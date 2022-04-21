5 biggest NFL draft steals of the last decade

With the 2022 NFL Draft due to begin on April 28, all the talk is about which prospects will go right at the top end, with almost all the buzz surrounding the first round.

While many superstars are drafted early, there are just as many players taken in the later rounds who forge excellent careers. NFL Draft analysts don't tend to focus their attention on these players, but thankfully for the teams involved, their scouting departments often find diamonds in the rough in the later rounds.

Here are five of the biggest NFL Draft steals of the last decade.

5 biggest NFL Draft steals in the last 10 years

#5 - Dak Prescott, Round 4, Pick 135, 2016

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott was taken in round four of the 2016 NFL Draft and almost immediately became the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys following injuries to Tony Romo and Kellen Moore.

Prescott began as the starter in Week 1 of the 2016 season. He hasn't relinquished the position since, as Romo retired at the end of Prescott's rookie season.

Since being selected by the Cowboys, Prescott has made 85 starts, winning 52, and passing for 143 touchdowns in his six seasons in the NFL. He was the eighth quarterback taken in the 2016 draft after Jared Goff, Carson Wentz, Paxton Lynch, Christian Hackenberg, Jacoby Brissett, Cody Kessler, and Connor Cook.

Prescott beat the abovementioned names to win Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2016 and has been the most successful quarterback of the lot, making two Pro Bowls (2016, 2018) so far in his career.

#4 - George Kittle, Round 5, Pick 146, 2017

San Francisco 49ers v Jacksonville Jaguars

Tight end George Kittle was selected in round five by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2017 NFL Draft. His selection marked a turning point in the fortunes of the franchise.

Kittle was named the starter for the 49ers to begin his rookie season, but it was in his sophomore year in 2018 that people sat up and took notice of the former Iowa man.

Kittle led the league in receiving yards for tight ends with 1,377, breaking the single-season receiving yard record for tight ends. Travis Kelce broke this record in 2020. Kittle also went over 1,000 yards in 2019, as San Francisco made it to the Super Bowl before losing to Kelce and the Chiefs.

Kittle has established himself as one of, if not the, best tight ends in the NFL, having made three Pro Bowls and a first-team All-Pro selection in 2019.

NFL Draft: 5 biggest steals in the last 10 years #3-#1

#3 - Cooper Kupp, Round 3, Pick 69, 2017

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

Cooper Kupp's 2021 season was something every NFL player would be proud of, regardless of their stature, making his third-round selection by the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 all the more remarkable.

Kupp was initially named the fourth wide receiver on the Rams' depth chart but managed 869 yards in his rookie season. After going for 1,000 yards in 2019, Kupp's stock rose, but it wasn't until the arrival of Matthew Stafford in 2021 that he reached his potential.

He became the first wideout since Steve Smith in 2005 to win the triple crown. He accumulated the most receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947), and touchdowns (16) to take home the AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors.

His historic season continued as the playoffs rolled around. Kupp caught six more touchdowns, including two in the Super Bowl, as the Rams won the title game. Kupp was named the Super Bowl MVP.

NFL @NFL



One of the greatest seasons ever by a wide receiver In 2021, @CooperKupp took his play to another level, leading the league in receptions, yards and TDs.One of the greatest seasons ever by a wide receiver In 2021, @CooperKupp took his play to another level, leading the league in receptions, yards and TDs.One of the greatest seasons ever by a wide receiver 🔥 https://t.co/ETLPkdqf3Y

#2 - Tyreek Hill, Round 5, Pick 165, 2016

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

Tyreek Hill was dealing with a domestic abuse case when the 2016 NFL Draft came around. Many analysts expected him to go undrafted, despite his speed being on display as he took part in the 4x100m relay for the United States in the World Junior Championships in 2012.

After the Kansas City Chiefs took a punt on him in the fifth round, Hill was named the fourth wide receiver on the depth chart and the starting kick and punt returner. In his rookie year, he led the league with three kicks returned for touchdowns and racked up 593 receiving yards.

Hill went for 1,000 yards in his sophomore year in 2017, but it wasn't until the arrival of Patrick Mahomes that he took his game to the next level. Since Mahomes became the starter for the Chiefs in 2018, Hill has had 4,854 receiving yards, along with 43 receiving touchdowns.

After establishing himself as one of the best wide receivers in football, Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins in 2022, signing a $120 million extension, including $72.2 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid wideout in NFL history.

#1 - Russell Wilson, Round 3, Pick 75, 2012

Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in round three of the 2012 NFL Draft and was supposed to sit behind newly acquired quarterback Matt Flynn. Instead, Wilson beat Flynn in training camp and became arguably the best Seahawks player in franchise history.

In just his second year in 2013, Wilson led the Seahawks to Super Bowl success, helping his team trounce Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos 43-8. Seattle also made the Super Bowl the following year but lost out to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

During his time with the Seahawks, Wilson made nine Pro Bowls and set numerous franchise records, including most passing yards (29,734) and passing touchdowns (227).

Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos in 2022, bringing his illustrious career in Seattle to an end. But he will undoubtedly go down as one of the most significant NFL Draft steals of all time.

