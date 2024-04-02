NFL Draft 2024 WR predictions: Why Marvin Harrison Jr. could land with the Giants

Marvin Harrison Jr. is a generational prospect, one of the best wide receiver draft picks in years. Given the need for QBs and the depth of the class, there's a real chance he "falls" to around the fifth pick. Depending on who moves around and how teams feel, there's a chance he ends up with the New York Giants, which would be the most perfect scenario for them. Here's where he and his counterparts could land.

2024 NFL Draft predictions: Where each WR could land

The NFL Draft will see a ton of wide receivers go to new homes. Every year it seems, there are tons of stars waiting in the draft to catch passes. This year may even be a historic class. Based on our mock draft, here's where every player might go early on.

6] Marvin Harrison, Ohio State, to New York Giants

In Sportskeeda's 7-round Mock Draft Simulator, Marvin Harrison Jr. is the first wide receiver off the board, but things take a bit of a surprising twist. He could go anywhere in the first five picks or so, but given how things played out in this mock, he ended up right there for the New York Giants to land.

Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline also has MHJ landing with the Giants.

8] Malik Nabers, LSU, to Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons don't have wide receiver depth. Behind Drake London, there's not much. Landing Malik Nabers gives them three elite passing options for Kirk Cousins to throw to.

10] Rome Odunze, Washington, to New York Jets

The New York Jets have prioritized going all in for Aaron Rodgers this offseason, and they can land another premier weapon for him in the draft. Plus, when he's gone, the duo of Garrett Wilson and Rome Odunze will still be fearsome.

15] Brian Thomas Jr., LSU, to Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts kept Michael Pittman Jr., but they are looking to provide Anthony Richardson with a wealth of weapons. Adding Brian Thomas Jr. to Pittman and Josh Downs gives them an exceptional trio.

23] Adonai Mitchell, Texas, to Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have the chance to add another wide receiver and form the greatest trio in the NFL with Adonai Mitchell, Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. At that point, it hardly matters who the QB is.

28] Troy Franklin, Oregon, to Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have long needed a wide receiver, and Gabe Davis left in free agency. Drafting Troy Franklin gives them a great secondary option and a potential successor if Stefon Diggs does want to leave.

29] Xavier Worthy, Texas, to Detroit Lions

Xavier Worthy is rising on draft boards thanks to his combine performance. The Detroit Lions love speed in pass-catchers, and Worthy is faster than everyone else.

First round mock draft

34] Ladd McConkey, Georgia, to New England Patriots

Ladd McConkey isn't just another of the typical New England Patriots wide receivers. He's a legit threat to pair with whichever rookie QB they end up with in the draft.

39] Devontez Walker, UNC, to Carolina Panthers

The local connection is strong here. The Carolina Panthers need a wide receiver perhaps more than any other team in the draft, and Devontez Walker fits perfectly with them.

47] Keon Coleman, Florida State, to New York Giants

Keon Coleman is a borderline first-round prospect by many analysts, so the option to bring in Marvin Harrison Jr. and Keon Coleman is too much for the Giants to pass up for a wide receiver room that's in desperate need of overhaul.

49] Johnny Wilson, Florida State, to Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are either losing Tee Higgins this year or next. Bringing in Johnny Wilson to take over is a smart idea.

51] Jalen McMillan, Washington, to Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers could draft any wide receiver, and they need to after trading Diontae Johnson. Jalen McMillan's a good bet.

60] Roman Wilson, Michigan, to Buffalo Bills

As mentioned, the Bills need wide receivers. They needed one before losing Davis, so they arguably need two. Getting Roman Wilson in the second round will make life easy on Josh Allen.

62] Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington to Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens lost Odell Beckham Jr., and Lamar Jackson won MVP this season after they provided him with weapons. Picking Ja'Lynn Polk should be a no-brainer.

Second round mock draft

In two rounds, 14 wide receivers were drafted. This is a best-case scenario for the position.