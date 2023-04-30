NFL Draft 2023: Top 5 schools with most draft picks through Round 7

The 2023 NFL Draft is now complete with the end of Round 7. All that remains is to see these players play in the NFL now and see if the franchises were justified in spending draft capital on them. That is a question for the future.

But for now, we can definitely figure out which college programs did well and which did not. These lists provide a valuable overview of which schools are currently the strongest in the country and where high school students should look towards going.

Here is a list of schools from where most players were cumulatively drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft.

2023 NFL Draft Total Draft Picks from School

#5 - Clemson, Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh (6 picks)

There are six teams with six picks in the 2023 NFL Draft: Clemson, Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State and Pittsburgh.

Clemson had two picks in the first round in Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee. Both the defensive linemen went in consecutive picks, 28 and 29, to the Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints, respectively. Their lowest pick was Davis Allen, a tight end who went to the Los Angeles Rams in the fifth round.

Round Pick Team Player Position School 1 28 Cincinnati Bengals Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson 1 29 New Orleans Saints Bryan Breese DT Clemson 3 86 Baltimore Ravens Trenton Simpson LB Clemson 5 137 Washington Commanders (via BUF) K.J. Henry DE Clemson 5 156 Los Angeles Chargers Jordan McFadden G Clemson 5 175 Los Angeles Rams (via TB) Davis Allen TE Clemson

The picks for Florida were much more evenly distributed, with quarterback Anthony Richardson being the only one to go in the first round with the fourth overall pick to the Indianapolis Colts. Their last pick was Amari Burney in the sixth round, with the linebacker going to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Round Pick Team Player Position School 1 4 Indianapolis Colts Anthony Richardson QB Florida 2 53 Chicago Bears Gervon Dexter DT Florida 2 59 Buffalo Bills O'Cyrus Torrance G Florida 4 121 Jacksonville Jaguars Ventrell Miller LB Florida 5 150 Buffalo Bills (via WAS) Justin Shorter WR Florida 6 203 Las Vegas Raiders (via HOU) Amari Burney LB Florida

LSU did not have a single pick in the first round, with its only pick in the top three rounds coming in the second round with edge B.J. Ojulari to the Arizona Cardinals. They had a couple of picks in the sixth round, with Jarrick Bernard-Convers rounding things off as the cornerback went to the New York Jets.

Round Pick Team Player Position School 2 41 Arizona Cardinals (via TEN) BJ Ojulari EDGE LSU 4 108 Seattle Seahawks (via DEN) Anthony Bradford G LSU 4 134 Minnesota Vikings (via KC) Jay Ward CB LSU 5 141 Minnesota Vikings (via IND) Jaquelin Roy DT LSU 6 187 New England Patriots Kayshon Boutee WR LSU 6 204 New York Jets (via LV) Jarrick Bernard-Converse CB LSU

Ohio State had three picks in the first round with C.J. Stroud going second overall to become the new quarterback of the Houston Texans. Paris Johnson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba joined him in the first round. Their last pick was in the sixth round with Pick 190 Luke Wypler going to the Cleveland Browns.

Round Pick Team Player Position School 1 2 Houston Texans CJ Stroud QB Ohio State 1 6 Arizona Cardinals (via DET) Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State 1 20 Seattle Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State 3 75 Atlanta Falcons Zach Harrison EDGE Ohio State 4 111 Cleveland Browns Dawand Jones OT Ohio State 6 190 Cleveland Browns Luke Wypler OT Ohio State

Penn State had three picks in the second round, beginning with the first pick on the day with cornerback Joey Porter Jr. going to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Wide receiver Parker Washington was the last pick from the school in the sixth round and went to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Round Pick Team Player Position School 2 32 Pittsburgh Steelers Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State 2 61 Jacksonville Jaguars (via CHI) Brenton Strange TE Penn State 2 62 Houston Texans (via PHI) Juice Scruggs C Penn State 3 87 San Francisco 49ers (via MIN) Ji'Ayir Brown CB Penn State 5 149 Green Bay Packers Sean Clifford QB Penn State 6 185 Jacksonville Jaguars Parker Washington WR Penn State

Pittsburgh saw defensive tackle Calijah Kancey go 19th overall in the first round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They joined the other schools mentioned before with a seventh-round pick as safety Brandon Hill went to the Houston Texans.

Round Pick Team Player Position School 1 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Calijah Kancey DT Pittsburgh 4 120 New York Jets (via NE) Carter Warren OT Pittsburgh 5 143 New York Jets Israel Abanikanda RB Pittsburgh 5 153 Tampa Bay Buccaneers SirVocea Dennis LB Pittsburgh 6 208 Jacksonville Jaguars Erick Hallett II S Pittsburgh 7 248 Houston Texans (via PHI) Brandon Hill S Pittsburgh

#4 - TCU (8 picks)

With eight picks of their own, TCU stands proudly in fourth place. The National Championship finalists showed why they did so well last season.

They had a solitary pick in the first round, with wide receiver Quentin Johnson selected by the Los Angeles Chargers with the 21st pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. Except for round 5, they had at least one pick in every round. Quarterback Max Duggan was selected in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft to join the same team that his teammate had gone in the first round.

Round Pick Team Player Position School 1 21 Los Angeles Chargers Quentin Johnson WR TCU 2 36 Los Angeles Rams Steve Avila G TCU 3 71 New Orleans Saints Kendre Miller RB TCU 4 109 Houston Texans (via LV) Dylan Horton EDGE TCU 4 125 Los Angeles Chargers Derius Davis WR TCU 6 182 Los Angeles Rams Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson CB TCU 6 216 San Francisco 49ers Dee Winters LB TCU 7 239 Los Angeles Chargers Max Duggan QB TCU

#3 - Michigan (9 picks)

Michigan is third on this list with 9 picks. However, they had a single pick in the first round, with more than half their picks coming on the last day. Interestingly, the Dallas Cowboys, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers took two each from Michigan, making up the bulk of the picks. The Miami Dolphins took another one.

Mazi Smith went 26th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Dallas Cowboys. The last pick from Michigan was Ronnie Bell, with the wide receiver going to the San Francisco 49ers with the 253rd pick.

Round Pick Team Player Position School 1 26 Dallas Cowboys Mazi Smith DT Michigan 2 58 Dallas Cowboys Luke Schoonmaker TE Michigan 2 60 Cincinnati Bengals DJ Turner II CB Michigan 3 99 San Francisco 49ers Jake Moody K Michigan 5 151 Seattle Seahawks Mike Morris EDGE Michigan 5 154 Seattle Seahawks Olusegun Oluwatimi C Michigan 6 217 Cincinnati Bengals (via KC) Brad Robbins P Michigan 7 238 Miami Dolphins Ryan Hayes OT Michigan 7 253 San Francisco 49ers Ronnie Bell WR Michigan

#T1 - Georgia (10 picks)

Tied first with nine picks as well are National Champions Georgia. The Philadelphia Eagles were particularly enamored, taking three players in the top four rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jalen Carter went ninth overall, followed by Broderick Jones and Nolan Smith in the first round. Their final pick was 237th overall when running back Kenny McIntosh went to the Seattle Seahawks.

Round Pick Team Player Position School 1 9 Philadelphia Eagles (via CHI) Jalen Carter DT Georgia 1 14 Pittsburgh Steelers (via NE) Broderick Jones OT Georgia 1 30 Philadelphia Eagles Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia 3 93 Pittsburgh Steelers (via CAR) Darnell Washington TE Georgia 4 105 Philadelphia Eagles (via HOU) Kelee Ringo CB Georgia 4 128 Los Angeles Rams (via NYG) Stetson Bennett QB Georgia 5 170 Las Vegas Raiders (via NYJ) Christopher Smith S Georgia 5 173 San Francisco 49ers Robert Beal Jr. EDGE Georgia 5 174 Los Angeles Rams (via HOU) Warren McClendon OT Georgia 7 237 Seattle Seahawks Kenny McIntosh RB Georgia

#T1 - Alabama (10 picks)

Atop the list, joining Georgia, are the kings of the NFL Draft. Alabama has had the most selections in five of the last seven drafts, including a record 12 in 2021. The 2023 NFL Draft did not pan out any differently, with Bryce Young starting off proceedings, going first overall to the Carolina Panthers.

Will Anderson Jr. and Jahmyr Gibbs joined him in the first round, going to the Houston Texans and the Detroit Lions. Their last pick in the 2023 NFL draft was 224th overall when safety DeMarcco Hellams was selected by the Atlanta Falcons.

Round Pick Team Player Position School 1 1 Carolina Panthers Bryce Young QB Alabama 1 3 Houston Texans(via ARI) Will Anderson Jr. LB Alabama 1 12 Detroit Lions (via ARI) Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama 2 45 Detroit Lions (via GB) Brian Branch S Alabama 3 65 Philadelphia Eagles (via HOU) Tyler Steen OT Alabama 3 70 Las Vegas Raiders Byron Young DL Alabama 3 95 Cincinnati Bengals (via KC) Jordan Battle S Alabama 3 101 San Francisco 49ers Cameron Latu TE Alabama 5 167 Houston Texans (via LAR) Henry To'oTo'o LB Alabama 7 224 Atlanta Falcons DeMarcco Hellams S Alabama

So, while there was no clear winner in terms of schools, with Alabama and Georgia tying at the top, Nick Saban's coaching tree and the SEC all emerged as undisputed winners.

