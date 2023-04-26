Create

NFL Draft 2023: What time does the NFL Draft start for Day 1?

By Arnold
Modified Apr 26, 2023 14:02 GMT
What time does the NFL Draft start?

The 2023 NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday, April 27 at the plaza outside of Union Station in Kansas City. The grand event will be held across three days, concluding on Saturday, April 29.

Day 1 of the draft will commence at 8:00 p.m. ET with Round 1. Meanwhile, Day 2 of the draft will start at 7:00 p.m. ET with Rounds 2 and 3. Day 3 will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET, with Rounds 4 to 7.

Here's the table outlining the schedule for each day of the draft:

NFL Draft 2023 Timings
Day 1, Thursday, April 27 (Round 1)8:00 p.m. ET
Day 2, Friday, April 28 (Rounds 2-3)7:00 p.m. ET
Day 3, Saturday, (Rounds 4-7)12:00 p.m ET

Fans can watch the draft live on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network.

2023 NFL Draft order: Which team has the first pick?

Carolina Panthers HC Frank Reich
The Carolina Panthers have the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Here's a look at the draft order for the first round.

  1. Chicago Bears
  2. Houston Texans
  3. Arizona Cardinals
  4. Indianapolis Colts
  5. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN)
  6. Detroit Lions (via LAR)
  7. Las Vegas Raiders
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Carolina Panthers
  10. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO)
  11. Tennessee Titans
  12. Houston Texans (via CLE)
  13. New York Jets
  14. New England Patriots
  15. Green Bay Packers
  16. Washington Commanders
  17. Pittsburgh Steelers
  18. Detroit Lions
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Seattle Seahawks
  21. Los Angeles Chargers
  22. Baltimore Ravens
  23. Minnesota Vikings
  24. Jacksonville Jaguars
  25. New York Giants
  26. Dallas Cowboys
  27. Buffalo Bills
  28. Cincinnati Bengals
  29. New Orleans Saints (via SF via MIA via DEN)
  30. Philadelphia Eagles
  31. Kansas City Chiefs

The Miami Dolphins do not have a first-round pick after the franchise was found to be tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton (and after sending a first-round pick to Denver for Bradley Chubb).

There's a ton of talent in this year's draft. However, it will be interesting to see which players make it to the big league.

The NFL draft will provide a new crop of rookies a chance to play in the biggest football league in the country.

