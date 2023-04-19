NFL Draft Concert 2023: Which artists are performing during the special event this year in Kansas City?

The 2023 NFL Draft is fast approaching and fans attending the event will be able to witness live performances over three days.

Three acts will be performed in Kansas City, where the draft will be held. Fall Out Boy, Mötley Crüe and Thundercat will play and fans will be able to enjoy the concerts for free, just like the entire draft. However, fans will only be able to stand as the bands play and the North Lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial will operate on a first-come-first-serve basis.

All bands will perform when the selection rounds end. Fall Out Boy will perform after the first night, which has only the first round. Mötley Crüe will headline the second night after rounds two and three, while Thundercat will close the event after rounds four to seven.

NFL Facebook and YouTube will also broadcast the shows live. As part of the entertainment between picks and the opening ceremony, Oleta Adams and Brittany Spencer will also be performing, just like Lost Wax will act as the house band.

When will the 2023 NFL Draft take place?

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held at Union Station Kansas City from April 27 to April 29. The event will be open to the public.

For years, it was held in the City of New York in different places, from Madison Square Garden to Radio City Music Hall. The league began swapping hosting places in 2015, with Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Nashville all being hosts in recent years.

Kansas City was elected as the host city on May 22, 2019. It has nothing to do with the fact that the Kansas City Chiefs are the current NFL champions.

The first night will be a little short from usual and see just 31 selections instead of the traditional 32. The Miami Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick due to tampering charges regarding the possible signing of Tom Brady in 2020.

The first pick belongs to the Carolina Panthers after a trade with the Chicago Bears a month ago.

