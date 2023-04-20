NFL Draft concerts in 2023: All you need to know about line-up feat. Mötley Crüe

This year's NFL Draft might just be a stellar festival of its own. Taking place in Kansas City, fans and the league are equally excited for the upcoming event. However, future prospects aren't the only attractions for the event.

This year, the league will organize the 2023 NFL draft Concert Series, which will feature multiple celebrated artists. Following the schedule, a new artist will light up the stage on a new day, making sure fans enjoy every different activity during the draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The venue for all NFL Draft Concert Series performances will be the Draft Theater, which is located in front of the Union Station Kansas City. For those arriving on Day 1 (covering Round 1) on Thursday, April 27, iconic band Fall Out Boy will be performing at the end.

Day two will be for the ever-iconic Motley Crue, who are famous for their stadium tours and electric performances all across the world. In fact, after April 28, they will be touring Europe in 17 different countries. They will return to the USA in August.

Thundercat, the Grammy-winning artist will highlight the final act of the Draft Concert Series on April 29. Not only will this conclude the draft, but it will also pay tribute to Kansas City's musical history.

All fans will be able to watch the NFL Draft concert series

Anyone attending or watching from their house should be able to watch the concert series. All stages will be streamed online, and will be available on NFL.com. If you want, they will also be added to NFL's Facebook and YouTube pages at night.

Fans at the venue will have a first-come first-served entry at the North Lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial. The viewing for the general fan will be free once they register on for access. If you don't register, you won't be granted entry even if the event is free and accessible to everyone.

However, only some parts of the performances will be televised via ESPN and NFL Network.

2023 NHL All-Star

Draft Experience timings:

Thursday, April 27 - From 1:00 PM EST to 11:00 PM EST.

Friday, April 28, from 1:00 PM EST to 11:00 PM EST

Saturday, April 29, from 10:00 AM EST to 7:00 PM EST.

Addtionally, KC native Oleta Adamas will be singing Lift Every Voice and Brittany Spencer will perform the national anthem. The band Lost Wax will be performing in-between picks.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes