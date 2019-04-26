×
NFL Draft Picks: Colleges with the most NFL Players 

Raunak Jaiswal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
34   //    26 Apr 2019, 01:21 IST

Jubilant Ohio State players after winning the 2019 Rose Bowl
Jubilant Ohio State players after winning the 2019 Rose Bowl

It's not news that football is the national pastime of America. There's barely anyone who wouldn't have dreamt of playing in the NFL as a kid. And why wouldn't you, being a professional footballer comes with its share of perks.

It's only fair that this immense love for the sport has trickled down to the roots with schools and colleges developing lucrative programs to attract and nurture the best talent in the country. However, it's easier said than done when it comes to making it big in the NFL. Years and years of hard work and the grit to perform during the big stages is a must.

Finally, there is the NFL Draft which basically decides the future of any particular talent. While skills and dexterity are important facets, there are several colleges whose football regimes have helped many athletes realize their dream of playing in the NFL.

With the 2019 NFL Draft just hours away, let us have a look at the top 5 colleges with the most NFL players in history:

#5 Penn State University - 393 players

Amani Oruwariye of Penn State is a notable cornerback in this year's NFL Draft
Amani Oruwariye of Penn State is a notable cornerback in this year's NFL Draft

The Pennsylvania State University has had quite the history having played 125 years of college football. Playing in the Big 10 Conference of the NCAA Division I, the Penn State Nittany Lions managed to reach the Citrus Bowl last year before losing out to Kentucky.

Penn State gave us star running back Saquon Barkley who was drafted by the New York Giants in last year's draft. The college boasts of 6 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees and currently has 34 players plying their trade actively in the NFL.

Some of the most notable Penn State players include Jack Ham, Lenny Moore and Matt Bahr. The Nittany Lions have won a total of 7 NCAA Championships so far.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
NFL Draft Ohio State Buckeyes Michigan Wolverines Tom Brady
RELATED STORY
