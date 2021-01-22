NFL Draft Kings Lineup: DFS picks and lineup advice for Sunday's NFL Conference Championships

On Sunday the final four NFL teams will meet for the championships in their respected conferences. Kansas City Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills in the NFL AFC Championship game on Sunday night. Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will get NFL Sunday kicked off at Lambeau Field.

Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes cleared certain steps Monday, “some big steps”, but he remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol with what is considered a concussion and it’s too early to say that he definitely will play in Sunday’s conference championship vs. the Bills, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2021

With the Draft Kings contests narrowing down and the selection of NFL players narrowing as well it can be hard to have a different lineup. Lets take a deep dive into which NFL players Draft Kings lineup owners should draft. Lets also take a look at NFL players Draft Kings lineup owners should avoid on Sunday.

NFL Conference Championships: Players to draft and players to avoid on Sunday

Quarterbacks:

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

Draft: Josh Allen, vs Kansas City Chiefs

Draft Kings Salary: $6,900

Why Draft Kings lineup owners should draft Josh Allen: Outside of the NFL Divisional Round Playoff game against the Ravens. Josh Allen has been scoring 20+ fantasy points in four out of the last five games. He has had 35+ fantasy points in three of those games. With the game on Sunday being a shootout most likely it would be a good sign for Draft Kings lineup owners.

Advertisement

Blitz Josh Allen at your own risk 🚀 pic.twitter.com/tasDFzlsn2 — PFF (@PFF) January 19, 2021

Avoid: Aaron Rodgers, vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Draft Kings Salary: $6,500

Why Draft Kings lineup owners should avoid Aaron Rodgers: Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense ate Aaron Rodgers for lunch in Week 6 of the 2020 NFL Season. They held Rodgers to just 160 passing yards and forced him into two interceptions. Aaron Rodgers would only record 5.8 fantasy points against the Buccaneers in Week 6.

Running Backs:

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones

Advertisement

Draft: Aaron Jones, vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Draft Kings Salary: $6,500

Why Draft Kings lineup owners should draft Aaron Jones: Aaron Jones has been on a great four game stretch for the Green Bay Packers. He has scored 18.3 FP, 18.5 FP, 12.8 FP, and 27.8 FP in the last four games. Green Bay will look to repeat what they did against the Rams on Sunday against the Buccaneers. If its successful expect another 18+ fantasy point week from Aaron Jones.

Avoid: Ronald Jones II, vs Green Bay Packers

Draft Kings Salary: $4,600

Why Draft Kings lineup owners should avoid Ronald Jones II: Ronald Jones II has been dealing with a nagging calf injury. He has seen his production go down because of it. It also doesn't help Jones that Leonard Fournette has finally hit stride and consuming majority of the carries. With Fournette most likely getting the bulk of the carries against Green Bay. It makes Ronald Jones II a player to avoid on Sunday.

Wide Receivers:

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill

Draft: Tyreek Hill, vs Buffalo Bills

Draft Kings Salary: $7,200

Why Draft Kings lineup owners should draft Tyreek Hill: Tyreek Hill is the focal point of the Kansas City Chiefs offense. Everything runs through Hill and Kelce. Even with Patrick Mahomes missing part of the game against the Browns, Tyreek Hill still scored 22.9 fantasy points. With Hill being one of the most difficult receivers to cover it makes him a must draft for NFL Sunday games.

Advertisement

Avoid: John Brown, vs Kansas City Chiefs

Draft Kings Salary: $4,300

Why Draft Kings lineup owners should avoid John Brown: With Cole Beasley healthy John Brown has the opportunity to see a drop in production. Beasley was still dealing with a knee injury in the win against the Ravens. Not to mention Stefon Diggs will get majority of the targets against the Chiefs. Lack of targets makes John Brown a player to avoid on Sunday.

Tight End, Flex, and Defense:

-- Tight End Draft: Robert Tonyan $3,600

-- Tight End Avoid: Dawson Knox $2,800

-- Flex Draft: Travis Kelce $8,000

-- Flex Avoid: Allen Lazard $4,200

-- Defense Draft: Tampa Bay Buccaneers $2,700

-- Defense Avoid: Buffalo Bills $2,800

Best Draft Kings Lineup for NFL Conference Championship Games on Sunday

--QB: Tom Brady $6,100

--RB: Aaron Jones $6,500

--RB: Leonard Fournette $5,300

--WR: Davante Adams $8,000, Tyreek Hill $7,200, Stefon Diggs $7,000

--TE: Rob Gronkowski $3,200

--Flex: Marquez Valdes-Scantling $3,900

--Defense: Tampa Bay Buccaneers $2,700

This Draft Kings lineup will leave owners will $100 left in salary.