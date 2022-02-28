NFL Draft 2022: Top 5 QBs expected to go off the board first

The main storyline surrounding the 2022 NFL Draft is the lack of star power at the quarterback position. For the first time in almost a decade, we will likely not see a quarterback drafted within the first ten picks. On top of that, there is still a debate on who the top prospect is in the group. Any one of the top three or four quarterbacks could be off the board first, and we may not even see all four taken in the first round.

Kenny Pickett has taken the biggest strides in the past year, going from a Day 2 selection to a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy and potentially the first quarterback drafted. Malik Willis has been fighting the label of being from small offenses at Auburn and Liberty, and Matt Corral is the Vegas favorite to be QB1 in the draft.

Here is a realistic look at the top five quarterback prospects for 2022 and where they are likely to land.

NFL Draft 2022: Which quarterbacks will be the first off the board?

#1 - Liberty's Malik Willis should end up as the top quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft

Despite playing for a smaller program like Liberty, Malik Willis has the making of the best quarterback in this year's draft class. He has one of the strongest arms and is an elite athlete on the field. Any offense that implements the RPO will have a dangerous man under center. His frame is a bit small, but coaches can help him bulk up fairly easily.

Willis will end up being a starter as a rookie for a team like the Washington Commanders or the New York Giants in 2022. Wherever he goes, the quarterback coach will have to help Willis be more patient in the pocket and guide him in reading defensive coverages better.

Based on the current draft order and team needs, Willis won't fall past the No. 15 pick and will be picked up by the New Orleans Saints, who trade up between No. 10 and No. 15.

#2 - Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett will be drafted "early"

Pittsburgh v Syracuse

Kenny Pickett changed the trajectory of his career in 2021 by throwing 42 touchdowns and just seven interceptions in his fifth year with the Panthers. He's a polished passer who can run when he needs to, but he isn't viewed as a true dual-threat.

Pickett is also one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the draft, with 49 starts. But that's also a flaw in his NFL Draft value. He's set to turn 24 before the season begins and we remember the last "old-head" in Brandon Weeden.

Pickett has also only had one truly successful season under his belt, but that has never stopped an NFL team from drafting someone earlier than they are projected. The Washington Commanders seem like that team at No. 11 in the NFL Draft this year.

