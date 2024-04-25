NFL Draft 2024: Washington Commanders' biggest team needs ranked

The Washington Commanders are one of those NFL franchises that always seems to be rebuilding. Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, they are in a predicament similar to this time last year.

The Commanders' roster has a couple of gaping holes, and this article will examine how they can fix them through the NFL Draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL Draft 2024: Washington Commanders' team needs explored

Here's a look at Washington's team needs ahead of this year's Draft:

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

3. Cornerback

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn wants to employ a blitzing and aggressive defense that prioritizes man coverage. However, last season's Commanders needed a genuine number-one cornerback.

In order for the Commanders to revamp their defensive identity, they'll need to draft a cornerback suitable to Quinn's system. They could do this via an intelligent day two pick up. This should help light up a fire under last year's first-round pick, Emmanuel Forbes, who at times struggled for form and consistency.

2. Offensive tackle

The Washington Commanders released former starting left tackle Charles Leno Jr. Hence, the team will need to sign a suitable replacement for now and potentially in the future.

It is even more important considering that the Commanders will be drafting a franchise quarterback with the second overall pick. Protecting your franchise quarterback is non-negotiable, especially at this point in his career.

1. Quarterback

The Washington fan base has been begging for a game-changing rookie quarterback for years. Sam Howell showed some promise during his time in Washington, but his intangibles are lower than some of the prospects heading into this year's Draft.

The Commanders have their pick of either Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye or even J. J. McCarthy. All three players were accomplished stars at the collegiate level, and each had pro-ready traits. It'll be interesting to watch how the Commanders build around the QB that they decide to select in this year's Draft.

Full list of Washington Commanders draft picks in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders have nine picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. Here's a look at the picks:

Round 1, Pick 2

Round 2, Pick 36

Round 2, Pick 40 (from the Chicago Bears)

Round 3, Pick 67

Round 3, Pick 78 (from the Seattle Seahawks)

Round 3, Pick 100 (from the San Francisco 49ers)

Round 5, Pick 139

Round 5, Pick 152 (from the Seattle Seahawks)

Round 7, Pick 222