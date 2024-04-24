NFL Draft 2024: New York Giants' biggest team needs ranked

The NFL Draft is almost here, and it's an important time for the New York Giants. After making the playoffs in 2022, they took a major step back in 2023 and earned the sixth overall pick. With a variety of team needs, it's vital that they nail the picks. So, here's what they need and who they might target.

NFL Draft 2024: New York Giants' team needs explored

1) Quarterback

Despite the money they've spent at the position already, quarterback is a need. Whether it's in the form of a first-round guy that fell to sixth overall (unlikely given how many teams would trade up) or a mid-round guy to sit until Daniel Jones' contract is done, the New York Giants should be investing in a quarterback.

2) Wide receiver

Wide receiver is another massive need and it has been for years. Fortunately, it's a very deep class at that spot. Either Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze, perhaps even both, will be available at six most likely.

Rome Odunze could be headed to the Giants

3) Running back

A running back is a major need as well after Saquon Barkley's exit. This should not be a first-round problem, but perhaps Blake Corum or Trey Benson in the second or third round.

4) Cornerback

They also need a cornerback, so trading down might make sense. If they opt to move down from six, they could target a swap to get Terrion Arnold, Quinyon Mitchell, Nate Wiggins, Cooper DeJean or Kool-Aid McKinstrey. The options at the back end of the first round are loaded at this position.

5) Offensive tackle

The offensive line, specifically the tackle spot, is a big need as well. Fortunately, it's a very deep tackle class. Again, it might necessitate a move down to pick up Olumuyiwa Fashaunu, Joe Alt or Taliese Fuaga.

Finally, they need a safety. There aren't really any first-round prospects at the position, but they could select Beau Brade or Calen Bullock in the second or third round to fill that position.

Full list of New York Giants' draft picks in 2024 NFL Draft

The New York Giants have six selections in the upcoming draft. They are not all their own picks and they don't have a seventh-round selection. Here's how they are picking.

When do the Giants pick?

First, they'll pick sixth overall. This is their own first-round pick. Their second-round pick, which is 47th overall, was from the Seattle Seahawks. They pick 70th in Round 3 and 107th in Round 4.

In the fifth round, they have the 166th pick from the San Francisco 49ers and through the Carolina Panthers. To cap off the draft, they will use their own sixth-round pick at 183rd overall.