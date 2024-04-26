NFL Draft 2024: What time does the NFL Draft start on Day 2?

Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft is over, and we have two more days of activities to look forward to. Next up, we have Day 2, which will see two rounds rather than one round on the first day.
Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft starts at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 26, 2024, at Campus Martius Park in Detroit. The Buffalo Bills will pick first, and the other franchises will follow suit.
Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades
2024 NFL Draft schedule
This is the stipulated schedule for the 2024 NFL Draft:
- April 25, 2024: 8 p.m. ET - Round 1
- April 26, 2024: 7 p.m. ET - Rounds 2 and 3
- April 27, 2024: Noon ET - Round 4 to 7
The 2024 NFL Draft will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network. You can also live stream the draft via FuboTV, ESPN+, DAZN, and YouTube TV.
Full order of teams picking on Day 2
Here's the Day 2 draft order for the 2024 NFL Draft:
Round 2
33. Buffalo Bills (from the Carolina Panthers)
38. Tennessee Titans
39. Carolina Panthers (from the New York Giants)
40. Washington Commanders (from the Chicago Bears)
41. Green Bay Packers (from the New York Jets)
42. Houston Texans (from the Minnesota Vikings)
43. Atlanta Falcons
45. New Orleans Saints (from the Denver Broncos)
47. New York Giants (from the Seattle Seahawks)
50. Philadelphia Eagles (from the New Orleans Saints)
51. Pittsburgh Steelers
52. Los Angeles Rams
53. Philadelphia Eagles
54. Cleveland Browns
55. Miami Dolphins
56. Dallas Cowboys
57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58. Green Bay Packers
59. Houston Texans
60. Buffalo Bills
61. Detroit Lions
62. Baltimore Ravens
63. San Francisco 49ers
64. Kansas City Chiefs
Round 3
65. Carolina Panthers
66. Arizona Cardinals
67. Washington Commanders
68. New England Patriots
69. Los Angeles Chargers
70. New York Giants
71. Arizona Cardinals (from the Tennessee Titans)
72. New York Jets
73. Detroit Lions (from the Minnesota Vikings)
74. Atlanta Falcons
75. Chicago Bears
76. Denver Broncos
77. Las Vegas Raiders
78. Washington Commanders (from the Seattle Seahawks)
79. Atlanta Falcons (from the Jacksonville Jaguars)
80. Cincinnati Bengals
81. Seattle Seahawks (from the New Orleans Saints through the Denver Broncos)
82. Indianapolis Colts
83. Los Angeles Rams
84. Pittsburgh Steelers
85. Cleveland Browns
86. Houston Texans (from the Philadelphia Eagles)
87. Dallas Cowboys
88. Green Bay Packers
89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90. Arizona Cardinals (from the Houston Texans)
91. Green Bay Packers (from the Buffalo Bills)
92. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from the Detroit Lions)
93. Baltimore Ravens
94. San Francisco 49ers
95. Buffalo Bills (from the Kansas City Chiefs)
96. Jacksonville Jaguars (Compensatory Pick)
97. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Pick)
98. Pittsburgh Steelers (from the Philadelphia Eagles)
99. Los Angeles Rams
100. Washington Commanders (from the San Francisco 49ers)