who obviously fell to the third round himself due to medical concerns. He has tremendous ability to move in space and chase after the ball. Getting him at 70th overall in the draft is a steal.

Jacksonville Jaguars @Jaguars



@BonosBBQ | #DUUUVAL With the 70th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars select University of Wyoming LB Chad Muma. With the 70th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars select University of Wyoming LB Chad Muma.@BonosBBQ | #DUUUVAL https://t.co/4ASUUyx79h

Bernard Raimann in action for Central Michigan

4. Bernard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan (77th overall to Indianapolis Colts)

Raimann was most people's number four offensive tackle, slightly ahead of Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning, who went 19th overall in the draft to the Saints.

He was frequently mocked at the end of the first round as he will turn 25 at the start of the season and only has two years of experience playing on the offensive line. He's massively improved and has fewer technical issues than you might see in others of his position. Raimann didn’t have a great Senior Bowl week, trying to work in jump-sets and actively cutting off the path of edge rushers, rather than trusting his technique, which is already pretty good for his limited experience at the position.

Malik Willis & Matt Corral

5 & 6. Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (86th overall to Titans) & Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss (94th overall to Panthers)

We grouped the two together because they both demanded attention in a very similar manner. Willis and Corral were two top-ranked quarterbacks in the draft and many were shocked that neither one of them was picked in the second round.

Willis has the ability to fire absolute lasers, extend plays and punish defenses with his legs, which gives him immense potential.

Corral, on the other hand doesn’t quite have the same talent level, but he has the quickest feet and release in this draft. He doesn’t panic under pressure and rapidly finds new platforms to release the ball from. He has a better chance of starting as a rookie for the Panthers than Willis at the Titans.

Both could turn into franchise quarterbacks if they get time to learn a real NFL dropback system.

Perrion Winfrey in action for Oklahoma

7. Perrion Winfrey, IDL, Oklahoma (108th overall to Browns)

Another surprising “faller” in this draft is this Oklahoma D-tackle. Winfrey was a top-50 overall prospect for most and many were surprised he made it all the way to day three. With his elite athletic profile, absurd 85-inch wingspan and running a 4.89 at nearly 300 pounds, top 50 is about where the NFL would select him.

He lit up the field throughout Senior Bowl week. There were some reports late about a lack of worth ethic, but Winfrey posted a video of himself just after he was drafted, where he seemed pissed and ready to go to work.

Cleveland may have been in bigger need of a run-stopping A-gap defender, but Winfrey could become a disruptive force for them. Particularly if he’s allowed to go upfield, rather than all the gap-exchange work he was tasked with by the Sooners.

Isaiah Spiller in action for Texas A&M

8 & 9. Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M (123rd overall to Chargers) & Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati (156th overall to Browns)

As we talked about two quarterbacks together, once again we are going to put two players together. Spiller was some people's number three running back in the draft, who could have been an early second-round pick. He’s the complete package, in terms of being able to manipulate second-level defenders and string together moves. He has the ability to catch passes that are slightly off target and stone-wall blitzers in the hole. The only thing he’s missing is long-speed, and I he’ll be a perfect complement to a smaller Austin Ekeler and they can even put both guys on the field. Getting him in the middle of the fourth round was excellent.

Jerome Ford in action for Cincinnati

Ford on the other hand, went basically a full round later in the draft. He impressed analysts with rapid movement and the way he can navigate through traffic. He runs with his pads out in front and has home-run speed, with multiple 75-yard touchdowns to his name last season. His path to playing time is far less clear, considering the Browns have Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt under contract, but if either gets banged up again, he’ll fill in great.

Khalil Shakir in action for Boise State

10. Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State (148th overall to Bills)

The rich only got richer and when Buffalo saw this guy on the board early in the fifth round of the draft, they probably couldn’t believe it. Especially after they hadn’t been on the clock for about 60 picks.

He has a lot of Keenan Allen qualities in terms of being able to set up defenders as a route-runner with unorthodox step-sequencing and changing up of his gears. He is able to work into open space against zone, showing toughness in crowded areas and somehow being a step faster once the ball is in his hands.

To see 20 other wide receivers selected before him in the draft is pretty crazy. Still, now going to the current Super Bowl favorites in the Bills, who have Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis and a couple of slot options, he may not see a heavy target share right away.

Matthew Butler in action for Tennessee

11. Matthew Butler, IDL, Tennessee (175th overall to Raiders)

This was one of the worst interior defensive line classes we have seen in a long time. Only seven players in the position found their names on consensus top-100 draft boards before the draft started.

If you count Houston’s Logan Hall and Texas A&M’s DeMarvin Leal as part of that group, as many had them listed as edge defenders, only six guys ended up going over the first two days combined.Most saw Butler as one of those guys worthy of going there.

Many had him as a top 100 pick, so for him to go at 175 was a surprise. He has good size at 300 pounds, but has the explosiveness to penetrate as a three-technique. He has violent hands and the capability to string together moves as a pass-rusher.

Rasheed Walker in action for Penn State

12. Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State (249th overall to Packers)

Walker was many people's number nine offensive tackle and some had him as a top-100. His tape is certainly pretty up-and-down, with some stuff that he has to work on. Mainly in terms of weight distribution and overall technique, particularly as a pass-protector.

However, there’s a lot to like here as well. Walker comes off the ball aggressively, forklifts defensive linemen and can blow open some big holes. He is also surprisingly light on his feet in pass-protection for his size. He is heavy with his hands, able to punch and anchor down against power rushers. He might not be a day-one starter, but he could easily develop into one.be a starter in this league. For over 20 tackles to come off the board in the draft before him is shocking.

Other value picks in the NFL Draft:

Tyler Linderbaum, IOL, Iowa (25th overall to Ravens)

Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan (54th overall to Chiefs)

Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC (61st overall to 49ers)

Travis Jones, IDL, UConn (76th overall to Ravens)

Dylan Parham, IOL, Memphis (90th overall to Raiders)

Sean Rhyan, OT/IOL, UCLA (92nd overall to Packers)

Myjai Sanders, EDGE, Cincinnati (100th overall to Cardinals)

Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State (101st overall to Jets)

Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida (107th overall to Texans)

Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota (110th overall to Ravens)

Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA (153rd overall to Seahawks)

Eric Johnson, IDL, Missouri State (159th overall to Colts)

Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame (164th overall to Rams)

Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati (182nd overall to Giants) & Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, Oklahoma State (188th overall to Lions)

Tyler Badie, RB, Missouri (196th overall to Ravens)

Quentin Lake, SAF, UCLA (211th overall to Rams)

Lecitus Smith, IOL, Virginia Tech (215th overall to Cardinals)

Tariq Castro-Fields, CB, Penn State (221st overall to 49ers) & Jaylen Watson, CB, Washington State (243rd overall to Chiefs)

Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers (229th overall to Seahawks)

Marquis Hayes, IOL, Oklahoma (257th overall to Cardinals)

If you enjoyed this breakdown, I would really appreciate if you vised out the original piece !

Make sure to check out my social media outlets for more NFL coverage:

Twitter - @ halilsfbtalk , Instagram - @ halilsrealfootballtalk, Facebook - facebook.com/halilsrealfootballtalk/

Edited by John Maxwell