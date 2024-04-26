The first big surprise of the 2024 NFL Draft came when the Atlanta Falcons selected quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick.

The Falcons had a big need at quarterback this off-season but they signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract that includes $100,000,000 guaranteed.

Head coach Raheem Morris, who was named head coach this off-season by the Falcons, was reportedly high on Penix Jr. Even with signing Cousins to a massive deal to be their franchise quarterback, the Falcons didn't want to miss out on the opportunity of selecting Penix Jr.

Many fans were puzzled by the Falcons' decision to select Penix Jr.

If Cousins plays poorly over the course of the next two seasons, could Penix Jr. take over as starter before Cousins' contract ends?

Three players the Atlanta Falcons should have targeted instead of Michael Penix Jr.

Rome Odunze during the 2024 NFL Combine

While drafting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. could benefit them in the long run, there were a few other players the Atlanta Falcons could have selected that could have made a more immediate impact.

Here are three players the Falcons could have targeted instead of Michael Penix Jr.:

WR, Rome Odunze

The two top wide receivers were taken by the time the Falcons pick came up as Marvin Harrison Jr. was selected by the New York Giants and Malik Nabers got drafted by the New York Giants.

Rome Odunze was available to pick at No. 8 and he was ultimately picked by the Chicago Bears right after at No. 9. Odunze could have been a new target for Cousins to develop with and could have helped out the thin Falcons receiving core.

Odunze finished his collegiate career with 188 receptions, 3,060 yards, and 22 touchdowns.

Edge rusher, Dallas Turner

Most mock drafts had the Atlanta Falcons selecting edge rusher Dallas Turner.

The Falcons are thin on the defensive line and don't have any elite edge rushers. Turner, viewed by many as the top edge rusher in the draft, surprisingly slipped out of the top 10.

Turner finished his collegiate career with 120 tackles, 22.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and a defensive touchdown.

DL, Byron Murphy II

Another option the Atlanta Falcons could have gone with to improve their defensive line is Texas DL Byron Murphy II.

Murphy II is one of the top interior defensive linemen in the draft and could have likely been a day one starter like the other two options. He finished his collegiate career with 70 tackles and eight sacks.

Holding pick No. 8, Atlanta could have also traded back in the draft and gained more draft picks while selecting a player that could have had a quicker impact. They thought Michael Penix Jr. was too good to pass up and maybe feared one of the teams picking in the top 13 would select him.

Who do you think the Atlanta Falcons should have selected with the eighth overall pick?