2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Washington DT Levi Onwuzurike

Washington defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike was named to the preseason watchlists for the Outland Trophy, Nagurski Trophy, Bednarik Award and Lott Impact Trophy but opted out of the 2020 season.

Onwuzurike's last college season was in 2019 when he recorded 45 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks in 13 games, leading to a spot on the first-team All-Pac 12. The year before, as a redshirt sophomore, Onwuzurike started in just four games but still tallied 34 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.

In 39 games at Washington, Onwuzurike finished with 16 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

NFL Draft prospect Levi Onwuzurike's profile

Weight: 290 pounds

Height: 6-foot-3

Position: Defensive tackle

School: Washington

NFL Draft prospect profile: Levi Onwuzurike's strengths

Levi Onwuzurike excelled at finishing tackles and rushing opposing quarterbacks during his time at Washington. While playing fewer than 300 pass-rushing snaps during the 2019 season, Onwuzurike recorded 31 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

In addition to pass-rushing success, Onwuzurike ranks first among all defensive players in the 2021 NFL Draft class who had at least 100 tackles with a 4 percent missed tackle rate, per PFF. Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons owns the second-best rate at 5 percent.

NFL Draft prospect profile: Levi Onwuzurike's weaknesses

Onwuzurike has somewhat of a unique build for a defensive tackle. At 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds, he is a little undersized for an NFL nose tackle, and has a big upper body but skinny ankles.

What he lacks in size, however, he makes up for in strength. Onwuzurike recorded 29 reps on the bench press.

Consistency is another concern after Onwuzurike registered one or more sacks in just one game in 2019 and finished with four or fewer tackles in nine of 13 games.