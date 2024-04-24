NFL Draft 2024: How long is each round of the NFL Draft?

It's NFL draft season, and franchises are putting the finishing touches on their selection processes. All 32 teams will be on the clock in Detroit, and they will look to draft prospects for their present and future.

How long will Day 1 of 2024 NFL Draft last?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 2024 draft starts on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Day 1 is dedicated to first-round picks, and each team gets 10 minutes to make a first-round selection.

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

It means Day 1 of the NFL draft will last for over five hours, with 32 franchises picking in this year's first round. The Chicago Bears have the first overall pick, while the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, have the 32nd.

These are the top 10 prospects according to the Sportskeeda Big Board:



S/N



Player



Position



College



1



Marvin Harrison Jr.



WR



Ohio State



2



Caleb Williams



QB



USC



3



Brock Bowers



TE



Georgia



4



Jayden Daniels



QB



LSU



5



Dallas Turner



EDGE



Alabama



6



Malik Nabers



WR



LSU



7



Drake Maye



QB



North Carolina



8



Rome Odunze



WR



Washington



9



Olumuyiwa Fashanu



OT



Penn State



10



Joe Alt



OT



Notre Dame



How long will Day 2 of 2024 NFL Draft last?

On day two, teams will select in the second and third rounds of the draft. In the second round, teams will have seven minutes to select prospects, while in the third, they will have five minutes.

Hence, round two of the Draft will last about four hours, while round three will last about three and a half hours. Day two of the 2024 Draft should take place over seven and a half hours.

Here's a look at the top ten prospects for day two:



S/N



Player



Position



College



33



Darius Robinson



EDGE



Missouri



34



Graham Barton



OG



Duke



35



Ja'Tavion Sanders



TE



Texas



36



Cooper DeJean



CB



Iowa



37



Ladd McConkey



WR



Georgia



38



Devontez Walker



WR



North Carolina



39



Roger Rosengarten



OT



Washington



40



Ennis Rakestraw Jr.



CB



Missouri



41



Christian Haynes



OG



UConn



42



Michael Penix Jr.



QB



Washington



How long will Day 3 of 2024 NFL Draft last?

Day three has by far the most draft picks. Each team will be allowed five minutes to pick prospects in rounds 4 to 6, while the time reduces to four for seventh-round picks.

It means that day three will last over 12 hours. It will also feature the selection of Mr. Irrelevant for 2024.

Here's a look at the top ten picks on the draft board for day three:



S/N



Player



Position



College



69



Javion Cohen



OG



Miami (FL)



70



Cedric Gray



LB



North Carolina



71



Payton Wilson



LB



NC State



72



Patrick Paul



OT



Houston



73



Cole Bishop



S



Utah



74



Kris Abrams-Draine



CB



Missouri



75



Blake Corum



RB



Michigan



76



Jonathon Brooks



RB



Texas



77



Tyler Davis



DT



Clemson



78



Caelen Carson



CB



Wake Forest



First-round draft order for the 2024 NFL Draft

Here's a look at the first-round order for the upcoming draft:

Chicago Bears (from the Carolina Panthers) Washington Commanders New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Chargers New York Giants Tennessee Titans Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears New York Jets Minnesota Vikings Denver Broncos Las Vegas Raiders New Orleans Saints Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks Jacksonville Jaguars Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Pittsburgh Steelers Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles Minnesota Vikings (from the Cleveland Browns through the Houston Texans) Dallas Cowboys Green Bay Packers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Arizona Cardinals (from the Houston Texans) Buffalo Bills Detroit Lions Baltimore Ravens San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs