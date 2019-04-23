NFL Draft Big Board: Top 100 prospects in the 2019 NFL Draft

After watching hundreds over hundreds of hours of film, putting together positional rankings and comparing them to each other, I have finalized my big board for this upcoming draft. Obviously this will look different for each individual team because of scheme fit, needs, etc., but for me I just went with who I think are the top 100 prospects available.

This is clearly a defensive draft with 10 of my first 14 players on that side of the ball, but I also think there are several offensive linemen worth being selected within the first two days, especially since it’s a rather thin group beyond that, and while some might argue there is not a lot of talent at the skill positions, I think there could be a run on wide receivers on Friday, since I have eight of them with a second-round grade.

Just to set the table here, this list takes injuries and other concerns into consideration. That is why a guy like Jeffery Simmons from Mississippi State isn’t somewhere around the top ten.

NFL Draft Big Board 2019

1. Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama

2. Nick Bosa, Edge, Ohio State

3. Josh Allen, Edge, Kentucky

4. Ed Oliver, DL, Houston

5. Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

6. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

7. Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

8. Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

9. Devin White, LB, LSU

10. Rashan Gary, Edge, Michigan

11. Brian Burns, Edge, Florida State

12. Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

13. Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson

14. Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

15. Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

16. Garrett Bradbury, OL, N.C. State

17. Joshua Jacobs, RB, Alabama

18. Dexter Lawrence, DL, Clemson

19. Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

20. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

21. Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

22. Clelin Ferrell, Edge, Clemson

23. Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

24. Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

25. Jerry Tillery, DL, Notre Dame

26. Montez Sweat, Edge, Mississippi State

27. Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

28. Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

29. David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State

30. Chris Lindstrom, OL, Boston College

31. DeAndre Baker, CB, Georgia

32. Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State

33. Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

34. Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

35. Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

36. Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame

37. Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

38. Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama

39. Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State

40. Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

41. A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss Mississippi

42. Darnell Savage, S, Maryland Maryland

43. Elgton Jenkins, OL, Mississippi State Mississippi State

44. Erik McCoy, OL, Texas A&M Texas A&M

45. Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina South Carolina

46. Jaylon Ferguson, Edge, Louisiana Tech Louisiana Tech

47. Jachai Polite, Edge, Florida Florida

48. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida Florida

49. Kelvin Harmon, WR, N.C. State N.C. State

50. Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia Georgia

51. Lonnie Johnson, CB, Kentucky Kentucky

52. Devin Singletary, RB, Florida Atlantic Florida Atlantic

53. Taylor Rapp, S, Washington Washington Logo

54. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama Alabama

55. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford Stanford

56. Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M Texas A&M

57. Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State Ohio State

58. Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss Mississippi

59. Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State Michigan State

60. Dre’Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State Ohio State

61. L.J. Collier, Edge, TCU TCU

62. Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama Alabama

63. Ryan Finley, QB, N.C. State N.C. State

64. N’Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State Arizona State

65. Blake Cashman, LB, Minnesota Minnesota

66. Tytus Howard, OT, Alabama State Arizona State

67. Gerald Willis, DL, Miami Miami

68. Ben Powers, OL, Oklahoma Oklahoma

69. Joe Jackson, Edge, Miami Miami

70. Miles Sanders, RB, Penn State Penn State

71. Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia Virginia

72. Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson Clemson Logo

73. Damien Harris, RB, Alabama Alabama

74. Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma State Oklahoma State

75. Will Grier, QB, West Virginia West Virginia

76. Michael Deiter, OL, Wisconsin Wisconsin

77. Caleb Wilson, TE, UCLA UCLA

78. Chase Winovich, Edge, Michigan Michigan

79. Renell Wren, DL, Arizona State Arizona State

80. Amani Hooker, S, Iowa Iowa

81. Chuma Edoga, OT, USC USC Logo

82. Germaine Pratt, LB, N.C. State N.C. State

83. JoeJuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt Vanderbilt

84. Terrill Hanks, LB, New Mexico State New Mexico State

85. Dawson Knox, TE, Ole Miss Mississippi

86. Khalen Saunders, DL, Western Illinois Western Illinois

87. Trysten Hill, DL, UCF UCF

88. Connor McGovern, OL, Penn State Penn State

89. Trayveon Williams, RB, Texas A&M Texas A&M

90. Nate Davis, OL, Charlotte Charlotte

91. Lamont Gaillard, OL, Georgia Georgia

92. Josiah Tauaefa, LB, UTSA UTSA

93. Darrell Henderson, RB, Memphis Memphis

94. Marquise Blair, S, Utah Utah

95. Devine Ozigbo, RB, Nebraska Nebraska

96. Joe Giles-Harris, LB, Duke Duke

97. Khalil Hodge, LB, Buffalo Buffalo

98. Brett Rypien, QB, Boise State Boise State

99. Miles Boykin, WR, Notre Dame Notre Dame

100. D’Andre Walker, Edge, Georgia Georgia

The next 30 names:

Emanuel Hall, WR, Missouri

David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin

David Long, CB, Michigan

Mike Edwards, S, Kentucky

Isaiah Buggs, DL, Alabama

Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington

Jaquan Johnson, S, Miami

Anthony Nelson, Edge, Iowa

Max Scharping, OT, Northern Illinois

Zach Allen, DL, Boston College

Terry McLaurin, WR, Ohio State

Oshane Ximines, Edge, Old Dominion

Foster Moreau, TE, LSU

Jamel Dean, CB, Auburn

Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

Daylon Mack, DL, Texas A&M

Sean Bunting, CB, Central Michigan

Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

Rodney Anderson, RB, Oklahoma

Josh Oliver, TE, San Jose State

Bobby Evans, OT, Oklahoma

Charles Omenihu, DL, Texas

Kahale Warring, TE, San Diego State

Dru Samia, OL, Oklahoma

Iman Marshall, CB, USC

Myles Gaskin, RB, Washington

Tyree Jackson, QB, Buffalo

Dakota Allen, LB, Texas Tech

Greg Gaines, DL, Washington

Drue Tranquill. LB, Notre Dame

