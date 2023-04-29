NFL Draft Picks 2023: Complete Results from Round 1 through 7

The 2023 NFL Draft has concluded with 259 picks being made over seven rounds. Over the three days of the event in Kansas City, all teams have improved and a new pipeline of talent has flown into the league.
Quarterback Bryce Young was the first overall pick from the Carolina Panthers. Mr. Irrelevant, the name given to the final draft pick (259th overall this year), was Desjuan Johnson from the Los Angeles Rams.
Check out all the picks made in the 2023 NFL draft class:
2023 NFL Draft: Full list of picks from all rounds
Round 1
- 1. Carolina Panthers (from Chicago): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
- 2. Houston Texans: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
- 3. Houston Texans (from Arizona): Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama
- 4. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
- 5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver): Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
- 6. Arizona Cardinals (from L.A. Rams through Detroit): Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
- 7. Las Vegas Raiders: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech
- 8. Atlanta Falcons: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
- 9. Philadelphia Eagles (from Carolina through Chicago): Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
- 10. Chicago Bears (from New Orleans through Philadelphia): Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
- 11. Tennessee Titans: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
- 12. Detroit Lions (from Cleveland through Houston and Arizona): Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
- 13. Green Bay Packers (from N.Y. Jets): Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa
- 14. Pittsburgh Steelers (from New England): Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
- 15. New York Jets (from Green Bay): Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State
- 16. Washington Commanders: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
- 17. New England Patriots (from Pittsburgh): Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
- 18. Detroit Lions: Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
- 19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Calijah Kancey, DT, Pitt
- 20. Seattle Seahawks: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
- 21. Los Angeles Chargers: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
- 22. Baltimore Ravens: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
- 23. Minnesota Vikings: Jordan Addison, WR, USC
- 24. New York Giants (from Jacksonville): Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
- 25. Buffalo Bills (from Jacksonville through N.Y. Giants): Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
- 26. Dallas Cowboys: Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan
- 27. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Buffalo): Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
- 28. Cincinnati Bengals: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson
- 29. New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver): Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
- 30. Philadelphia Eagles: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia
- 31. Kansas City Chiefs: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State
Round 2
- 32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago): Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
- 33. Tennessee Titans (from Houston through Arizona): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
- 34. Detroit Lions (from Arizona): Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa
- 35. Las Vegas Raiders (from Indianapolis): Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
- 36. Los Angeles Rams: Steve Avila, OL, TCU
- 37. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver): Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn
- 38. Atlanta Falcons (from Las Vegas through Indianapolis): Matt Bergeron, OL, Syracuse
- 39. Carolina Panthers: Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss
- 40. New Orleans Saints: Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame
- 41. Arizona Cardinals (from Tennessee): BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU
- 42. Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland through N.Y. Jets): Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State
- 43. New York Jets: Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin
- 44. Indianapolis Colts (from Atlanta): Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State
- 45. Detroit Lions (from Green Bay): Brian Branch, DB, Alabama
- 46. New England Patriots: Keion White, EDGE, Georgia Tech
- 47. Washington Commanders: Jartavius Martin, DB, Illinois
- 48. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Detroit through Green Bay): Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State
- 49. Pittsburgh Steelers: Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin
- 50. Green Bay Packers (from Tampa Bay): Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State
- 51. Miami Dolphins: Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
- 52. Seattle Seahawks: Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA
- 53. Chicago Bears (from Baltimore): Gervon Dexter Sr., DT, Florida
- 54. Los Angeles Chargers: Tuli Tuipulotu, EDGE, USC
- 55. Kansas City Chiefs (from Minnesota through Detroit): Rashee Rice, WR, SMU
- 56. Chicago Bears (from Jacksonville): Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami (FL)
- 57. New York Giants: John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
- 58. Dallas Cowboys: Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan
- 59. Buffalo Bills: O'Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida
- 60. Cincinnati Bengals: D.J. Turner, CB, Michigan
- 61. Jacksonville Jaguars (from San Francisco through Carolina and Chicago): Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State
- 62. Houston Texans (from Philadelphia): Juice Scruggs, C, Penn State
- 63. Denver Broncos (from Kansas City through Detroit): Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Oklahoma
Round 3
- 64. Chicago Bears: Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina
- 65. Philadelphia Eagles (from Houston): Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama
- 66. Philadelphia Eagles (from Arizona): Sydney Brown, S, Illinois
- 67. Denver Broncos (from Indianapolis): Drew Sanders, ILB, Arkansas
- 68. Detroit Lions (from Denver): Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
- 69. Los Angeles Rams: Nathaniel Dell, WR, Houston
- 70. Las Vegas Raiders: Byron Young, DT, Alabama
- 71. New Orleans Saints: Kendre Miller, RB, TCU
- 72. Arizona Cardinals (from Tennessee): Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse
- 73. Houston Texans (from Cleveland): Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
- 74. Cleveland Browns (from N.Y. Jets): Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee
- 75. Atlanta Falcons: Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State
- 76. New England Patriots (from Carolina): Marte Mapu, ILB, Sacramento State
- 77. Los Angeles Rams (from New England through Miami): Byron Young, DE, Tennessee
- 78. Green Bay Packers: Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State
- 79. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington): Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
- 80. Carolina Panthers (from Pittsburgh): DJ Johnson, EDGE, Oregon
- 81. Tennessee Titans (from Detroit through Arizona): Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane
- 82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: YaYa Diaby, DE, Louisville
- 83. Denver Broncos (from Seattle): Riley Moss, CB, Iowa
- 84. Miami Dolphins: Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M
- 85. Los Angeles Chargers: Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State
- 86. Baltimore Ravens: Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
- 87. San Francisco 49ers (from Minnesota): Ji'Ayir Brown, S, Penn State
- 88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn
- 89. Los Angeles Rams (from N.Y. Giants): Kobie Turner, DT, Wake Forest
- 90. Dallas Cowboys: LB DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas
- 91. Buffalo Bills: Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane
- 92. Kansas City Chiefs (from Cincinnati): Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma
- 93. Pittsburgh Steelers (from San Francisco through Carolina): Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia
- 94. Arizona Cardinals (from Philadelphia): Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford
- 95. Cincinnati Bengals (from Kansas City): Jordan Battle, S, Alabama
- 96. Detroit Lions (compensatory selection from Arizona): Brodric Martin, DT, Western Kentucky
- 97. Washington Commanders (compensatory selection): Ricky Stromberg, C, Arkansas
- 98. Cleveland Browns (compensatory selection): Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor
- 99. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection): Jake Moody, K, Michigan
- 100. Las Vegas Raiders (compensatory selection from Kansas City through N.Y. Giants): Tre Tucker, WR, Cincinnati
- 101. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection): Cameron Latu, TE, Alabama
- 102. Minnesota Vikings (compensatory selection from San Francisco): Mekhi Blackmon, CB, USC
Round 4
- 103. New Orleans Saints (from Chicago): Nick Saldiveri, OG, Old Dominion
- 104. Las Vegas Raiders (from Houston): Jakorian Bennett, DB, Maryland
- 105. Philadelphia Eagles (from Arizona through Houston): Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
- 106. Indianapolis Colts: Blake Freeland, OT, BYU
- 107. New England Patriots (from L.A. Rams): Jake Andrews, C, Troy
- 108. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver): Anthony Bradford, OG, LSU
- 109. Houston Texans (from Las Vegas): Dylan Horton, EDGE, TCU
- 110. Indianapolis Colts (from Tennessee through Atlanta): Adetomiwa Adebawore, DT, Northwestern
- 111. Cleveland Browns: Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State
- 112. New England Patriots (from N.Y. Jets): Chad Ryland, K, Maryland
- 113. Atlanta Falcons: Clark Phillips, CB, Utah
- 114. Carolina Panthers: Chandler Zavala, OG, NC State
- 115. Chicago Bears (from New Orleans): Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas
- 116. Green Bay Packers: Colby Wooden, DT, Auburn
- 117. New England Patriots: Sidy Sow, OG, Eastern Michigan
- 118. Washington Commanders: Braeden Daniels, OL, Utah
- 119. Kansas City Chiefs (from Detroit through Minnesota): Chamarri Conner, S, Virginia Tech
- 120. New York Jets (from Pittsburgh through New England): Carter Warren, OT, Pittsburgh
- 121. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Tampa Bay): Ventrell Miller, LB, Florida
- 122. Arizona Cardinals (from Miami through Kansas City and Detroit): Jon Gaines II, OG, UCLA
- 123. Seattle Seahawks: Cameron Young, DT, Mississippi State
- 124. Baltimore Ravens: Tavius Robinson, EDGE, Ole Miss
- 125. Los Angeles Chargers: Derius Davis, WR, TCU
- 126. Cleveland Browns (from Minnesota): Isaiah McGuire, EDGE, Missouri
- 127. New Orleans Saints (from Jacksonville): Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State
- 128. Los Angeles Rams (from N.Y. Giants): Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia
- 129. Dallas Cowboys: Viliami Fehoko Jr., DE, San Jose State
- 130. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Buffalo): Tyler Lacy, DE, Oklahoma State
- 131. Cincinnati Bengals: Charlie Jones, WR, Purdue
- 132. Pittsburgh Steelers (from San Francisco through Carolina): Nick Herbig, LB, Wisconsin
- 133. Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia): Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati
- 134. Minnesota Vikings (from Kansas City): Jay Ward, CB, LSU
- 135. Las Vegas Raiders (compensatory selection from New England): Aidan O'Connell, QB, Purdue
Round 5
- 136. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Chicago): Yasir Abdullah, LB, Louisville
- 137. Washington Commanders (from Arizona through Buffalo): K.J. Henry, DE, Clemson
- 138. Indianapolis Colts: Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina
- 139. Arizona Cardinals (from Denver through Detroit): Clayton Tune, QB, Houston
- 140. Cleveland Browns (from L.A. Rams): Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA
- 141. Minnesota Vikings (from Las Vegas through Indianapolis): Jaquelin Roy, DT, LSU
- 142. Cleveland Browns: Cam Mitchell, CB, Northwestern
- 143. New York Jets: Israel Abanikanda, RB, Pittsburgh
- 144. New England Patriots (from Atlanta through Las Vegas): Atonio Mafi, OG, UCLA
- 145. Carolina Panthers: Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State
- 146. New Orleans Saints: Jordan Howden, S, Minnesota
- 147. Tennessee Titans: Josh Whyle, TE, Cincinnati
- 148. Chicago Bears (from New England through Baltimore): Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon
- 149. Green Bay Packers: Sean Clifford, QB, Penn State
- 150. Buffalo Bills (from Washington): Justin Shorter, WR, Florida
- 151. Seattle Seahawks (from Pittsburgh): Mike Morris, EDGE, Michigan
- 152. Detroit Lions: Colby Sorsdal, OT, William & Mary
- 153. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: SirVocea Dennis, LB, Pittsburgh
- 154. Seattle Seahawks: Oluseun Oluwatimi, C, Michigan
- 155. San Francisco 49ers (from Miami): Darrell Luter Jr., CB, South Alabama
- 156. Los Angeles Chargers: Jordan McFadden, OG, Clemson
- 157. Baltimore Ravens: Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford
- 158. Indianapolis Colts (from Minnesota): Daniel Scott, S, California
- 159. Green Bay Packers (from Jacksonville through Atlanta and Detroit): Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Virginia
- 160. Jacksonville Jaguars (from N.Y. Giants): Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M
- 161. Los Angeles Rams (from Dallas through Houston): Nick Hampton, OLB, Appalachian State
- 162. Indianapolis Colts (from Buffalo): Will Mallory, TE, Miami (FL)
- 163. Cincinnati Bengals: Chase Brown, RB, Illinois
- 164. Minnesota Vikings (from San Francisco): Jaren Hall, QB, BYU
- 165. Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia through New Orleans): Terell Smith, CB, Minnesota
- 166. Kansas City Chiefs: BJ Thompson, OLB, Stephen F. Austin
- 167. Houston Texans (compensatory selection from L.A. Rams): Henry To'oTo'o, LB, Alabama
- 168. Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection): Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn
- 169. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection): Asim Richards, OT, North Carolina
- 170. Las Vegas Raiders (compensatory selection from Green Bay through New York): Christopher Smith, S, Georgia
- 171. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (compensatory selection from L.A. Rams): Payne Durham, TE, Purdue
- 172. New York Giants (compensatory selection): Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma
- 173. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection): Robert Beal Jr., DE, Georgia
- 174. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection from Las Vegas through Houston): Warren McClendon, OT, Georgia
- 175. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection from Tampa Bay): Davis Allen, TE, Clemson
- 176. Indianapolis Colts from Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection): Evan Hull, RB, Northwestern
- 177. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection): Puka Nacua, WR, BYU
Round 6
- 178. Dallas Cowboys (from Chicago through Miami and Kansas City): Eric Scott Jr., CB, Southern Miss
- 179. Green Bay Packers (from Houston through Tampa Bay): Karl Brooks, DE, Bowling Green
- 180. Arizona Cardinals: Kei'Trel Clark, CB, Louisville
- 181. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Indianapolis): Josh Hayes, CB, Kansas State
- 182. Los Angeles Rams: Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB, TCU
- 183. Denver Broncos: JL Skinner, S, Boise State
- 184. New York Jets (from Las Vegas through New England): Zaire Barnes, OLB, Western Michigan
- 185. Jacksonville Jaguars (from N.Y. Jets): Parker Washington, WR, Penn State
- 186. Tennessee Titans (from Atlanta): Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland
- 187. New England Patriots (from Carolina): Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU
- 188. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans through Houston): Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford
- 189. Los Angeles Rams (from Tennessee): Ochaun Mathis, DE, Nebraska
- 190. Cleveland Browns: Luke Wypler, C, Ohio State
- 191. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Green Bay through L.A. Rams, Houston and Philadelphia): Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska
- 192. New England Patriots: Bryce Baringer, P, Michigan State
- 193. Washington Commanders: Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Kentucky
- 194. Kansas City Chiefs (from Detroit): Keondre Coburn, DT, Texas
- 195. New Orleans Saints (from Pittsburgh through Denver): A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest
- 196. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jose Ramirez, OLB, Eastern Michigan
- 197. Miami Dolphins: Elijah Higgins, WR, Stanford
- 198. Seattle Seahawks: Jerrick Reed II, S, New Mexico
- 199. Baltimore Ravens: Sala Aumavae-Laulu, OL, Oregon
- 200. Los Angeles Chargers: Scott Matlock, DT, Boise State
- 201. Houston Texans (from Minnesota): Jarrett Patterson, C, Notre Dame
- 202. Jacksonville Jaguars: Christian Braswell, CB, Rutgers
- 203. Las Vegas Raiders (from N.Y. Giants through Houston): Amari Burney, OLB, Florida
- 204. New York Jets (from Dallas through Las Vegas): Jarrick Bernard-Converse, CB, LSU
- 205. Houston Texans (from Buffalo): Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State
- 206. Cincinnati Bengals: Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton
- 207. Green Bay Packers (from San Francisco through Houston and N.Y. Jets): Anders Carlson, K, Auburn
- 208. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Philadelphia): Erick Hallett II, S, Pittsburgh
- 209. New York Giants (from Kansas City): Tre Hawkins III, CB, Old Dominion
- 210. New England Patriots (compensatory selection): Demario Douglas, WR, Liberty
- 211. Indianapolis Colts (compensatory selection from Minnesota): Titus Leo, LB, Wagner
- 212. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection): Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State
- 213. Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection): Dante Stills, DT, West Virginia
- 214. New England Patriots (compensatory selection from Las Vegas): Ameer Speed, CB, Michigan State
- 215. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection from Washington through Buffalo): Zach Evans, RB, Ole Miss
- 216. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection): Dee Winters, LB, TCU
- 217. Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory selection from Kansas City): Brad Robbins, P, Michigan
Round 7
- 218. Chicago Bears: Travis Bell, DT, Kennesaw State
- 219. Detroit Lions (from Houston through Minnesota and Philadelphia): Antoine Green, WR, North Carolina
- 220. New York Jets (from Arizona through Las Vegas): Zack Kuntz, TE, Old Dominion
- 221. Indianapolis Colts: Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M
- 222. Minnesota Vikings (from Denver through San Francisco): DeWayne McBride, RB, UAB
- 223. Los Angeles Rams: Ethan Evans, P, Wingate
- 224. Atlanta Falcons (from Las Vegas): DeMarcco Hellams, S, Alabama
- 225. Atlanta Falcons: Jovaughn Gwyn, OL, South Carolina
- 226. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina): Cooper Hodgers, OL, Appalachian State
- 227. Jacksonville Jaguars (from New Orleans): Raymond Vohasek, DT, North Carolina
- 228. Tennessee Titans: Colton Dowell, WR, UT Martin
- 229. Baltimore Ravens (from Cleveland): Andrew Vorhees, OG, USC
- 230. Buffalo Bills (from N.Y. Jets through Tampa Bay, Philadelphia and Houston): Nick Broeker, OG, Ole Miss
- 231. Las Vegas Raiders (from New England): Nesta Jade Silvera, DT, Arizona State
- 232. Green Bay Packers: Carrington Valentine, CB, Kentucky
- 233. Washington Commanders: Andre Jones Jr., EDGE, Louisiana
- 234. Los Angeles Rams (from Pittsburgh): Jason Taylor II, S, Oklahoma State
- 235. Green Bay Packers (from Detroit through L.A. Rams): Lew Nichols III, RB, Central Michigan
- 236. Indianapolis Colts (from Tampa Bay): Jake Witt, OT, Northern Michigan
- 237. Seattle Seahawks: Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia
- 238. Miami Dolphins: Ryan Hayes, OT, Michigan
- 239. Los Angeles Chargers: Max Duggan, QB, TCU
- 240. Jacksonville Jaguars (from N.Y. Giants through Baltimore): Derek Parish, EDGE, Houston
- 241. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Minnesota through Denver): Cory Trice Jr., CB, Purdue
- 242. Green Bay Packers (from Jacksonville): Anthony Johnson, CB, Virginia
- 243. New York Giants: Jordon Riley, DT, Oregon
- 244. Dallas Cowboys: Jalen Brooks, WR, South Carolina
- 245. New England Patriots (from Buffalo through Atlanta): Isaiah Bolden, CB, Jackson State
- 246. Cincinnati Bengals: D.J. Ivey, DB, Miami
- 247. San Francisco 49ers: Brayden Willis, TE, Oklahoma
- 248. Houston Texans (from Philadelphia): Brandon Hill, S, Pittsburgh
- 249. Philadelphia Eagles (from Kansas City through Detroit): Moro Ojomo, DT, Texas
- 250. Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory selection): Nic Jones, CB, Ball State
- 251. Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory selection from L.A. Rams): Spencer Anderson, G, Maryland
- 252. Buffalo Bills (compensatory selection from Tampa Bay through L.A. Rams): Alex Austin, CB, Oregon State
- 253. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection): Ronnie Bell, WR, Michigan
- 254. New York Giants (compensatory selection): Gervarrius Owens, S, Houston
- 255. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection): Jalen Graham, LB, Purdue
- 256. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection): Grant DuBose, WR, Charlotte
- 257. Denver Broncos (compensatory selection from New Orleans): Alex Forsyth, C, Oregon
- 258. Chicago Bears (compensatory selection): Kendall Williamson, S, Stanford
Edited by Henrique Bulio
