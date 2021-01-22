NFL Draft Kings Lineup: DFS picks and lineup advice for Sunday's NFL Conference Championships

On Sunday the final four NFL teams will meet for the championships in their respected conferences. Kansas City Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills in the NFL AFC Championship game on Sunday night. Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will get NFL Sunday kicked off at Lambeau Field.
With the Draft Kings contests narrowing down and the selection of NFL players narrowing as well it can be hard to have a different lineup. Lets take a deep dive into which NFL players Draft Kings lineup owners should draft. Lets also take a look at NFL players Draft Kings lineup owners should avoid on Sunday.
NFL Conference Championships: Players to draft and players to avoid on Sunday
Quarterbacks:
Draft: Josh Allen, vs Kansas City Chiefs
Draft Kings Salary: $6,900
Why Draft Kings lineup owners should draft Josh Allen: Outside of the NFL Divisional Round Playoff game against the Ravens. Josh Allen has been scoring 20+ fantasy points in four out of the last five games. He has had 35+ fantasy points in three of those games. With the game on Sunday being a shootout most likely it would be a good sign for Draft Kings lineup owners.
Avoid: Aaron Rodgers, vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Draft Kings Salary: $6,500
Why Draft Kings lineup owners should avoid Aaron Rodgers: Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense ate Aaron Rodgers for lunch in Week 6 of the 2020 NFL Season. They held Rodgers to just 160 passing yards and forced him into two interceptions. Aaron Rodgers would only record 5.8 fantasy points against the Buccaneers in Week 6.
Running Backs:
Draft: Aaron Jones, vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Draft Kings Salary: $6,500
Why Draft Kings lineup owners should draft Aaron Jones: Aaron Jones has been on a great four game stretch for the Green Bay Packers. He has scored 18.3 FP, 18.5 FP, 12.8 FP, and 27.8 FP in the last four games. Green Bay will look to repeat what they did against the Rams on Sunday against the Buccaneers. If its successful expect another 18+ fantasy point week from Aaron Jones.
Avoid: Ronald Jones II, vs Green Bay Packers
Draft Kings Salary: $4,600
Why Draft Kings lineup owners should avoid Ronald Jones II: Ronald Jones II has been dealing with a nagging calf injury. He has seen his production go down because of it. It also doesn't help Jones that Leonard Fournette has finally hit stride and consuming majority of the carries. With Fournette most likely getting the bulk of the carries against Green Bay. It makes Ronald Jones II a player to avoid on Sunday.
Wide Receivers:
Draft: Tyreek Hill, vs Buffalo Bills
Draft Kings Salary: $7,200
Why Draft Kings lineup owners should draft Tyreek Hill: Tyreek Hill is the focal point of the Kansas City Chiefs offense. Everything runs through Hill and Kelce. Even with Patrick Mahomes missing part of the game against the Browns, Tyreek Hill still scored 22.9 fantasy points. With Hill being one of the most difficult receivers to cover it makes him a must draft for NFL Sunday games.
Avoid: John Brown, vs Kansas City Chiefs
Draft Kings Salary: $4,300
Why Draft Kings lineup owners should avoid John Brown: With Cole Beasley healthy John Brown has the opportunity to see a drop in production. Beasley was still dealing with a knee injury in the win against the Ravens. Not to mention Stefon Diggs will get majority of the targets against the Chiefs. Lack of targets makes John Brown a player to avoid on Sunday.
Tight End, Flex, and Defense:
-- Tight End Draft: Robert Tonyan $3,600
-- Tight End Avoid: Dawson Knox $2,800
-- Flex Draft: Travis Kelce $8,000
-- Flex Avoid: Allen Lazard $4,200
-- Defense Draft: Tampa Bay Buccaneers $2,700
-- Defense Avoid: Buffalo Bills $2,800
Best Draft Kings Lineup for NFL Conference Championship Games on Sunday
--QB: Tom Brady $6,100
--RB: Aaron Jones $6,500
--RB: Leonard Fournette $5,300
--WR: Davante Adams $8,000, Tyreek Hill $7,200, Stefon Diggs $7,000
--TE: Rob Gronkowski $3,200
--Flex: Marquez Valdes-Scantling $3,900
--Defense: Tampa Bay Buccaneers $2,700
This Draft Kings lineup will leave owners will $100 left in salary.