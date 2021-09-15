NFL Draft 2022: Which team will have the #1 overall pick?

With the NFL's Week 1 schedule done and dusted, some teams went above and beyond to secure their 1-0 starts. However, some teams looked absolutely atrocious in their attempt to string together some sort of play on both sides of the ball.

In a way-too-early projection for the 2022 NFL Draft, several teams are battling it out for the would-be #1 pick. The New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears all looked like teams that didn't quite have their houses in order. Surprisingly enough, one more team joined this group - the Green Bay Packers.

NFL Week 1 review: Which team got smoked the most?

Of the four NFL teams mentioned, the most surprising of them all are the Green Bay Packers, who looked as awful as they ever have on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers did not look anything like his former MVP self.

To say the Packers will remain on this list is a bit farfetched, but if they continue to play the way they did on Sunday, we could be left scratching our heads, wondering if we're in bizarro world. The Packers were destroyed by the New Orleans Saints with a final score of 38-3. Rodgers posted an atrocious 1.2 points for fantasy football owners on top of the loss.

Packers fans should rest easy as it's unlikely they will continue to topple to the bottom of the list, securing the #1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Atlanta Falcons also looked similar in nature to the Green Bay Packers, getting soundly beaten by the Philadelphia Eagles 32-6. The Eagles defense was all over Matt Ryan, producing three sacks, six tackles for loss and nine QB hits. The Falcons might just be dealing mostly with an O-line issue that could be altered with player shuffling.

The Chicago Bears were also routed by the Los Angeles Rams with a final score of 34-14. The Bears were not terrible in their NFL Week 1 opener, but the Rams defense was too much for sloppy veteran Andy Dalton. The Rams' defensive front and secondary melded together to produce three sacks and seven passes defended. It might be time for Justin Fields to take matters into his own hands.

NFL Draft 2022: The New York Jets' case

Last and certainly least are the New York Jets. Zach Wilson and company had no answers for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The Panthers are tied for first with the Arizona Cardinals with six sacks. Rookie Zach Wilson had his hands full attempting to throw the ball.

The Jets also lost their starting tackle Mekhi Becton for 4-6 weeks to deal with a knee injury. That doesn't bode well for the Jets, whose quarterback protection is already dodgy.

The Jets' next five opponents are the New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons and Patriots again. Yikes.

The Jets look set to be in a world of hurt, as most of the teams listed above have formidable defenses. The Falcons are the team that the Jets should worry the least about.

The Jets will likely be the team that will end up on the wrong side of their schedule this season, effectively securing the #1 NFL draft pick come January.

