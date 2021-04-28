2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Pittsburgh edge Patrick Jones II

Defensive end Patrick Jones II was one of the most elite pass rushers in college football the past two seasons at Pittsburgh.

Teammates with Rashad Weaver, whom Pro Football Focus ranked as the highest-graded Atlantic Coast Conference pass-rusher in 2020 at 90.0, and the duo presented headaches for opposing quarterbacks.

The Associated Press named Jones II as a second-team All-American in 2020. The redshirt senior from Chesapeake, Virginia, is tied for fifth in Division I FBS with nine sacks in 11 starts.

2021 NFL Draft prospect Patrick Jones II's profile

Weight: 261 pounds

Height: 6-foot-4

Position: Edge

School: Pittsburgh

NFL Draft prospect profile: Patrick Jones II's strengths

Advertisement

Getting his first opportunity to start every game on the defensive line as a redshirt junior in 2019, Patrick Jones II made an instant impact with the Panthers.

The defensive end started all 13 games, tallying 43 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and 18 quarterback hurries. Both tackles for loss and quarterback hurries led the team.

Not only was Jones II effective at getting to the quarterback, but he was also one of the best in the country at forcing fumbles, tying sixth nationally with 0.31 forced fumbles per game.

Jones II followed his 2019 season with another stat-stuffing campaign in 2020. Sharing the spotlight with Rashad Weaver, Jones II recorded 44 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss, and added one fumble recovery. His 95 quarterback pressures since the 2019 season rank third, behind Miami's Quincy Roche with 101 and Coastal's Tarron Jackson with 100, according to Pro Football Focus.

Most QB pressures in the Senior Bowl:

💥 Osa Odighizuwa - 5

💥 Patrick Jones II - 4

💥 Jonathan Cooper - 4

💥 Quincy Roche - 4 pic.twitter.com/TIzxkIOPWF — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 31, 2021

NFL Draft prospect profile: Patrick Jones II's weaknesses

Patrick Jones II lacks a little in arm length, measuring at 32 inches, which is below the ideal 34 inches for a defensive end.

There are also some minor concerns with consistency considering Jones II recorded over half of his sacks in two of the 11 games he played in 2020.