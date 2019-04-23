NFL Draft Big Board: Top 100 prospects in the 2019 NFL Draft
After watching hundreds over hundreds of hours of film, putting together positional rankings and comparing them to each other, I have finalized my big board for this upcoming draft. Obviously this will look different for each individual team because of scheme fit, needs, etc., but for me I just went with who I think are the top 100 prospects available.
This is clearly a defensive draft with 10 of my first 14 players on that side of the ball, but I also think there are several offensive linemen worth being selected within the first two days, especially since it’s a rather thin group beyond that, and while some might argue there is not a lot of talent at the skill positions, I think there could be a run on wide receivers on Friday, since I have eight of them with a second-round grade.
Just to set the table here, this list takes injuries and other concerns into consideration. That is why a guy like Jeffery Simmons from Mississippi State isn’t somewhere around the top ten.
1. Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama
2. Nick Bosa, Edge, Ohio State
3. Josh Allen, Edge, Kentucky
4. Ed Oliver, DL, Houston
5. Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
6. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
7. Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
8. Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
9. Devin White, LB, LSU
10. Rashan Gary, Edge, Michigan
11. Brian Burns, Edge, Florida State
12. Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
13. Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson
14. Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
15. Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma
16. Garrett Bradbury, OL, N.C. State
17. Joshua Jacobs, RB, Alabama
18. Dexter Lawrence, DL, Clemson
19. Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
20. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
21. Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
22. Clelin Ferrell, Edge, Clemson
23. Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware
24. Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
25. Jerry Tillery, DL, Notre Dame
26. Montez Sweat, Edge, Mississippi State
27. Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
28. Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
29. David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State
30. Chris Lindstrom, OL, Boston College
31. DeAndre Baker, CB, Georgia
32. Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State
33. Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State
34. Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State
35. Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State
36. Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame
37. Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple
38. Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama
39. Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State
40. Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
41. A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss
42. Darnell Savage, S, Maryland
43. Elgton Jenkins, OL, Mississippi State
44. Erik McCoy, OL, Texas A&M
45. Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina
46. Jaylon Ferguson, Edge, Louisiana Tech
47. Jachai Polite, Edge, Florida
48. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida
49. Kelvin Harmon, WR, N.C. State
50. Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia
51. Lonnie Johnson, CB, Kentucky
52. Devin Singletary, RB, Florida Atlantic
53. Taylor Rapp, S, Washington
54. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama
55. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford
56. Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M
57. Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State
58. Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss
59. Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State
60. Dre'Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State
61. L.J. Collier, Edge, TCU
62. Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama
63. Ryan Finley, QB, N.C. State
64. N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
65. Blake Cashman, LB, Minnesota
66. Tytus Howard, OT, Alabama State
67. Gerald Willis, DL, Miami
68. Ben Powers, OL, Oklahoma
69. Joe Jackson, Edge, Miami
70. Miles Sanders, RB, Penn State
71. Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia
72. Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson
73. Damien Harris, RB, Alabama
74. Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma State
75. Will Grier, QB, West Virginia
76. Michael Deiter, OL, Wisconsin
77. Caleb Wilson, TE, UCLA
78. Chase Winovich, Edge, Michigan
79. Renell Wren, DL, Arizona State
80. Amani Hooker, S, Iowa
81. Chuma Edoga, OT, USC
82. Germaine Pratt, LB, N.C. State
83. JoeJuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt
84. Terrill Hanks, LB, New Mexico State
85. Dawson Knox, TE, Ole Miss
86. Khalen Saunders, DL, Western Illinois
87. Trysten Hill, DL, UCF
88. Connor McGovern, OL, Penn State
89. Trayveon Williams, RB, Texas A&M
90. Nate Davis, OL, Charlotte
91. Lamont Gaillard, OL, Georgia
92. Josiah Tauaefa, LB, UTSA
93. Darrell Henderson, RB, Memphis
94. Marquise Blair, S, Utah
95. Devine Ozigbo, RB, Nebraska
96. Joe Giles-Harris, LB, Duke
97. Khalil Hodge, LB, Buffalo
98. Brett Rypien, QB, Boise State
99. Miles Boykin, WR, Notre Dame
100. D'Andre Walker, Edge, Georgia
The next 30 names:
Emanuel Hall, WR, Missouri
David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin
David Long, CB, Michigan
Mike Edwards, S, Kentucky
Isaiah Buggs, DL, Alabama
Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington
Jaquan Johnson, S, Miami
Anthony Nelson, Edge, Iowa
Max Scharping, OT, Northern Illinois
Zach Allen, DL, Boston College
Terry McLaurin, WR, Ohio State
Oshane Ximines, Edge, Old Dominion
Foster Moreau, TE, LSU
Jamel Dean, CB, Auburn
Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
Daylon Mack, DL, Texas A&M
Sean Bunting, CB, Central Michigan
Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia
Rodney Anderson, RB, Oklahoma
Josh Oliver, TE, San Jose State
Bobby Evans, OT, Oklahoma
Charles Omenihu, DL, Texas
Kahale Warring, TE, San Diego State
Dru Samia, OL, Oklahoma
Iman Marshall, CB, USC
Myles Gaskin, RB, Washington
Tyree Jackson, QB, Buffalo
Dakota Allen, LB, Texas Tech
Greg Gaines, DL, Washington
Drue Tranquill. LB, Notre Dame
