NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Alabama DT Christian Barmore 

Alabama's Christian Barmore didn't get a chance to be a regular starter until 2020 but made the most out of the opportunity and helped the Crimson Tide secure the national championship.

On the biggest stage of his career, Barmore made five tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack, earning the College Football Playoff Championship Game Defensive MVP.

Barmore finished the 2020 season with 37 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, a team-leading eight sacks and three forced fumbles. He was named a third-team Associated Press All-American and received first-team All-SEC honors as a redshirt sophomore.

Barmore started in just one game as a redshirt freshman in 2019 for the Crimson Tide but played a total of 12 games. He registered 26 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks, as well as five quarterback pressures and two pass breakups while earning recognition on the freshman All-SEC team by conference coaches.

NFL Draft prospect Christian Barmore's profile

Weight: 310 pounds

Height: 6-foot-4

Position: Defensive tackle

School: Alabama

NFL Draft prospect profile: Christian Barmore's strengths

Despite missing the season opener and operating off the bench in Alabama's second game against Texas A&M, Barmore started making an impact in Week 3 and became a headache for opposing quarterbacks.

In addition to the eight sacks he recorded, which ranked second in the Southeastern Conference, Barmore added six quarterback pressures, broke up three passes and forced a team-high three fumbles.

Barmore's balance of strength and quickness along the defensive line allowed him to repeatedly work around blocks and find his way to the football.

Barmore clocked times of 4.93 and 4.95 seconds in the 40-yard dash at Alabama's Pro Day, according to Jim Nagy, Executive Director for Reese's Senior Bowl.

Highest career pass-rush grade by an Alabama DT:



⚠️ 1. Christian Barmore - 92.2

2. Quinnen Williams - 92.0

3. Jonathan Allen - 91.1

4. Daron Payne - 75.3



(2,3,4 all 1st RD picks) pic.twitter.com/UdeU67PtAo — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 25, 2021

NFL Draft prospect profile: Christian Barmore's weaknesses

One of the few concerns for Barmore is the limited number of reps he has received for the Crimson Tide. Barmore played only two seasons in college after redshirting his first year and didn't see consistent playing time until his second season. He was also mostly limited to passing plays and didn't see a lot of action during running plays.

Barmore was relatively quiet in three conference games last season, registering no tackles for loss or sacks and seven total tackles combined in games against Kentucky and Florida. He also managed just one tackle against LSU.