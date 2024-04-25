NFL Draft 2024: How much time does each team have for their pick in round 1?

The NFL draft is nearly upon us as all 32 teams look to fill their rosters with the talent they need to improve on last season's efforts.

While a lot is happening during the draft, teams can trade picks to climb up in the draft. Or, they can trade down if a player they want will be on the board later in the round.

There is much information to gather and then process when the draft starts. So, how long does each team have to make their pick in the first round?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

We have you covered.

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

Each of the 32 NFL teams will have 10 minutes to select when they are on the clock in the first round.

Expand Tweet

That does seem like a decent amount of time to make a selection in the first round. However, the war room can be in scramble mode if a team wants a specific player and then that player is drafted by another team. That is when those 10 minutes suddenly do not feel like enough.

How many minutes per pick in the NFL Draft?

2023 NFL draft - Rounds 2-3

The NFL draft can be long in the first round because teams get time between picks. While the time limit is 10 minutes, the longest time a team can have, sometimes they do not always need that time.

But what happens if a team is on the clock and wants to select the player they are interested in? Let us explain this with an example. Say, if the first-seeded Chicago Bears are set on picking Caleb Williams, they do not need to use up the entire 10-minute time frame to decide.

Expand Tweet

However, we know that the NFL loves drama. So, we expect every pick to go for at least minutes in the first round to keep the thrill and suspense alive.