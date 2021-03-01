Due to the reliable play of veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy, and the ascension of young player Andrew Van Ginkel, the Miami Dolphins' need to infuse their roster with talent at the linebacker position has been mitigated.

Still, as Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is heavily involved with the defensive side of the team, he won’t be opposed to utilizing draft capital to improve what was a strength for the team last season.

NFL Draft Rumors: 3 Linebackers the Miami Dolphins might draft

It’s almost a certainty that the Miami Dolphins will use the number three overall pick on an offensive player if they keep the pick, so the conversation about which players Miami could add on the defensive side of the ball starts with their second first round selection at 18th overall. Who are some linebackers they might target at that spot, or in the second or third rounds?

#3 NFL Draft Rumors: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One - Alabama v Notre Dame

Owusu-Koramoah only got on to the field during his junior and senior seasons at Notre Dame, but was impressive in his two seasons in South Bend. His statistics were more impressive during his junior season, where he posted 5.5 sacks and was in on more tackles.

But Owusu-Koramoah is a mobile player who can recover quickly and pursue the ball with great agility. He also figures to be an asset in pass coverage, which is an important trait for a linebacker to have in this day and age in the NFL.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in coverage over the last two seasons:



🔹 Grade: 88.7

🔹 Targets: 72

🔹 TDs allowed: 1 pic.twitter.com/u1c5H8EjuQ — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 22, 2021

#2 NFL Draft Rumors: Zaven Collins

Tulsa v South Florida

Collins doesn’t come from a heralded college football conference or program like Owusu-Koramoah does, but has had a consistent career at Tulsa University. He started in all three seasons of his college career and made his presence felt in the 2020 season with 4 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles.

He’s an enormous man, standing at 6’4” 260 pounds, but still finds a way to be in the right place at the right time. As his statistics suggest, Collins's knack for being around football, paired with current Dolphins linebacker Andrew van Ginkel, could be a fearsome tandem.

𝐙𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐍 𝐂𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐒 IS THE 𝐁𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐃𝐄𝐅𝐄𝐍𝐒𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐘𝐄𝐑 IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL 🏆🏈 pic.twitter.com/iRSllkFQA2 — TulsaHurricane (@TulsaHurricane) January 8, 2021

#1 NFL Draft Rumors: Nick Bolton

Florida v Missouri

While Bolton may not come with the level of upside of the other two players, he is projected to be an extremely reliable player in the professional game. He is a hard hitter, who does not many players escape his grasp once he tracks them down.

Early on in his career, he might be more of a two-down player who helps keep the offense at bay when running football, which is still a distinct possibility. Working with a coach like Miami Dolphins' Flores, though, would likely maximize his impact as an NFL player.

