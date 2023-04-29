NFL Draft 2023 Results: All 32 picks from Round 3 

The second day of the NFL Draft 2023 saw Rounds 2 and 3 held together. The roll call continued in Kansas City as more college players accomplished their dreams in playing in the NFL. In the past, famous players have been selected in the third round.

Here is a selection of those that were selected in Round 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft 2023: Round 3 Picks

The picks are numbered first as per round, then overall.

#1, 64, Chicago Bears - Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina

#2, 65, Philadelphia Eagles (from Houston) - Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama

#3, 66, Philadelphia Eagles (from Arizona) - Sydney Brown, S, Illinois

#4, 67, Denver Broncos (from Indianapolis) - Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

#5, 68, Detroit Lions (from Denver) - Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

#6, 69, Houston Texans (from Los Angeles Rams) - Tank Dell, WR, Houston

#7, 70, Las Vegas Raiders - Byron Young, DT, Alabama

#8, 71, New Orleans Saints - Kendre Miller, RB, TCU

#9, 72, Arizona Cardinals (from Tennessee) - Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse

#10, 73, New York Giants (from Los Angeles Rams through Houston via Cleveland) - Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

#11, 74, Cleveland Browns (from N.Y. Jets) - Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee

#12, 75, Atlanta Falcons - Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State

#13, 76, New England Patriots (from Carolina) - Marte Mapu, LB, Sacramento State

#14, 77, Los Angeles Rams (from New England through Miami) - Byron Young, EDGE, Tennessee

#15, 78, Green Bay Packers - Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State

#16, 79, Indianapolis Colts (from Washington) - Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

#17, 80, Carolina Panthers (from Pittsburgh Steelers) - DJ Johnson, EDGE, Oregon

#18, 81, Tennessee Titans (from Arizona via Detroit) - Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

#19, 82, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - YaYa Diaby, EDGE, Louisville

#20, 83, Denver Broncos (from Seattle) - Riley Moss, CB, Iowa

#21, 84, Miami Dolphins - Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

#22, 85, Los Angeles Chargers - Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State

#23, 86, Baltimore Ravens - Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

#24, 87, San Francisco 49ers (from Minnesota) - Ji'Ayir Brown, S, Penn State

#25, 88, Jacksonville Jaguars - Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn

#26, 89, Los Angeles Rams (from New York Giants) - Kobie Turner, DT, Wake Forest

#27, 90, Dallas Cowboys - DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas

#28, 91, Buffalo Bills - Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane

#29, 92, Kansas City Chiefs (from Cincinnati) - Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma

#30, 93, Pittsburgh Steelers (from Carolina via San Francisco) - Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

#31, 94, Arizona Cardinals (from Philadelphia) - Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford

#32, 95, Cincinnati Bengals (from Kansas City) - Jordan Battle, S, Alabama

#33, 96, Detroit Lions (from Arizona) (Compensatory Selection) - Brodric Martin, DT, Western Kentucky

#34, 97, Washington Commanders (Compensatory Selection) - Ricky Stromberg, C, Arkansas

#35, 98, Cleveland Browns (Special Compensatory Selection) - Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor

#36, 99, San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection) - Jake Moody, PK, Michigan

#37, 100, Las Vegas Raiders (from Kansas City Chiefs through New York Giants) (Special Compensatory Selection) - Tre Tucker, WR, Cincinnati

#38, 101, San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection) - Cameron Latu, TE, Alabama

#39, 102, Minnesota Vikings (from San Francisco) (Special Compensatory Selection) - Mekhi Blackmon, CB, USC

