NFL Draft 2023: What time does the NFL Draft start for Day 1?

The 2023 NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday, April 27 at the plaza outside of Union Station in Kansas City. The grand event will be held across three days, concluding on Saturday, April 29.

Day 1 of the draft will commence at 8:00 p.m. ET with Round 1. Meanwhile, Day 2 of the draft will start at 7:00 p.m. ET with Rounds 2 and 3. Day 3 will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET, with Rounds 4 to 7.

Here's the table outlining the schedule for each day of the draft:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL Draft 2023 Timings Day 1, Thursday, April 27 (Round 1) 8:00 p.m. ET Day 2, Friday, April 28 (Rounds 2-3) 7:00 p.m. ET Day 3, Saturday, (Rounds 4-7) 12:00 p.m ET

Fans can watch the draft live on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network.

👀🔴🐶 CHRIS 💙🖤🇺🇦 @PantherLiferGA 2023 NFL DRAFT SCHEDULE



Thursday, April 27 (Round 1)

8:00pm ET start time



Friday, April 28 (Rounds 2 & 3)

7:00pm ET start time



Saturday, April 29 (Rounds 4-7)

12:00pm ET start time



The draft will be broadcast live on ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, and ESPN Deportes. 2023 NFL DRAFT SCHEDULEThursday, April 27 (Round 1)8:00pm ET start timeFriday, April 28 (Rounds 2 & 3)7:00pm ET start timeSaturday, April 29 (Rounds 4-7)12:00pm ET start timeThe draft will be broadcast live on ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, and ESPN Deportes. 🏈 2023 NFL DRAFT SCHEDULE 🏈Thursday, April 27 (Round 1)8:00pm ET start timeFriday, April 28 (Rounds 2 & 3)7:00pm ET start timeSaturday, April 29 (Rounds 4-7)12:00pm ET start time📺 The draft will be broadcast live on ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, and ESPN Deportes.

2023 NFL Draft order: Which team has the first pick?

Carolina Panthers HC Frank Reich

The Carolina Panthers have the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Here's a look at the draft order for the first round.

Chicago Bears Houston Texans Arizona Cardinals Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks (via DEN) Detroit Lions (via LAR) Las Vegas Raiders Atlanta Falcons Carolina Panthers Philadelphia Eagles (via NO) Tennessee Titans Houston Texans (via CLE) New York Jets New England Patriots Green Bay Packers Washington Commanders Pittsburgh Steelers Detroit Lions Tampa Bay Buccaneers Seattle Seahawks Los Angeles Chargers Baltimore Ravens Minnesota Vikings Jacksonville Jaguars New York Giants Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals New Orleans Saints (via SF via MIA via DEN) Philadelphia Eagles Kansas City Chiefs

The Miami Dolphins do not have a first-round pick after the franchise was found to be tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton (and after sending a first-round pick to Denver for Bradley Chubb).

There's a ton of talent in this year's draft. However, it will be interesting to see which players make it to the big league.

The NFL draft will provide a new crop of rookies a chance to play in the biggest football league in the country.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes