NFL Draft 2024: What time does the NFL Draft start on Day 2?

Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft is over, and we have two more days of activities to look forward to. Next up, we have Day 2, which will see two rounds rather than one round on the first day.

Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft starts at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 26, 2024, at Campus Martius Park in Detroit. The Buffalo Bills will pick first, and the other franchises will follow suit.

2024 NFL Draft schedule

This is the stipulated schedule for the 2024 NFL Draft:

April 25, 2024: 8 p.m. ET - Round 1

April 26, 2024: 7 p.m. ET - Rounds 2 and 3

April 27, 2024: Noon ET - Round 4 to 7

The 2024 NFL Draft will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network. You can also live stream the draft via FuboTV, ESPN+, DAZN, and YouTube TV.

Full order of teams picking on Day 2

Here's the Day 2 draft order for the 2024 NFL Draft:

Round 2

33. Buffalo Bills (from the Carolina Panthers)

34. New England Patriots

35. Arizona Cardinals

36. Washington Commanders

37. Los Angeles Chargers

38. Tennessee Titans

39. Carolina Panthers (from the New York Giants)

40. Washington Commanders (from the Chicago Bears)

41. Green Bay Packers (from the New York Jets)

42. Houston Texans (from the Minnesota Vikings)

43. Atlanta Falcons

44. Las Vegas Raiders

45. New Orleans Saints (from the Denver Broncos)

46. Indianapolis Colts

47. New York Giants (from the Seattle Seahawks)

48. Jacksonville Jaguars

49. Cincinnati Bengals

50. Philadelphia Eagles (from the New Orleans Saints)

51. Pittsburgh Steelers

52. Los Angeles Rams

53. Philadelphia Eagles

54. Cleveland Browns

55. Miami Dolphins

56. Dallas Cowboys

57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

58. Green Bay Packers

59. Houston Texans

60. Buffalo Bills

61. Detroit Lions

62. Baltimore Ravens

63. San Francisco 49ers

64. Kansas City Chiefs

Round 3

65. Carolina Panthers

66. Arizona Cardinals

67. Washington Commanders

68. New England Patriots

69. Los Angeles Chargers

70. New York Giants

71. Arizona Cardinals (from the Tennessee Titans)

72. New York Jets

73. Detroit Lions (from the Minnesota Vikings)

74. Atlanta Falcons

75. Chicago Bears

76. Denver Broncos

77. Las Vegas Raiders

78. Washington Commanders (from the Seattle Seahawks)

79. Atlanta Falcons (from the Jacksonville Jaguars)

80. Cincinnati Bengals

81. Seattle Seahawks (from the New Orleans Saints through the Denver Broncos)

82. Indianapolis Colts

83. Los Angeles Rams

84. Pittsburgh Steelers

85. Cleveland Browns

86. Houston Texans (from the Philadelphia Eagles)

87. Dallas Cowboys

88. Green Bay Packers

89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

90. Arizona Cardinals (from the Houston Texans)

91. Green Bay Packers (from the Buffalo Bills)

92. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from the Detroit Lions)

93. Baltimore Ravens

94. San Francisco 49ers

95. Buffalo Bills (from the Kansas City Chiefs)

96. Jacksonville Jaguars (Compensatory Pick)

97. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Pick)

98. Pittsburgh Steelers (from the Philadelphia Eagles)

99. Los Angeles Rams

100. Washington Commanders (from the San Francisco 49ers)